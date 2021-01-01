South Bend, IN

Notre Dame falls at home to visiting Cincinnati in top-10 matchup
Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and ran for score late in the fourth quarter as No. 7 Cincinnati capitalized on its big opportunity and beat No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13 Saturday in a game the Bearcats hope can be the centerpiece of College Football Playoff resume.
South Bend crowd rallies over women's re...
The rally was part of a national movement over women's reproductive rights and in response to the recent Texas abortion law.
No. 9 Notre Dame’s rally falls short in ...
Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and ran for score late in the fourth quarter as No. 7 Cincinnati capitalized on its big opportunity and beat No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13 on Saturday. Notre Dame’s 26-game home winning streak came to an end.
Beating Notre Dame in South Bend gives Luke Fickell higher odds f...
Does Notre Dame have huge QB and O-line problems? Yes, but tough teams win in South Bend. Luke Fickell has a tough team. His #USC coaching stock is rising.
Cincinnati takes down Notre Dame in Sout...
No school outside the Power 5 has made the College Football Playoff, and this year might once again put the system to the test thanks to Cincinnati. The Bearcats went unbeaten in the regular season last year and almost beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl,
Live updates: No. 7/8 Cincinnati Bearcat...
Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) look to stay unbeaten and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive against No. 9/7 Notre Dame (4-0).
Ubogu’s Emergence Continues, but UVA Men’s Soccer Falls in South ...
Freshman Kome Ubogu scored his third goal of the last two games but the Cavaliers fell short against the Fighting Irish, 2-1, on Friday night.
Reactions: UC Bearcats knock off Notre D...
Update: The social media reaction to the University of Cincinnati Bearcats' impressive 24-13 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South bend predictably was one of excitement from the school and its fans.
Schiera, Senti lead Salukis in South Ben...
Southern Illinois Cross Country competed in the Joe Piane Invitational on Friday. The event was hosted by Notre Dame in South Bend Indiana. Saluki senior Kayla Schiera placed eighth in the Women’s Gold 5K at the Joe Piane Invitational in South Bend,
Suit dismissed in South Bend officer's shooting of Black man
A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a white South Bend police officer in a killing that snarled then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign.
Update On Bend Shooting Investigation
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel issued the following statement regarding the recent shooting of Barry Washington, who was shot and killed on a downtown Bend Street in the early morning
South Bend-area factories made tools of ...
The first dual exhibit at the neighboring Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum in South Bend trots out big, heavy artifacts of war — and little ones, too — with stories of how they were all crafted by local hands.
Rio Grill’s annual Rio Resolution Run to...
The Rio Resolution Run is an event created to generate philanthropic funds for the community with major proceeds going to local CASA of Monterey County for 2021.
‘Nine Perfect Strangers’: Liane Moriarty Thinks Her Books Are ‘Pr...
Liane Moriarty's book 'Nine Perfect Strangers' was adapted into a Hulu series. Moriarty admits her books could use more diversity.
Drivers warned to watch for deer on Indi...
Law enforcement are warning Indiana drivers to be aware that the fall and winter months bring an increase risk of hitting a deer as the animals are more active. Each year more than
Juvenile fishing causing unease among tr...
Juvenile fishing, mostly for fishmeal factories, off the coast of Kerala continues to cause unease in the fishing community, and the newly constituted fishers’ forum, Matsya Thozhilali Samyukta Samiti,
Fishers Area Red Cross Blood Drive Coming Up Soon
FISHERS, IN — The U.S. is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage as the organization's supply dwindled to a six-year low for this time of year. Around 10,000 additional blood ...
Indiana hospitals remain busy despite CO...
COVID-19 hospitalizations are trending downward in Indiana, but several hospitals say they’re still extremely busy. Data from the Indiana Department of Health shows
Indiana Pacers are still sniffing around...
The Indiana Pacers reportedly are still in the hunt to acquire Ben Simmons from the 76ers, this time they've offered Caris LeVert for the disgruntled
Indiana football evaluates offense after quarterback Penix’s inju...
After posting its first shutout loss since the 2000 season against Penn State on Saturday, Indiana ranks 12th in the Big Ten for total offense with 1,718 yards and 11th in points scored with 119. Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
NBA Trade: Here's What This Player Tweet...
Edmond Sumner sent out a Tweet after being traded to the Brooklyn Nets by the Indiana Pacers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade on Tuesday, and added that the Nets will waive Sumner.
Lafayette school employees to receive pa...
The original recommendation to the board was that leave be offered only to fully vaccinated employees, but it was changed during Wednesday's meeting.
Lafayette boys soccer showing it has that finishing kick
It’s about the finish for the Lafayette International boys soccer team. What’s happened in between could go a long way toward determining whether the Mighty Violets capture the Section VI championship they so desire.
Lakers fall to Suns in Carmelo Anthony’s...
Despite a completely transformed roster, the Lakers’ first trip back to Arizona since losing in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs did not fare much better. The defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns defeated the Lakers,
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at ...
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.
Jennifer Garner Accidentally Texts the W...
Jennifer Garner accidentally texted a complete stranger while trying to talk to her "Alias" co-star, Carl Lumbly. She told fans on Instagram that it was a very humbling experience.
Top 5 Songs Released This Week: September 27–October 3
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our latest song review!
'Charmed' Reboot Season 3 Review: Toil a...
The CW reboot of "Charmed" aired its third season in January 2021. This review covers the best and worst moments as we head into spooky season.
McRib Celebrating 40 Years at McDonald's
McDonald's McRib makes its annual return to stores for a limited time, beginning on November 1, to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
HBO Max Allegedly Creating a 'Severus Snape' Prequel Series
HBO Max is rumored to be creating a "Harry Potter" prequel series that centers around the life of Severus Snape. Although no other information has been revealed, the series will likely take a look at the character's mysterious past.
12 Broadway Musical Albums We Can't Stop...
As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, we here at Our Community Now thought we'd try to lift your spirits by putting together a list of our favorite Broadway musical albums, because we can't handle being stuck inside for "One Day More."
Could a Black Hole Defy the Laws of Phys...
Scientists have detected a massive black hole that shouldn't exist. Einstein's theory of gravitational waves provides clarity.
Recipe: One-Pot Chipotle Chicken Chili Mac
This simple dish is the perfect thing for a lazy cook who still wants something hearty and filling. By tweaking a classic family favorite, you can lighten up the calories and boost the veggie quotient considerably.
6 Classic Halloween TV Episodes to Watch...
'Tis the season for some spooky binge-watching. Chances are, you've got plenty of scary material to get you through Halloween, and the difficulty might come in choosing what to watch. Enjoy Halloween-themed shenanigans with classic shows like "Friends" and "The Office".
'Florida Man' Goes Viral for Capturing a...
In a viral Instagram video, father and veteran Abdul Gene Malik caught an alligator outside of his Orlando home using a garbage bin, and returned it to a nearby lake.
Tips for Beating Flu Season
We can all agree that having the flu is pure misery, but being proactive can assist in dodging this nasty virus. Now that flu season has kicked off, it's time to put in the legwork on staying healthy. Start by changing up your daily habits with these tips.