Springfield, IL

Where's the Best Place to Spot Monarch B...
As waves of monarch butterflies migrate south for the colder months, Chicagoans could see more groups flutter through the city over the next few weeks.
Exactly how much have Chicago rents gone up since the start of th...
The big lease deals and rental concessions that were offered by residential landlords a year ago appear to be all but gone as the apartment
‘Portrait of a Soldier’ exhibit honors f...
As we approach the 20-year anniversary of a terrible terror attack on American soil, many remember the legacy of the young men and women from the Chicago area who fought and died in the years that
Illinois House poised to approve comprom...
The Illinois House was poised on Thursday to approve a wide-ranging plan to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050, with a compromise allowing two coal-fired plants to remain
Chicago Heights Events Calendar: See What's Happening This Weeken...
Happy weekend, Chicago Heights! Your Chicago Heights Patch community calendar is a great way to check out what's happening near you and discover local events that fit your interests. See what's happening and what might interest you before you make plans.
No Malice Film Celebration to be Held Se...
An article about the No Malice Film Celebration to be held on Sunday, September 19th, at The Yard at Navy Pier's Chicago Shakespeare Theater.
New life for suit over Chicago police st...
CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has granted class-action status in a lawsuit filed six years ago that alleged the Chicago Police Department's stop-and-frisk policy targeted Black and Hispanic people who hadn't committed any crime. Attorneys involved in ...
Sept. 11 artifacts ‘little pieces of truth’ about victims like Ch...
A New York museum aims to ensure that she and nearly 3,000 others who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, won’t be forgotten
This Weekend's Chicago Area Prep Sports ...
Prep sports are heating up, and Patch and ScoreStream have rounded up this weekend's scheduled games for you. Illinois and the Chicago area are filled with high school rivalries and top tier teams that make for some great local matches.
Chicago Area Weekend Events: Check Out W...
See what's happening and what might interest you before you make plans. Wondering how you can get your event in the next roundup? You can add it to the calendar using this form. You can also spread the word in nearby communities by promoting your event.
Any Illinois School District Can Offer Full-Time Remote Learning....
Only eight districts submitted a remote program to the state. “Why go backwards and not have options for families?” one superintendent said.
White Sox can’t come through when it cou...
The Sox went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, Frankie Montas won his third straight start and the A’s prevailed 5-1 to snap a four-game skid.
'Black Cherry Blitz' Is September's $5 M...
If fruity drinks are right up your alley, then you'll love this month's premium margarita at Chili's Grill & Bar. The "Black Cherry Blitz" is sure to make any outing a little sweeter, so drink up!
What's the Deal With Poke? Let's Take a ...
Part sushi, part comfort food–poke is a delicious, nutritious meal all rolled into one handy bowl. Here's what you need to know about this Asian-inspired creation.
WATCH: 'The Matrix Resurrections' Trailer Is Finally Here!
The first official trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections" is here! The long-awaited trailer made its debut on Thursday morning.
A Ship Got Stuck in the Suez Canal ... A...
Egyptian authorities announced on Thursday that a bulk carrier vessel became wedged in the Suez Canal, causing blockage. The Coral Crystal was able to resume its voyage shortly after running aground.
VIDEO: Steve From 'Blue's Clues' Has a M...
"Blue's Clues" turns 25 this year, and to mark the occasion, Steve—the original host of the beloved series—is back with a special message just for you. Yep, YOU!
Pokémon, Krispy Kreme Team Up for Ultimate Collaboration, But The...
Through a collaboration with Krispy Kreme, you can now enjoy Pokémon-themed doughnuts based on the popular franchise. The catch: they're only available in Australia.
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Actor Michael...
Actor Michael Constantine has died. He was 94 years old. Known best for his role in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," Constantine played patriarch Gus Portokalos in the beloved film.
13 Reasons Why Not: An Open Letter to My...
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The following letter was written by a young man to his friend who died by suicide.
Pop-Tarts' Dìa de Muertos Variety Features Sugar Skull and Marigo...
Starting in September, Pop-Tarts is rolling out their Frosted Chocolately Churro pastry printed with special designs inspired by Day of the Dead at retailers nationwide.
This Harvest Cocktail Combines the Best ...
Check out the full Harvest Cocktail recipe below, and get ready to indulge in some delicious fall flavors.
5 Tips for Foraging Wild Pawpaws
September is peak pawpaw season and the air is rich with the tropical scents of this strange native fruit. Here's how you can find them, and what to do with them once you locate a pawpaw patch.
How to Watch the 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies, Coverage Live
Various networks across the country will be broadcasting live for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Ceremonies and commemorative events will take place at Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial, and other 9/11 sites.