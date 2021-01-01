Chicago, IL

Cannabis smoking lounges off to successful start in Illinois
Cannabis smoking lounges, slow to open in Illinois since marijuana was legalized last year, are starting to get off the ground, as two have opened and more are planned across
Chicago police criticized for lack of re...
Amid increased concerns about the uptick in violent crime downtown, community members are hopeful a stronger police presence is the answer. The issue comes as the Chicago Police Department faces criticism for taking six minutes to respond to the beating of two men in River North over the weekend,
Illinois Democrats OK new legislative ma...
Illinois Democrats were poised to set new legislative boundaries over objections from Republicans and some community groups that the process was unnecessarily rushed and maps were drawn behind closed doors to keep Democrats' grip on power in the state Legislature.
Tim Anderson Sits, Lance Lynn on IL as White Sox Eye Playoffs
Being without Tim Anderson and Lance Lynn now is not ideal. Being without them in the playoffs would be disastrous, hence the White Sox’ cautious approach.
Pirates notebook: Hoy Park returns as Mi...
A day before major league rosters can expand to 28 players for the final month of the season, the Pittsburgh Pirates shuffled theirs by making one move and preparing for two more. The Pirates placed i
Column: Reactions vary as people wait fo...
A visit to a temporary Illinois Secretary of State facility at Prairie State College early Tuesday revealed a mixed bag of reaction from people waiting in line as the state addresses questions about the status of efforts to reopen permanent Chicago Heights facility that was damaged by fire in June 2020.
Illinois Rock Hall of Fame inducts 1st class including REO Speedw...
The first class of the Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be inducted in Joliet Tuesday night. That inaugural class includes blues legends like Buddy Guy and Muddy Waters, considered the original rock stars;
Pritzker ‘hopeful’ Illinois’ Delta surge...
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Illinois are at the highest levels seen in more than six months, but the Delta variant surge might finally be leveling off, a cautiously optimistic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday.
Bleacher brawl breaks out during Cubs-Wh...
Tensions boiled over between Cubs and Sox fans Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Park. With the Sox pounding the Cubs again on Sunday, tensions were high among fans. Such a heated intra-city rivalry has led to fan violence during past Crosstown Classic matchups both on the North and South Sides.
Man testifies R. Kelly sexually abused him as a teen
The man, identified in court as "Louis," said Kelly asked the then-teen what he was willing to do for a music career when they met.
More than 500 Afghans likely to resettle...
More than 500 Afghans are expected to resettle in the Chicago area in the weeks and months ahead, a coalition of Illinois refugee organizations said Monday. Many who have fled their Taliban-controlled homeland will arrive as refugees or through special immigrant visas granted to U.
One stuck box bound for Illinois shows t...
In February, a supplier for Illinois farmers ordered fertilizer from China. The order sits stranded in Shanghai, an example of the inertia gripping trade worldwide.
Will My Personal Injury Case Go to Trial...
Curious about how personal injury law is different from a criminal case? Let's explore one of the key differences.
Here’s Why You Should Always File a Police Report After an Auto A...
There are several reasons to get a police report after a car accident. Here's why.
Chicago Street Vendors Come in Out of th...
It's not the first time Robert Magiet has purchased a street vendor's lot. With bitterly frigid temperatures in the windy city, street vendors are struggling to sell to customers.
Thousands of Unemployed Americans Must R...
Many Pandemic Unemployment Assistance recipients are on the hook for overpayments, regardless of fault.
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and Tom Brady Chokes
Here's our recap of everything that happened in Week 9 of the NFL.
NFL Week 7 Wrap-Up: Undefeated Steelers ...
With Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season finished, we see dominance in veterans like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Big Ben, and franchises crumble.
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bacheloret...
On this week's "Bachelorette" episode, Clare explores the bachelors' love languages, and things get a little steamy!
NFL Week 6 Wrap-Up: The NFC (L)East
With Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season finished, the NFC East is atrocious, the Titans are special, and Rodgers needed a wake-up call.
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtua...
Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' C...
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Re...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
Australian Sheep Farmer Makes 'Sheep Art...
Ben Jackson, an Australian sheep farmer, set up his sheep in the shape of a heart to pay tribute to his Aunty Deb, whose funeral he couldn't attend because of COVID border restrictions.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Responds to Vi...
A photo of a Morgan County Sherriff's Office lieutenant went viral for his uncanny resemblance to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Now the real Johnson is reacting to finding his doppelgänger.
Alleged Fake High School Dupes ESPN to Play on National TV
Allegedly fake high school Bishop Sycamore dupes ESPN to play on National TV, prompting an investigation into how old the players really are, the head coach's fraud charges, and whether the school even exists.
DC FanDome 2021 Promises Glimpses into ‘...
DC FanDome revealed its schedule for the upcoming virtual comic convention. The line-up includes a trailer from "The Batman" and sneak peeks at "The Flash," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."
China Bans Children From Playing Video G...
The Chinese government banned minors from playing video games on weekdays. Starting September 1, children under the age of 18 may only play a total of three hours a week between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays.
McDonald's Among Other Chains May Be Closing Dining Rooms Again
With the Delta variant spiking throughout the country, many fast-food chains may close their dining rooms in the near future; if they haven't already.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Ma...
There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in September 2021.
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video...
With so many Amazon Prime Video Originals and other classic movie and TV titles, you'll have plenty to binge-watch this month! Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime in September 2021.
'9/11: One Day in America': A 6-Part Documentary Series Commemora...
It's been 20 years since the events of 9/11 took place, and National Geographic is commemorating the 20th anniversary by airing a 4-night, 6-part documentary series, "9/11: One Day in America." It features in-depth, first-person accounts of survivors.
Recipe: A Lightened-Up Mock Bolognese Sa...
Sometimes you just need a plate of pasta with a big, rich, red sauce. This lighter version of a hearty Bolognese sauce is a great alternative to calorie-dense restaurant fare.
Not a Drill: Lucky Charms Brings Back It...
General Mills is bringing back its marshmallows-only cereal this year! The "Just Magical Marshmallows" returns with 8 different bag options.
Hurricane Ida: How You Can Help Those Impacted
Hurricane Ida made landfall over the weekend, bringing a ton of destruction in its wake. Here's how you can help the thousands of residents across the state.