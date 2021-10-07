Bloomington , IN

MARTINO: Could Indiana be home to black ...
Seeing black bears in a zoo is one thing. But in Indiana? In fact, there has not been a single confirmed report of a black bear in Indiana since just
Walk to End Alzheimer's raises nearly $195,000
Around 750 residents participated in this year’s Fort Wayne Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 2, both in-person at Parkview Field and by watching an online ceremony
Suspect in Lafayette car chase set for t...
One of the suspects in a car break-in episode that culminated in a brief manhunt and closure of U.S. 287 in 2020 is set for trial next spring.
Leeds Knights: Dave Whistle brings in te...
ALL any team wants from their starting goaltender is to be given a chance to win on any given night. In Sam Gospel, Leeds Knights have just that kind of goalie.
Three charged in McDermott shooting
MCDERMOTT — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated on October 7, 2021, at 3:56 p.m., his 9-1-1 Communications Center received a call of a subject that had been shot, and the victim was at 148 Enley Road in McDermott.
Defendant in murder case leaves jail aga...
A judge's decision to deny the state's petition to revoke release for a man in a murder case cleared the way for him to post a total
Driver clocked at 104 mph on I-69, marij...
A driver clocked going 104 mph on I-69 was behind bars on driving and drug charges Friday night in Pike County, Indiana State Police said. Sergio Weathers, 31, of Evansville, was pulled over about 5 p.
Slidell defense holds late as Tigers earn 34-28 district win at H...
Another close game for Slidell, and for the second straight week, the Tigers found a way to win. This time, Slidell used a pair of big plays by Cameron Ducre and a late defensive stand to earn a 34-28 District 6-5A victory over Hammond on Oct.
Camajay Griffin-Terrell bounces back, an...
On his first seven carries against Hammond Central on Friday, West Side's Camajay Griffin-Terrell rushed for just 23 yards. On this night, however, the 5-foot-8, 155-pound running back refused to let those early struggles define his game.
Rundown: Soccer, tennis postseason resul...
All the results from a packed week in high school soccer, news from Ball State athletics and more in this week's rundown:
Technology Return on Investment Isn’t Solely Monetary, Session Ad...
When hearing the acronym ROI, short for return on investment, financial savings are most often discussed. But an STN EXPO Indianapolis session debunked that misconception, suggesting that technology can provide savings in efficiency,
Cross country sectionals, soccer section...
XC sectionals are today. Local high school runners converge on Logansport today for the first step in the IHSAA postseason. Kokomo Tribune-area teams Eastern, Kokomo, Northwestern
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or...
Dressing up for Halloween is great if you're creative, but it can be a daunting challenge if you're not exactly a "Pinterest expert". Consider these ugly Halloween sweaters your get-out-of-jail-free card if you're heading out this year.
Looks Like Eggo Pop-Tarts Are on the Hor...
L'eggo my ... pastry? Kellogg's is launching the perfect hybrid to kick-start your mornings.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan and The Old Fashioned
The OCN Drinks crew shows some more love for classic cocktails like the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. We're all about classy day drinking at the office!
Celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day on O...
Whether moldy cheese makes your mouth water or your upper lip curl, check out ways to celebrate this holiday.
Threads Worldwide: Are You Ready, Girls?...
We can do this: #trustthechills! Threads Worldwide partners with artisan women jewelers around the world.
9 Boozy Hot Drink Recipes to Cozy Up To
From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.
Random (And Fun) Halloween Tidbits You M...
Did you ever think that Michael Myers looked oddly like William Shatner? You're not wrong.
National Frappe Day: 11 Starbucks Secret...
Today, October 7, is National Frappe Day—though, we'd argue that it's every day, amiright? Here's a list of 11 frappe combinations and creations you can make from Starbucks' Secret Menu to celebrate.
Wendy's Fries Get a Makeover—And Not for the Better
Wendy's changed their fry recipe—and the Takeout reviewed them as worse, not better.
The BEST 'Squid Game' Memes to Come From...
"Squid Game" is a Korean drama from Netflix that sees 456 desperate civilians enter a battle royale-/Hunger Games-style competition. It's become a cultural phenomenon and has inspired many memes.
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back...
On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer. Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at a Haunted Attraction
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.