Stokes to Become Idaho Transportation Director in 2022

Scott Stokes, currently chief deputy of the Idaho Transportation Department, will become the agency's director on May 29, 2022, following the retirement of Brian Ness, its current director. Stokes — who has served as the agency's chief deputy for 15 years — will become the eighth director since the Idaho Transportation Department transformed into a statewide transportation department in 1974.

