Springfield, IL

At Summer’s End, Chicago Murders Outpaci...
As summer winds down, Chicago is on pace to have its highest annual murder tally in a quarter century. Through Sunday night, according to CPD figures, the year had 520 murders — 3.2% more to date than 2020,
White Sox’ Carlos Rodon aims to go for broke — and then not go an...
The 28-year-old lefty — who was on a pitch count and threw only 67 in his last start — has a lot to lose. But injury concerns and thoughts of free agency aren’t where his head is at as September arrives.
Grandal, Abreu Power White Sox To Win Ov...
Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu homered, and five relievers combined for 4 2/3 innings of two-hit ball as the Chicago White Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.
Construction & Development Chicago
What action plans has Chicago implemented to secure a more sustainable and equitable cityscape? In an era of pandemics and climate change, how we live, work and interact with our communities has been redefined.
Chicago White Sox lose Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito to injuries
Lance Lynn has been put on the injured list with knee inflammation, while fellow White Sox starter ucas Giolito left his Tuesday start with hamstring tightness.
Cannabis smoking lounges off to successf...
Cannabis smoking lounges, slow to open in Illinois since marijuana was legalized last year, are starting to get off the ground, as two have opened and more are planned across
Chicago police criticized for lack of re...
Amid increased concerns about the uptick in violent crime downtown, community members are hopeful a stronger police presence is the answer. The issue comes as the Chicago Police Department faces criticism for taking six minutes to respond to the beating of two men in River North over the weekend,
Illinois Democrats OK new legislative maps over criticism
Illinois Democrats were poised to set new legislative boundaries over objections from Republicans and some community groups that the process was unnecessarily rushed and maps were drawn behind closed doors to keep Democrats' grip on power in the state Legislature.
Tim Anderson Sits, Lance Lynn on IL as W...
Being without Tim Anderson and Lance Lynn now is not ideal. Being without them in the playoffs would be disastrous, hence the White Sox’ cautious approach.
Pirates notebook: Hoy Park returns as Mi...
A day before major league rosters can expand to 28 players for the final month of the season, the Pittsburgh Pirates shuffled theirs by making one move and preparing for two more. The Pirates placed i
Column: Reactions vary as people wait for services at secretary o...
A visit to a temporary Illinois Secretary of State facility at Prairie State College early Tuesday revealed a mixed bag of reaction from people waiting in line as the state addresses questions about the status of efforts to reopen permanent Chicago Heights facility that was damaged by fire in June 2020.
Illinois Rock Hall of Fame inducts 1st c...
The first class of the Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be inducted in Joliet Tuesday night. That inaugural class includes blues legends like Buddy Guy and Muddy Waters, considered the original rock stars;
ABBA to Release First Studio Album in 40...
ABBA has recently announced their first studio album in 40 years, and we're totally not freaking out right now! Called "Voyage," the album is set to release on November 5.
Voting Is Now Open for People's 'World's...
The winning pup gets a spread in "People" Magazine and free kibble for a year!
Paramount Delays 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Mission: Impossible 7' in ...
Paramount has recently announced the delay of three of its biggest titles—"Top Gun: Maverick," "Mission: Impossible 7," and "Jackass Forever." All three films have been pushed to 2022.
Alleged Fake High School Dupes ESPN to P...
Allegedly fake high school Bishop Sycamore dupes ESPN to play on National TV, prompting an investigation into how old the players really are, the head coach's fraud charges, and whether the school even exists.
DC FanDome 2021 Promises Glimpses into ‘...
DC FanDome revealed its schedule for the upcoming virtual comic convention. The line-up includes a trailer from "The Batman" and sneak peeks at "The Flash," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."
Australian Sheep Farmer Makes 'Sheep Art' Heart in Tribute to 'Ve...
Ben Jackson, an Australian sheep farmer, set up his sheep in the shape of a heart to pay tribute to his Aunty Deb, whose funeral he couldn't attend because of COVID border restrictions.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Responds to Vi...
A photo of a Morgan County Sherriff's Office lieutenant went viral for his uncanny resemblance to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Now the real Johnson is reacting to finding his doppelgänger.
China Bans Children From Playing Video G...
The Chinese government banned minors from playing video games on weekdays. Starting September 1, children under the age of 18 may only play a total of three hours a week between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays.
McDonald's Among Other Chains May Be Closing Dining Rooms Again
With the Delta variant spiking throughout the country, many fast-food chains may close their dining rooms in the near future; if they haven't already.
'9/11: One Day in America': A 6-Part Doc...
It's been 20 years since the events of 9/11 took place, and National Geographic is commemorating the 20th anniversary by airing a 4-night, 6-part documentary series, "9/11: One Day in America." It features in-depth, first-person accounts of survivors.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Ma...
There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in September 2021.
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video This Month
With so many Amazon Prime Video Originals and other classic movie and TV titles, you'll have plenty to binge-watch this month! Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime in September 2021.