Rockford, IL

Koch Brothers Funded Group Says No Taxpa...
Bears ownership has its eye on an Arlington Heights, Illinois property. A group that has been bankrolled by the Koch brothers since its founding in 2004 called Americans For Prosperity, a conservative-libertarian organization is not too happy that the National Football League’s Chicago Bears franchise has eyes on a property in Arlington Heights,
COVID-19: How Cases in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Met...
The U.S. reported over 1,026,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 21, bringing the total count to more than 41.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 669,
After Years Of Accusations Of Inattentio...
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart announced the launch of the Missing Persons Project on Sept.1, reports WTTW news. The initiative will assign several new detectives to longtime missing person cases. For years,
Former Chicago police sergeant pleads gu...
A now-retired Chicago police sergeant pleaded guilty to reduced charges last week in connection with a North Side bar brawl that left two men with serious injuries, court records show.
Jason Heyward’s concussion threatens to bring an early end to the...
Jason Heyward’s concussion might end his season prematurely, a somber conclusion to the worst year of the veteran Chicago Cubs outfielder's big-league career.
Unaccompanied Afghan children arrive in ...
The Department of Homeland Security confirms a flight carrying unaccompanied Afghan children arrived in Chicago today from Qatar. The kids have been identified by aide organizations as
Chicago City Council on the clock to pas...
Mike Kasper for decades was the election law expert for deposed Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Now he’s guiding aldermen through the politically excruciating process of dividing the city’s 2.
Group of unaccompanied children from Afghanistan arrives in Chica...
About 75 unaccompanied minors arrived in Chicago on Wednesday morning, according to city and federal officials.
California, Puerto Rico Removed From Chi...
"The country as a whole: still not doing very well from a COVID perspective as Delta's coming through," Chicago's top doctor said.
From the street to the lab: Chicago poli...
Shell casings collected by law enforcement are scanned through a voluminous computerized system to see if they match casings from other shootings.
Which sports team is the most requested for Illinois specialty li...
More than 71,000 sports team license plates have been requested since the program began more than 10 years ago
Chicago Locksmith Available 24/7 to Repa...
Chicago Car Keys is a mobile locksmith service provider with two decades of experience helping car owners in Chicago get out of tight spots arising from broken, lost,
The 5 Jackets You'll Need This Fall
Jackets are a vital part of fall fashion! But with so many different kinds out there, how do you know which ones are going to be your ultimate go-to's for the fall season?
Interactive Map Lets You Virtually Dig t...
Where would you end up if you dug straight through the earth? This online tool will tell you. The Antipodes Map site allows you to enter a country, city, address, or zip code to send its animated earth digger on a virtual journey through the earth so you don't have to risk it in real life.
Preheat Your Ovens—Pillsbury Just Dropped Pumpkin Cookie Dough!
Pillsbury's limited seasonal cookie dough consists of cream cheese chips sprinkled with autumn! Each cookie is stuffed with gooey cream cheese chips.
Things You Can Legally Do in the US When...
Turning 18 is a milestone! Let's explore the new opportunities that are open to newly-minted adults.
Top 5 Songs Released This Week (Septembe...
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our song reviews and other songs you'd like to see on our list.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Dancing With the Stars': JoJo Siwa Make...
"Dancing With the Stars" has returned this year with JoJo Siwa being part of the cast. Siwa and Jenna Johnson are the first couple to be same-sex on the show.
IKEA to Add Line of Gaming Furniture
The furniture is a collaboration between the Swedish company and hardware company ASUS.
Actor Willie Garson Has Died at Age 57
The entertainment industry has lost one of its stars in the passing of Willie Garson. Perhaps best known for his role as Stanford Blatch on HBO's "Sex and the City," he brought warmth and affability to each of his characters.
Disneyland Launches Its First Exclusive ...
This year, Mickey and friends are hosting an exclusive after-hours holiday party at Disneyland Park. Called Disney Merriest Nites, the event will take place on five select nights in November and December.
Bake It, Don't Buy It: Chocolate Chip Pu...
Celebrate fall with this simple crowd-pleasing recipe. Even people who don't like pumpkin, won't be able to resist this decadent and tender quickbread.
Body Found in Wyoming Confirmed to Be Missing 22-Year-Old Gabby P...
On Tuesday, September 21, authorities officially announced that the body found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming has been positively identified as Gabby Petito, 22.