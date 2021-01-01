Champaign, IL

Broadcast Signal Intrusion Director Talk...
Chicago's WGN-TV had their broadcast hijacked by a mysterious, masked figure, sporting a disguise from the TV series Max Headroom. Two of these "broadcast intrusions" occurred, both of which featured bizarre and distorted dialogue,
Amita Health splitting up, as organizations decide to go separate...
The organizations behind Amita Health, one of the largest hospital systems in Illinois, have decided to go their separate ways, splitting the system. AdventHealth and Ascension have decided to unwind the partnership under which they’ve been operating Amita Health,
Daily Digest: Illini hoops eager for exh...
Get up to speed on Brad Underwood's thoughts on Illinois basketball's first exhibition, a former Illini football star coming back to the Midwest, the latest on Illini quarterbacks, Bret Bielema discusses online outrage over his Monday comments on recruiting/roster,
Chicago Icon Portillo's Goes Public, Beg...
Restaurants generate average-unit volumes of $7.9 million and store-level adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.6 percent—both high marks across the sector, according to The NPD Group. In the 12-month period that ended June 27,
Illinois unveils new electric vehicle career training program
Heartland Community College's EVES training program will provide specialized energy training and pave a clear pathway to jobs in the growing industry.
Investors Seem Excited About Portillo’s ...
The 67-unit, Chicago-based hot dog restaurant chain made its debut on the NASDAQ market Thursday, and jumped more than 50% within hours.
Why Deere's strike is a bad look for Ill...
The steady flow of combines and other equipment slowed to a trickle after 10,000 members of the United Auto Workers went on strike this month, the rumble replaced by honking of horns as passersby show support for picketers.
Illinois candy giant hit with ransomware weeks before Halloween
Security Ferrara Candy -- the candy giant behind Nerds, Laffy Taffy, Now and Laters, SweetTarts, Jaw Busters, Nips, Runts and Gobstoppers -- announced that it was hit with a ransomware attack just weeks before it prepares for one of its biggest holidays: Halloween.
Illinois vs. No. 7 Penn State odds, line...
Illinois (2-5) and No. 7 Penn State (5-1) meet Saturday afternoon for a Big Ten matchup. The Nittany Lions should be rejuvenated as they
No. 7 Penn State, Illinois unsure of QBs ahead of matchup
Penn State coach James Franklin originally planned to practice with two quarterbacks this week, neither named Sean Clifford. But the third-year starter, who is nursing an unspecified upper body injury,
Illinois mom fatally struck by bullet wh...
An Illinois mother was fatally injured by a stray bullet Sunday night while she was preparing her 7-month-old daughter for bed and reading the baby the Bible.
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nico...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins Killed on Movie Set in Pr...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day...
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7.7 million in Paris
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellingto...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
BREAKING: Human Remains Found in Florida...
Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Freddy Krueger's Elm Street Home Is Up f...
The iconic and terrifying home of Freddy Kreuger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has just been listed for sale. If you're looking to buy, the house is a chilling $3.25 million.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.