Man charged with shooting Chicago police officer in the face afte...
Before Jovan McPherson allegedly shot the officer, he kidnapped and restrained a 21-year-old woman, according to Chicago police.
Coalition for a Safe & Healthy Elgin lau...
In addition to once again putting red ribbons on Elgin’s downtown bridges, the Coalition for a Safe & Healthy Elgin will draw attention to Red Ribbon Week’s drug use prevention campaign with a new 5k run/walk on Saturday,
Prosecutors: Elgin man yelled 'you will ...
A Elgin man who was confronted by Chicago police after threatening and holding a woman at gunpoint told an officer "you will die" after he shot him in the face at a busy Lincoln Park strip mall, Cook County prosecutors said Tuesday.
Man charged with shooting Chicago police officer in Lincoln Park
An Elgin man is facing seven felony charges after allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer and battering another Monday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Jovan McPherson Charged With Shooting CP...
An Elgin man has been charged with attempted murder and several other felonies, accused of shooting a Chicago Police officer Monday afternoon, after he kidnapped a woman in Lincoln Park.
Suburban Man Charged With Shooting Polic...
Jovan McPherson, 23, faces several felony charges in connection to the shooting of a police officer Monday. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.
Recovery Centers Of America (RCA) Expands Chicagoland Growth With...
Recovery Centers of America (RCA) at St. Charles, Chicagoland's newest premier Midwest treatment facility whose mission is to help 1 million patients achieve a life of recovery, announced the opening of Recovery Centers of America at South Elgin Outpatient Center,
Elgin man charged after police officer s...
An Elgin man has been charged after a Chicago police officer was shot in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 1000-block of West North Avenue, at the North & Sheffield Commons shopping mall.
Children in Poverty: Awareness and Advoc...
Oct. 19, local leaders and experts will be discussing the effects of poverty on women and its impact on the community, especially children. "Elgin's Children in Poverty: Awareness and Advocacy" will be held at 6:30 p.
No more 'grandstanding': Goedeker's board battle ends in settleme...
A fight for control of online appliance retailer Goedeker's ended Monday with a little give and take. The company said Monday that it would add two new people to its nine-member board after consulting with "a number of stockholders,
'This is going to change kids' lives': N...
It's been a big couple of weeks for the Boys & Girls Club of Elgin. On Thursday, the organization held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its new clubhouse in South Elgin. The former public works building at 735 Martin Drive will be home to a 20,
DUI motorist hit with Scott’s Law violat...
A motorist without a valid driver’s license who veered off Interstate 90 and slammed into a state trooper’s squad car near Schaumburg was charged with a Scott’s Law violation early Saturday, according to Illinois State Police.
Video shows Chicago police fatally shoot...
Police encountered Turrell Brown, 28, while answering a domestic call on the morning of Sept. 19 in the 6500 block of South Harvard Avenue.
Sheriffs say they won't help cover potential mandate staffing sho...
Two suburban sheriffs said they would not send their deputies to Chicago to help with potential staffing shortages amid a feud between the mayor and a police union surrounding vaccine mandates.Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain (D) told The Chicago Tribune he did not "feel like the onus is on us to go in there in an emergency situation that was created by poor government and a lack of support the officers receive.
Chicagoans still buried in overdue heati...
Peoples Gas had six months to dig out of a deep hole of bad debt due in part to pandemic restrictions on shutoffs and collections. Unlike other local utilities, the record isn't much better than it was last winter.
Ex Chicago-area gynecologist sentenced f...
A former Chicago-area obstetrician/gynecologist has been sentenced to three years in prison after admitting that he sexually abused two of his former patients during exams. Dr. Fabio Ortega, 75, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in Cook County Circuit Court to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Court puts Illinois legislative map on hold
A federal court has intervened in the state's legislative redistricting process and ordered new changes to a map lawmakers unveiled (and scrapped) months ago, creating new procedural hurdles for the 2022 election.
Illinois hospital systems losing hundred...
Some Illinois hospital systems are losing hundreds of employees as deadlines loom for health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines — even as most workers have agreed to get the shots. Gov. J.B. Pritzker set a deadline of Sept.
Timelapse video of Aurora australis ends...
Case in point, this timelapse video of Aurora australis that ends with an enthralling sunrise. “Sometimes aurora seems to creep over the horizon and envelop our globe. Under the technological powerhouse of Canadarm the Station's solar panels and one of our radio antennas,
Chicago City Council Votes to Change Zoning Within the Illinois M...
An update of urban development requirements in the Illinois Medical District (IMD) positions Chicago's Near West Side for faster growth. New zoning regulations support the IMD as an innovation hub and a supportive community for residents to live,
Illinois volleyball aims to replicate ea...
Coming off its first 3-0 loss in conference play, Illinois returns to action in Evanston on Wednesday to take on Northwestern. The two teams have faced off once already this season, with the Illini winning in five sets in Champaign on Sep.
Illinois’ expanded good Samaritan law te...
But in what appears to be the first test of the state’s expanded good Samaritan law, a McHenry County judge denied a woman’s request to have her case thrown out under the statute. Instead, Crystal Lake resident Veronica Kubiak faces trial next month on charges she delivered a fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl to her boyfriend.
A researcher at Southern Illinois University is on a quest to dev...
The leading pumpkin producer in the United States, Illinois harvested 15,900 acres last year, more than twice as many acres as any other state, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
On this day: Hondo, Yabu Swartz, Minor d...
On this day in Celtics history, John Havlicek, Dan Swartz, Mark Minor, and Guerschon Yabusele debuted, Antoine Walker and Paul Silas were traded, Ed Mikan was born, and Justin Reed left us.
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of ...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Will Change Your Life
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Si...
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfect Butter-to-Popcorn Rati...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.
ICYMI: A Petition Calling for the Remova...
An individual has started a petition on Change.Org to remove a scene from the new movie Halloween Kills, where Michael Myers kills a group of firefighters. The petition has gained some traction.
Plane Engulfed in Flames After Crashing ...
An investigation is currently underway following a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday morning. According to reports, 21 people were on board—18 passengers and three crew members.
Butterball Recalls 14,000 Pounds of Ground Turkey Due to Plastic ...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and Butterball issued the recall after receiving complaints of blue pieces of plastic being found in the turkey.
Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines ...
The three biggest carriers—United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and United Parcels Service (UPS)—have announced deadlines for December 25 deliveries.
Fans Jokingly Request 'National Security...
As Betty White nears her 100th birthday, fans on Twitter jokingly demanded "national security protection" for the actress and comedian. We offer extra ideas on how to protect and celebrate this national treasure.
White Vans Sales See 7,800% Increase Thanks to 'Squid Game'
Vans has seen a 7,800% increase in sales ever since "Squid Game" premiered on Netflix in September—and they're selling out very fast!