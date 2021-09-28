Treasure Valley restaurant workers endure pushback during pandemi...
In what has been a tumultuous time for many, food service workers in the Treasure Valley have had to navigate a complicated series of issues — no masks, all masks, long wait times, large guest volume and small staffs.
Boise Phil launches its 2021-22 season. ...
The Boise Phil's season got off to a rough start when it postponed its first 2021 performance, scheduled for Sept. 18 at the Morrison Center. The Phil canceled the celebratory concert and preseason fundraiser over health concerns as cases of COVID-19 surged in Boise and around the state.
After questions, Sánchez repays more tha...
City Council President Pro Tem Lisa Sánchez repaid several reelection campaign expenditures after she charged roughly $200 in personal expenses to her campaign fund. Sánchez logged more than a dozen charges with campaign funds on personal meals,
Malheur County Health Department warns of more Covid hospitalizat...
The county health department said that with case rates at, or above, 200 per week during the past six weeks, residents should remain vigilant to the spread of Covid and take preventative measures like masking,
Large fire damages Idaho Darigold plant
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Several agencies responded including fire crews from Nampa, Caldwell and Parma. Workers with the Idaho Power utility company were also at the scene. “The plant itself produces dried milk,” Caldwell Fire ...
Large fire reported at Darigold plant in...
Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas says all Darigold employees were able to get out of the building when the fire began.
Malissa Anne Atkins Mejia, 42
Malissa Anne Atkins Mejia passed away September 28, 2021, at the age of 42 after a short, hard-fought battle with cancer, surrounded by those who loved her most, her husband and three children. Malissa’s story starts in March 1979 in Bonners Ferry,
Buying or selling these NFL storylines t...
The NFL schedule isn't even a quarter complete, thanks to the expansion of the season to 17 games. Already, though, there's all sorts of chatter — some of it actually reasoned — about what's ahead. And what's occurred.
Meridian Canine Rescue hosts 2nd annual ...
The rainy weather did not stop the Meridian Canine Rescue from hosting its 2nd annual charity golf tournament Friday morning at River Birch Golf Course in Star.
State Department Releases Work Plan to Address Youth Behavioral H...
Students from the Nampa Online School hang out during a class fundraiser to gather snacks for hungry students. Sami Edge/Idaho EdNews The Idaho State Department of Education finalized a work plan last week aimed at helping schools meet students’ mental ...
Flu vaccines encouraged as potentially s...
It’s difficult to predict what this year’s flu season will look like, but the limited flu activity from last year also means fewer people have immunity from a recent
Oregon Health Authority advises employer...
Monday was the last day for state executive branch employees, health care staff and educators to receive their last dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
In Search of Idaho's Petroglyphs
Idaho's history is full of stories of pioneers and miners, but Native Americans have been here long before any of them.
Woman sentenced for role in kidnaping and torture of woman in Ida...
A judge placed a woman on a rider for her role in the violent kidnapping and torture of another woman in Idaho Falls. Laura Zamudio, 30, received the sentence Wednesday from District Judge Bruce Pickett after previously pleading guilty to felony accessory to kidnapping and accessory to battery.
Former INL manager fired after allegedly...
A local father of five says he was wrongfully terminated from the Idaho National Laboratory after speaking out about the vaccine mandates. Nicholas Christiansen worked in radiological controls for 15 years,
Holiday stood out for Wizards in preseas...
The Wizards have a lot of new players and Aaron Holiday was one of the most impressive in their four preseason games.
Forestry Department to share plan to reopen Shellburg Falls after...
Shellburg Falls, a well-loved waterfall less than an hour from Salem, has been closed since the Beachie Creek Fire ravaged the area in 2020. The Oregon Department of Forestry has put together a plan for reopening that includes "protecting sensitive environmental areas,
Friday Night (High)Lights: Mead impresse...
Yes, Mt. Spokane won the “Battle of the Bell” on Friday behind a breakout performance by slotback Blake Speer and the deep ball attack by QB Kellen Flanigan. But most impressive at Union Stadium was Mead’s much-improved play from the beginning of the season,
Incumbent Roger Hernandez battles David ...
Roger Hernandez claimed seat No. 2 on the Chubbuck City Council four years ago. In his bid for re-election, Hernandez is facing challenger David Hall. EastIdahoNews.com sent both candidates the same eight questions.
Animal activists put spotlight on Yellowstone Bear World
Alex Baldwin, of Idaho Falls, remembers when he first saw Yellowstone Bear World as a young boy. He was amazed to see the large predators up close, closer than one could see the animals at any zoo or Yellowstone National Park.
State, districts navigate political push...
After years of promoting it, the State Department of Education is distancing itself from the term “social-emotional learning,” which has been drawn into the fierce, divisive debate surrounding critica
Bronco club golf team caters to all skil...
This year’s Boise State men’s club golf team is a special group. Their close-knit bond makes it easy for the team to attract new players. Whether someone is a competitive or a novice golfer, the Bronco club golf team welcomes all skill levels.
Rome goes to the polls to vote for new mayor amid ‘Covid pass’ te...
By Sarah Dean, CNN Romans are voting in a run-off election to decide the Italian capital‘s next mayor — with a center-left or center-right candidate vying for the post. The center-right candidate, radio host and lawyer Enrico Michetti,
California couple’s home was destroyed M...
By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN A home bought in May by California newlyweds following their wedding was destroyed in October by a plane crash. Cody and Courtney Campbell told CNN that they finished renovating their home on Sunday.
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holi...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste of Alcohol
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minut...
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Former US president Bill Clinton in hosp...
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An All-Inclusive Halloween ...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
7 Wild Conspiracy Theories We Can't Stop...
We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.
Friday Office Cocktail: Aviation Cocktai...
The OCN Drinks crew is serving up something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
2022 Awards Season Schedule: Oscars, Emmys, And More!
The 2022 awards season is just around the corner, and we've got the list of dates you're gonna want to keep in your back pocket as things start to roll out—even as early as this October!
Wendy's, Kellogg's Team Up for Frosty Ch...
Wendy's and Kellogg's are partnering together on the new Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal, set to debut in December.
Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Includ...
Nostradamus has made many predictions about the future of humanity and he predicted 2021 will be worse than 2020. These predictions included a global famine, asteroids, a devastating earthquake, and a Zombie Apocalypse.
Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Make at Home
Here are a few ways you can whip up a creative costume with stuff from around the house or your local thrift store.