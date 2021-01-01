Judge grants class-action status to Chicago stop-and-frisk lawsui...
An Illinois federal judge granted class-action status to a lawsuit against the city of Chicago over the police department’s stop-and-frisk policies.
2 Retired Chicago Firefighters Remember ...
Twenty years ago this week, about 100 Chicago firefighters packed up and headed to New York City after the Twin Towers fell in the 9/11 attacks.
New Chicago program helps businesses mov...
CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — Vacancies and boarded up shops across the city, a reminder of how tough the pandemic has been on local business. But CBS 2’s Tara Molina learned about a brand new city ...
Delta still deadly: Illinois COVID-19 deaths hit nearly seven-mon...
The virus has killed 241 residents statewide so far this month, the vast majority most of whom were unvaccinated.
Chicago Bears Prep For Sunday Season Ope...
The Chicago Bears were back to work Wednesday ahead of Sunday's season opener but without nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who is out with knee and ankle injuries. Jimmy Graham also got the day off to rest.
Chicago adds final remaining state to tr...
Rhode Island — to its COVID-19 travel advisory on Wednesday, meaning that unvaccinated residents from all states, not including Illinois, and territories have to quarantine f
Chicago police brass expecting ‘substantial increase’ in consent ...
After missing nearly 40% of its deadlines in the last reporting period, Chicago Police officials on Wednesday expressed confidence that the department’s compliance with its
Chicago Police Department says it’s ‘dou...
But the department, in a court-ordered report issued Wednesday, won’t say how it has performed in meeting the latest deadlines set in a federal consent decree that requires reforms to use of force, discipline,
Marijuana dispensaries would be allowed ...
Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to ease Chicago’s zoning rules for marijuana dispensaries, which she said would make it easier for minority applicants get into a lucrative business now dominated locally by white-owned companies.
Chicago Sky will require proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 ...
It’s a step that has been taken by a few venues locally and around the country, and you can count the Chicago Sky as the latest to add in a requirement for entry to games in
White Sox' Jimmy Lambert Gets First Win,...
Recent injuries to the White Sox rotation made Jimmy Lambert’s performance against the A’s all the more significant.
Northern Illinois Huskies ride momentum ...
LARAMIE – Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock has spent part of the week recruiting fans to show up and join the fun Saturday at Huskie Stadium. It should be an easy sales pitch. The Huskies (1-0) – coming off an 0-6 finish to the shortened 2020 Mid-American Conference-only schedule – opened the season with a 22-21 victory at Georgia Tech.
Will My Personal Injury Case Go to Trial...
Curious about how personal injury law is different from a criminal case? Let's explore one of the key differences.
Here’s Why You Should Always File a Police Report After an Auto A...
There are several reasons to get a police report after a car accident. Here's why.
Chicago Street Vendors Come in Out of th...
It's not the first time Robert Magiet has purchased a street vendor's lot. With bitterly frigid temperatures in the windy city, street vendors are struggling to sell to customers.
Thousands of Unemployed Americans Must R...
Many Pandemic Unemployment Assistance recipients are on the hook for overpayments, regardless of fault.
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and Tom Brady Chokes
Here's our recap of everything that happened in Week 9 of the NFL.
NFL Week 7 Wrap-Up: Undefeated Steelers ...
With Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season finished, we see dominance in veterans like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Big Ben, and franchises crumble.
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bacheloret...
On this week's "Bachelorette" episode, Clare explores the bachelors' love languages, and things get a little steamy!
NFL Week 6 Wrap-Up: The NFC (L)East
With Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season finished, the NFC East is atrocious, the Titans are special, and Rodgers needed a wake-up call.
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtua...
Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' C...
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Re...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
'Black Cherry Blitz' Is September's $5 M...
If fruity drinks are right up your alley, then you'll love this month's premium margarita at Chili's Grill & Bar. The "Black Cherry Blitz" is sure to make any outing a little sweeter, so drink up!
VIDEO: Steve From 'Blue's Clues' Has a M...
"Blue's Clues" turns 25 this year, and to mark the occasion, Steve—the original host of the beloved series—is back with a special message just for you. Yep, YOU!
Pokémon, Krispy Kreme Team Up for Ultimate Collaboration, But The...
Through a collaboration with Krispy Kreme, you can now enjoy Pokémon-themed doughnuts based on the popular franchise. The catch: they're only available in Australia.
What's the Deal With Poke? Let's Take a ...
Part sushi, part comfort food–poke is a delicious, nutritious meal all rolled into one handy bowl. Here's what you need to know about this Asian-inspired creation.
13 Reasons Why Not: An Open Letter to My...
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The following letter was written by a young man to his friend who died by suicide.
How to Watch the 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies, Coverage Live
Various networks across the country will be broadcasting live for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Ceremonies and commemorative events will take place at Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial, and other 9/11 sites.
5 Tips for Foraging Wild Pawpaws
September is peak pawpaw season and the air is rich with the tropical scents of this strange native fruit. Here's how you can find them, and what to do with them once you locate a pawpaw patch.
Pop-Tarts' Dìa de Muertos Variety Featur...
Starting in September, Pop-Tarts is rolling out their Frosted Chocolately Churro pastry printed with special designs inspired by Day of the Dead at retailers nationwide.
This Harvest Cocktail Combines the Best Parts of the Fall Season
Check out the full Harvest Cocktail recipe below, and get ready to indulge in some delicious fall flavors.
Amazon's 'Cinderella' Adds a Modern Twis...
Thought you knew the story of "Cinderella?" Think again. Amazon's take on the timeless tale will have you singing along—yes, it's a musical.
A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Flyin...
An asteroid classified as NY1 is hurtling through space at insane speeds, says NASA. The asteroid is set to pass us here on Earth, but it's still close enough for NASA to call it a "potentially hazardous Near-Earth Object (NEO)."
VIDEO: Southwest Passenger Who Assaulted Flight Attendant Is Now ...
The flight attendant lost 2 teeth in the bloody assault, alongside other facial injuries.