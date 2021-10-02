CLARENCE PAGE: Still we ask, what caused the Great Chicago Fire? ...
Congratulations, Chicago. The city is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, although “celebrate” is not the best verb to use.
Mental health providers can’t keep up wi...
Mental health providers are noticing an increase in demand for services, far beyond what they experienced at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Man sent to hospital after swallowing ob...
Three people were arrested after police responded to the "smell of chemicals used for meth" on Monday. After filing a Freedom of Information Act Request, Heart of Illinois ABC is learning new details about the arrests.
How the Great Chicago Fire shaped the suburbs 150 years ago
While the Great Chicago Fire scorched more than three square miles of the city 150 years ago Friday, its effect on the landscape was far wider. For some nearby towns like Elmhurst and Des Plaines, it meant an almost immediate population explosion as refugees sought shelter.
Ella French among Chicago police officer...
Slain Chicago police officer Ella French was among the service members in blue honored for their bravery in the face of danger Thursday night. More than 50 Chicago police officers have been shot at while on duty this year,
Push to change racist name of Illinois c...
Efforts to change the roughly 200-year-old racist name of a creek in northern Illinois have gained traction. An 11-mile waterway in the DePue area was named Negro Creek after the DePue area’s first Black settler built a cabin at the mouth of the creek in 1829,
Astros vs White Sox Predictions: Game 1 MLB Playoff Picks & Betti...
Our baseball expert is here to offer up his very best Astros vs White Sox predictions and picks for game one of their MLB Playoff matchup today, which gets underway at 4.07PM EST. The Astros head into today's game as second favorites to win the World Series with BetMGM,
🌱 Biden Visits + Great Chicago Fire + S...
President Biden visited the Chicago area yesterday to emphasize the importance of COVID-19 vaccine mandates by large employers. The president was in Elk Grove Village at a construction site run by Clayco,
Scouting Week 7 Fox football games
Outlook: There will probably be a few fans at this long-standing Fox Valley rivalry game Friday in Geneva. This from Bulldogs wide receivers coach Jason Toth: Batavia has won the last 10 meetings between the neighboring towns.
Dick Cook
Richard Peter Cook, 91 of Double Oak, TX has left to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Richard is preceded in death by his parents James Malcolm Cook, Viola Becker Cook and son,
ANOTHER VIEW: Administrators of U of I s...
Administrators with the University of Illinois system have been touring the state this week. They emphasized their desire for communication and cooperation with the state's universities. It's a move we welcome.
Only one testifies at first congressiona...
The process of redrawing congressional district maps in Illinois got off to a slow start Thursday when only one person showed up to testify at the first legislative public hearing, which was held in Chicago.
Biden in Illinois to push vaccine mandat...
His trip comes nearly a month after announcing federal vaccine requirements. President Joe Biden is in Illinois Thursday to promote his administration’s push for COVID-19 vaccine mandates for large employers,
Breaking down Illinois football’s fourth-down decisions
A week ago, the Illinois football team was in a rut. The Illini were on a four-game losing streak with few reasons for optimism despite having brought Bret Bielema, the new head coach, in the offseason who was supposed to turn around an underperforming Illinois program.
Watch now: Illinois' Vederian Lowe is 'a...
A lot of times when I walk in that building, the Smith Center (Illinois' football facility), before 5 a.m., a lot of times V-Lowe is in there already. He is
Watch now: Former football player turned...
They gave me a chance," Hopkins said while standing in a front of his framed No. 19 jersey in the Memorial Stadium press box.
Medical marijuana in Illinois: 5 things to know about increase in...
As recreational cannabis sales have significantly increased over the last year, so have the number of Illinoisans registered for medical marijuana.
Why the national housing boom hasn't lif...
Without business-friendly policies there is no reason to expect housing inventory to increase or shrinking population trends to reverse.
How to Watch Purdue at Illinois in Women...
Purdue looks to avenge its only Big Ten loss when it heads to Illinois on Wednesday night. Purdue has proven to be one of the best teams in the nation, but on Friday it was upset by Illinois 3-2. The Boilermakers won the second and fourth sets convincingly but lost the first set 30-28,
Illinois governor fires back at billionaire over criticism of Chi...
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) fired back on Tuesday at billionaire Ken Griffin, a supporter of former Gov. Bruce Rauner (R), over increased crime in Chicago.
Wisconsin football: key matchup to watch...
This year we at B5Q will dive into one pivotal matchup to keep an eye on as the Wisconsin Badgers work their way through their non-conference and Big Ten portions of their 2021 football schedule. While all of the various phases of a game are incredibly important,
Illinois' first nonalcoholic brewery to ...
A Naperville entrepreneur is turning his business skills from the automotive world to what he says is the untapped market of nonalcoholic craft beer. Joe Chura wants to open Illinois' first nonalcoholic brewery to give consumers an alternative to its alcoholic counterpart.
All-State basketball player Ty Rodgers transfers from Grand Blanc...
Rodgers was The Associated Press Division 1 Player of the Year last season, when he led Grand Blanc to its first state basketball championship
Illinois toddler fights for his life as ...
When her two-year-old started feeling sick early last week, Tiffany Jackson didn't think it might be COVID-19.
Celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day on O...
Whether moldy cheese makes your mouth water or your upper lip curl, check out ways to celebrate this holiday.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan an...
The OCN Drinks crew shows some more love for classic cocktails like the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. We're all about classy day drinking at the office!
Looks Like Eggo Pop-Tarts Are on the Horizon
L'eggo my ... pastry? Kellogg's is launching the perfect hybrid to kick-start your mornings.
9 Boozy Hot Drink Recipes to Cozy Up To
From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.
Random (And Fun) Halloween Tidbits You M...
Did you ever think that Michael Myers looked oddly like William Shatner? You're not wrong.
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back!
On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer. Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!
National Frappe Day: 11 Starbucks Secret...
Today, October 7, is National Frappe Day—though, we'd argue that it's every day, amiright? Here's a list of 11 frappe combinations and creations you can make from Starbucks' Secret Menu to celebrate.
The BEST 'Squid Game' Memes to Come From...
"Squid Game" is a Korean drama from Netflix that sees 456 desperate civilians enter a battle royale-/Hunger Games-style competition. It's become a cultural phenomenon and has inspired many memes.
Wendy's Fries Get a Makeover—And Not for the Better
Wendy's changed their fry recipe—and the Takeout reviewed them as worse, not better.
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at ...
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.
'Charmed' Reboot Season 3 Review: Toil a...
The CW reboot of "Charmed" aired its third season in January 2021. This review covers the best and worst moments as we head into spooky season.
McRib Celebrating 40 Years at McDonald's
McDonald's McRib makes its annual return to stores for a limited time, beginning on November 1, to celebrate its 40th anniversary.