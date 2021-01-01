Bloomington , IN

Chuck Avery: October in Indiana is as go...
When I was a child, I never understood my father's enthusiasm for the month of October. It may have been his favorite, but it certainly was not mine.
Maryland volleyball vs. Indiana preview
Despite Maryland outscoring Northwestern by nine points, the Terps were unable to come away with a win. Maryland pushed the Wildcats in every set but didn’t take care of business in the closing sets.
Indiana Jones 5 Update Reveals Harrison ...
Fans just got a new update about Indiana Jones 5 as Harrison Ford has returned to filming. Mads Mikkelsen is there in some new set photos as well. This will be the legend's last time in the fedora and a pretty big departure for the series.
Biden to nominate former Indiana Sen. Jo...
He is an "ideal choice" for the ambassadorship role, Notre Dame President, Rev. John I. Jenkins, said in a statement.
Parish residents asked to participate in "quality of life" survey
Lafayette Parish residents are being encouraged to participate in a "quality of life" survey starting in mid-October. One Acadiana has commissioned the survey through a nationally recognized independent polling firm,
Literary calendar: Author signs copies o...
The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution.” 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, outdoors at Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S.,
Witnesses speak out after fatal shooting...
A man is dead after a shooting at a Lafayette car wash Friday afternoon. The shooting happened at the corner of Eraste Landry Road and Cajundome Boulevard. Lafayette
How to Watch Bucknell at Lafayette College Football: Live Stream,...
On the other side of the field, the Leopards are just 1-4 this season. They need to bounce back after a brutal 42-41 loss against Fordham last week. After such a heartbreaking los
Jennifer Hudson Talks Challenges Of Payi...
Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson joined me virtually as part of the MGM/United Artists Releasing presentation at the Deadline Contenders Film: London event taking place today in front of an audience
Day Resource Center to assist Worcester ...
A new facility to help the homeless could hinge on environmental testing at the former headquarters of the Providence and Worcester Railroad.
Photos show 'channel of sewage' floating in sea at Whitstable ami...
A disgusted resident has captured images that appear to show 'chunks' of excrement floating in the sea off Kent.
Inside Alison Hammond's £1 million net w...
The TV star is estimated to be worth around £1 million following a host of reality TV appearances and a six figure contract with ITV
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or...
Dressing up for Halloween is great if you're creative, but it can be a daunting challenge if you're not exactly a "Pinterest expert". Consider these ugly Halloween sweaters your get-out-of-jail-free card if you're heading out this year.
Looks Like Eggo Pop-Tarts Are on the Hor...
L'eggo my ... pastry? Kellogg's is launching the perfect hybrid to kick-start your mornings.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan and The Old Fashioned
The OCN Drinks crew shows some more love for classic cocktails like the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. We're all about classy day drinking at the office!
Celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day on O...
Whether moldy cheese makes your mouth water or your upper lip curl, check out ways to celebrate this holiday.
Threads Worldwide: Are You Ready, Girls?...
We can do this: #trustthechills! Threads Worldwide partners with artisan women jewelers around the world.
9 Boozy Hot Drink Recipes to Cozy Up To
From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.
Random (And Fun) Halloween Tidbits You M...
Did you ever think that Michael Myers looked oddly like William Shatner? You're not wrong.
National Frappe Day: 11 Starbucks Secret...
Today, October 7, is National Frappe Day—though, we'd argue that it's every day, amiright? Here's a list of 11 frappe combinations and creations you can make from Starbucks' Secret Menu to celebrate.
Wendy's Fries Get a Makeover—And Not for the Better
Wendy's changed their fry recipe—and the Takeout reviewed them as worse, not better.
The BEST 'Squid Game' Memes to Come From...
"Squid Game" is a Korean drama from Netflix that sees 456 desperate civilians enter a battle royale-/Hunger Games-style competition. It's become a cultural phenomenon and has inspired many memes.
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back...
On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer. Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at a Haunted Attraction
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.