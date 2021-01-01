Chicago, IL

Chicago Police Department says it’s ‘doubling down’ on reforming ...
But the department, in a court-ordered report issued Wednesday, won’t say how it has performed in meeting the latest deadlines set in a federal consent decree that requires reforms to use of force, discipline,
Marijuana dispensaries would be allowed ...
Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to ease Chicago’s zoning rules for marijuana dispensaries, which she said would make it easier for minority applicants get into a lucrative business now dominated locally by white-owned companies.
Chicago Sky will require proof of vaccin...
It’s a step that has been taken by a few venues locally and around the country, and you can count the Chicago Sky as the latest to add in a requirement for entry to games in
White Sox' Jimmy Lambert Gets First Win, Beer Shower for the Ages
Recent injuries to the White Sox rotation made Jimmy Lambert’s performance against the A’s all the more significant.
Northern Illinois Huskies ride momentum ...
LARAMIE – Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock has spent part of the week recruiting fans to show up and join the fun Saturday at Huskie Stadium. It should be an easy sales pitch. The Huskies (1-0) – coming off an 0-6 finish to the shortened 2020 Mid-American Conference-only schedule – opened the season with a 22-21 victory at Georgia Tech.
Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory now c...
Besides Illinois, all U.S. states and territories . are now subject to the advisory, under which unvaccinated travelers returning from those areas to Chicago must quarantine for a week ...
Illinois AG to investigate Joliet Police Department after 2020 de...
The Illinois attorney general said his office will investigate the Joliet Police Department for possible unconstitutional or unlawful policing following the 2020 death of a Black man in police custody.
Illinois AG probes suburban police force...
The Illinois attorney general's office has launched a civil investigation of possible practices of unconstitutional or unlawful policing in a suburban Chicago police force
Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory now c...
Vermont was the final state to be added, but some other states could come off next week as their numbers drop.
Storm damage reported in northern Illinois
The line of severe thunderstorms that moved through northern Illinois and northwest Indiana Tuesday night damaged a school in the Minooka and Channahon area where forecasters think a tornado may
Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III, 90...
Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III of Illinois has died at his home on Chicago's North Side. He was 90. His son Adlai Stevenson IV, who confirmed the Illinois Democrat died on Monday, said his father had dementia.
Grieving mother demands Chicago install ...
The mother of a college student who drowned in Lake Michigan last month issued a plea to the city of Chicago Tuesday night — install safety equipment along the citys
Will My Personal Injury Case Go to Trial...
Curious about how personal injury law is different from a criminal case? Let's explore one of the key differences.
Here’s Why You Should Always File a Police Report After an Auto A...
There are several reasons to get a police report after a car accident. Here's why.
Chicago Street Vendors Come in Out of th...
It's not the first time Robert Magiet has purchased a street vendor's lot. With bitterly frigid temperatures in the windy city, street vendors are struggling to sell to customers.
Thousands of Unemployed Americans Must R...
Many Pandemic Unemployment Assistance recipients are on the hook for overpayments, regardless of fault.
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and Tom Brady Chokes
Here's our recap of everything that happened in Week 9 of the NFL.
NFL Week 7 Wrap-Up: Undefeated Steelers ...
With Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season finished, we see dominance in veterans like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Big Ben, and franchises crumble.
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bacheloret...
On this week's "Bachelorette" episode, Clare explores the bachelors' love languages, and things get a little steamy!
NFL Week 6 Wrap-Up: The NFC (L)East
With Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season finished, the NFC East is atrocious, the Titans are special, and Rodgers needed a wake-up call.
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtua...
Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' C...
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Re...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
13 Reasons Why Not: An Open Letter to My...
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The following letter was written by a young man to his friend who died by suicide.
This Harvest Cocktail Combines the Best ...
Check out the full Harvest Cocktail recipe below, and get ready to indulge in some delicious fall flavors.
How to Watch the 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies, Coverage Live
Various networks across the country will be broadcasting live for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Ceremonies and commemorative events will take place at Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial, and other 9/11 sites.
Pop-Tarts' Dìa de Muertos Variety Featur...
Starting in September, Pop-Tarts is rolling out their Frosted Chocolately Churro pastry printed with special designs inspired by Day of the Dead at retailers nationwide.
5 Tips for Foraging Wild Pawpaws
September is peak pawpaw season and the air is rich with the tropical scents of this strange native fruit. Here's how you can find them, and what to do with them once you locate a pawpaw patch.
Disney Store Is Coming to Select Target Locations, and We’re in a...
Target is planning to add more than 160 Disney Store locations by the end of the year, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Amazon's 'Cinderella' Adds a Modern Twis...
Thought you knew the story of "Cinderella?" Think again. Amazon's take on the timeless tale will have you singing along—yes, it's a musical.
A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Flyin...
An asteroid classified as NY1 is hurtling through space at insane speeds, says NASA. The asteroid is set to pass us here on Earth, but it's still close enough for NASA to call it a "potentially hazardous Near-Earth Object (NEO)."
VIDEO: Southwest Passenger Who Assaulted Flight Attendant Is Now ...
The flight attendant lost 2 teeth in the bloody assault, alongside other facial injuries.
Voting Is Now Open for People's 'World's...
The winning pup gets a spread in "People" Magazine and free kibble for a year!
ABBA to Release First Studio Album in 40...
ABBA has recently announced their first studio album in 40 years, and we're totally not freaking out right now! Called "Voyage," the album is set to release on November 5.
Paramount Delays 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Mission: Impossible 7' in ...
Paramount has recently announced the delay of three of its biggest titles—"Top Gun: Maverick," "Mission: Impossible 7," and "Jackass Forever." All three films have been pushed to 2022.