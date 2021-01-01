Springfield, IL

White Sox Soldier on Without Tim Anderso...
There’s no target for Tim Anderson’s IL return. And while the White Sox have excelled playing at less than full strength, they need their shortstop.
IL AG Kwame Raoul launches investigation into Joliet Police Depar...
The investigation will examine what Raoul's office calls a potential pattern and practice of unlawful policing.
Heyward’s Walk-Off HR In 10th gives Cubs...
Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night for their eighth victory in nine games.
How The Chicago Bulls Can Prove Doubters Wrong This Season
While skepticism still surround the Chicago Bulls, it should be an undeniable fact that the team upgraded their talent level considerably this offseason.
Judge grants class-action status to Chic...
An Illinois federal judge granted class-action status to a lawsuit against the city of Chicago over the police department’s stop-and-frisk policies.
2 Retired Chicago Firefighters Remember ...
Twenty years ago this week, about 100 Chicago firefighters packed up and headed to New York City after the Twin Towers fell in the 9/11 attacks.
New Chicago program helps businesses move into new spaces
CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — Vacancies and boarded up shops across the city, a reminder of how tough the pandemic has been on local business. But CBS 2’s Tara Molina learned about a brand new city ...
Delta still deadly: Illinois COVID-19 de...
The virus has killed 241 residents statewide so far this month, the vast majority most of whom were unvaccinated.
Chicago Bears Prep For Sunday Season Ope...
The Chicago Bears were back to work Wednesday ahead of Sunday's season opener but without nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who is out with knee and ankle injuries. Jimmy Graham also got the day off to rest.
Chicago adds final remaining state to travel advisory
Rhode Island — to its COVID-19 travel advisory on Wednesday, meaning that unvaccinated residents from all states, not including Illinois, and territories have to quarantine f
Chicago police brass expecting ‘substant...
After missing nearly 40% of its deadlines in the last reporting period, Chicago Police officials on Wednesday expressed confidence that the department’s compliance with its
13 Reasons Why Not: An Open Letter to My...
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The following letter was written by a young man to his friend who died by suicide.
This Harvest Cocktail Combines the Best ...
Check out the full Harvest Cocktail recipe below, and get ready to indulge in some delicious fall flavors.
How to Watch the 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies, Coverage Live
Various networks across the country will be broadcasting live for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Ceremonies and commemorative events will take place at Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial, and other 9/11 sites.
Pop-Tarts' Dìa de Muertos Variety Featur...
Starting in September, Pop-Tarts is rolling out their Frosted Chocolately Churro pastry printed with special designs inspired by Day of the Dead at retailers nationwide.
5 Tips for Foraging Wild Pawpaws
September is peak pawpaw season and the air is rich with the tropical scents of this strange native fruit. Here's how you can find them, and what to do with them once you locate a pawpaw patch.
Disney Store Is Coming to Select Target Locations, and We’re in a...
Target is planning to add more than 160 Disney Store locations by the end of the year, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Amazon's 'Cinderella' Adds a Modern Twis...
Thought you knew the story of "Cinderella?" Think again. Amazon's take on the timeless tale will have you singing along—yes, it's a musical.
A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Flyin...
An asteroid classified as NY1 is hurtling through space at insane speeds, says NASA. The asteroid is set to pass us here on Earth, but it's still close enough for NASA to call it a "potentially hazardous Near-Earth Object (NEO)."
VIDEO: Southwest Passenger Who Assaulted Flight Attendant Is Now ...
The flight attendant lost 2 teeth in the bloody assault, alongside other facial injuries.
Voting Is Now Open for People's 'World's...
The winning pup gets a spread in "People" Magazine and free kibble for a year!
ABBA to Release First Studio Album in 40...
ABBA has recently announced their first studio album in 40 years, and we're totally not freaking out right now! Called "Voyage," the album is set to release on November 5.
Paramount Delays 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Mission: Impossible 7' in ...
Paramount has recently announced the delay of three of its biggest titles—"Top Gun: Maverick," "Mission: Impossible 7," and "Jackass Forever." All three films have been pushed to 2022.