‘You will die’: Felon threatened Chicago cop before shooting in f...
A felon on probation who was confronted by Chicago police after threatening and holding a woman at gunpoint told an officer “you will die” after he shot him in the face at a busy Lincoln Park strip mall,
Man charged with shooting Chicago police...
Before Jovan McPherson allegedly shot the officer, he kidnapped and restrained a 21-year-old woman, according to Chicago police.
Coalition for a Safe & Healthy Elgin lau...
In addition to once again putting red ribbons on Elgin’s downtown bridges, the Coalition for a Safe & Healthy Elgin will draw attention to Red Ribbon Week’s drug use prevention campaign with a new 5k run/walk on Saturday,
Prosecutors: Elgin man yelled 'you will die' after shooting Chica...
A Elgin man who was confronted by Chicago police after threatening and holding a woman at gunpoint told an officer "you will die" after he shot him in the face at a busy Lincoln Park strip mall, Cook County prosecutors said Tuesday.
Man charged with shooting Chicago police...
An Elgin man is facing seven felony charges after allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer and battering another Monday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Jovan McPherson Charged With Shooting CP...
An Elgin man has been charged with attempted murder and several other felonies, accused of shooting a Chicago Police officer Monday afternoon, after he kidnapped a woman in Lincoln Park.
Suburban Man Charged With Shooting Police Officer Near Busy Shopp...
Jovan McPherson, 23, faces several felony charges in connection to the shooting of a police officer Monday. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.
Recovery Centers Of America (RCA) Expand...
Recovery Centers of America (RCA) at St. Charles, Chicagoland's newest premier Midwest treatment facility whose mission is to help 1 million patients achieve a life of recovery, announced the opening of Recovery Centers of America at South Elgin Outpatient Center,
Elgin man charged after police officer s...
An Elgin man has been charged after a Chicago police officer was shot in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 1000-block of West North Avenue, at the North & Sheffield Commons shopping mall.
Children in Poverty: Awareness and Advocacy event Oct. 19 in Elgi...
Oct. 19, local leaders and experts will be discussing the effects of poverty on women and its impact on the community, especially children. "Elgin's Children in Poverty: Awareness and Advocacy" will be held at 6:30 p.
No more 'grandstanding': Goedeker's boar...
A fight for control of online appliance retailer Goedeker's ended Monday with a little give and take. The company said Monday that it would add two new people to its nine-member board after consulting with "a number of stockholders,
'This is going to change kids' lives': N...
It's been a big couple of weeks for the Boys & Girls Club of Elgin. On Thursday, the organization held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its new clubhouse in South Elgin. The former public works building at 735 Martin Drive will be home to a 20,
No Sean Clifford? Quarterback battle bre...
With Penn State star quarterback Sean Clifford doubtful vs. Illinois, a battle brews between backups Ta'Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux.
Kofi Cockburn’s return fuels expectations for Illinois
For all the excitement at Illinois, from earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament to the Illini’s second-round loss to Loyola, the biggest decision for the immediate future came in the heat of midsummer when Kofi Cockburn announced he was coming back for his junior season.
Illinois governor eyes lifting 'certain ...
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said on Tuesday he is hoping to lift “certain mask mandate” before the holidays if cases decline in the state.
Penn State vs Illinois Prediction, Game ...
Penn State vs Illinois Game Preview Why Illinois Will Win. Did Bret Bielema light a fire under his Illini or did he throw his team under t
Travis Tritt on Fox's Tucker Carlson show discusses his cancelati...
Country music artist Travis Tritt went on Fox News to discuss his stance on COVID-19 safety mandates with Tucker Carlson.
Charleston water treatment project makes...
The City of Charleston is taking steps toward fulfilling a state-mandated Wastewater Treatment Plant Nutrient Removal Project.
The MVC preseason poll is out. See where...
The Braves landed senior forward Ja'Shon Henry and sophomore forward Rienk Mast on the 2021-22 MVC preseason third team.
Southland crime: Arrest made in Homewood armed robbery, and more
Isaiah Gaines, 23, 2800 block of Commercial Avenue, South Chicago Heights, was arrested Oct. 7 and accused of three counts of armed robbery stemming from a Sept. 27 incident at Southgate Mini Mart, 18757 Dixie Highway in which Gaines entered the business,
Unvaccinated CLC Students Must Test Week...
College officials say 70 percent of its students have submitted proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, up from 18 percent in August.
Travis Tritt Concert Cancellations Over ...
While some fans support the musician and his stance, others are disappointed that their tickets have been canceled.
3 Illinois Cities Among Best Places To Retire In 2021: U.S. News
U.S. News ranked 150 cities based on factors such as health care, affordability and happiness. See how these Illinois cities ranked.
Travis Tritt Cancels Concerts At Venues ...
"People who stand up against this narrative scare the hell out of those who promote fear," the Grammy award winning star noted.
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t Exis...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfe...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.
ICYMI: A Petition Calling for the Removal of the Firefighter Scen...
An individual has started a petition on Change.Org to remove a scene from the new movie Halloween Kills, where Michael Myers kills a group of firefighters. The petition has gained some traction.
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Si...
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.
RUMOR: Facebook Is Changing Its Name
Facebook is planning to change its company name next week, as first reported by The Verge. To what exactly? Well, we don't know yet ...
Butterball Recalls 14,000 Pounds of Ground Turkey Due to Plastic ...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and Butterball issued the recall after receiving complaints of blue pieces of plastic being found in the turkey.
Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines ...
The three biggest carriers—United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and United Parcels Service (UPS)—have announced deadlines for December 25 deliveries.
Fans Jokingly Request 'National Security...
As Betty White nears her 100th birthday, fans on Twitter jokingly demanded "national security protection" for the actress and comedian. We offer extra ideas on how to protect and celebrate this national treasure.
Plane Engulfed in Flames After Crashing in Texas Field; Investiga...
An investigation is currently underway following a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday morning. According to reports, 21 people were on board—18 passengers and three crew members.