Two suburban sheriffs said they would not send their deputies to Chicago to help with potential staffing shortages amid a feud between the mayor and a police union surrounding vaccine mandates.Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain (D) told The Chicago Tribune he did not "feel like the onus is on us to go in there in an emergency situation that was created by poor government and a lack of support the officers receive.

