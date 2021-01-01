5 Biggest Malls in the US
The mall was opened in 1992 in Bloomington, Minessota and features more than 550 stores and venues. Some of its anchor stores and venues include Macy’s, Nordstrom, Forever 21, Marshall’s, Nickelodeon Universe, Lego World, M&M’s Store, Sea Life ...
Bloomington Police ask for public’s help...
Police on Monday requested the public to provide information that might help solve a burglary in mid-December in which thousands of dollars worth of sporting goods were stolen from a local business. Police don't have any suspect information to release following the break-in that happened sometime between closing time on Sunday,
In-betweenland: As 2020 slips away, an A...
This year, buffeted by these December whirlwinds, Americans find themselves at a crossroads unlike any other in our history. This time around, though, the republic itself is caught in that in-betweenland right alongside us -- exhausted by the year...
Moderna vaccine begins rollout in US on Saturday
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an emergency use authorization for Moderna's vaccine, the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive approval.
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' C...
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Re...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
Recall Alert: Walmart Removing Packaged ...
Cut watermelon and apples are among the produce being recalled at Walmart.
NFL Week 4 Wrap-Up: Cowboys... We Need to Talk.
With the NFL working around COVID diagnoses of notable players like Cam Newton and a multitude of Titans personnel, we see the Cowboys struggle and Houston's coach is fired.
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Spe...
Celebrate Star Wars' Life Day for the holidays!
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perf...
After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Take That, Pandemic: Big Ten Conference ...
Big Ten Conference football kicks off the weekend of Oct. 23–24 after initial plans to not play this fall because of COVID-19 concerns.
Shake Shack and Milk Bar Launch Milkshak...
Find the Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake and Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake at stores all month long!
The Smithsonian Wants to Hear Your 9/11 ...
The Smithsonian National Museum of American History wants to hear your story of 9/11 to make a digital record. You can submit your story and any related photos online.
Friday Office Cocktail: Prickly Pear Margarita With a Twist
Are you team Mezcal? The OCN Drinks crew mixes the Prickly Pear Margarita in the office and shares a special twist. Here's to responsible day drinking!
Calling All Trainers: Pokémon and OREO A...
Pokemon and OREO are coming together for a new limited edition cookie packs called Pokemon x OREO. The cookie packs will be embossed with 16 different kinds of Pokemon, and you must try to catch them all!
Pokémon, Krispy Kreme Team Up for Ultima...
Through a collaboration with Krispy Kreme, you can now enjoy Pokémon-themed doughnuts based on the popular franchise. The catch: they're only available in Australia.
'Black Cherry Blitz' Is September's $5 Margarita at Chili's
If fruity drinks are right up your alley, then you'll love this month's premium margarita at Chili's Grill & Bar. The "Black Cherry Blitz" is sure to make any outing a little sweeter, so drink up!
WATCH: 'The Matrix Resurrections' Traile...
The first official trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections" is here! The long-awaited trailer made its debut on Thursday morning.
VIDEO: Steve From 'Blue's Clues' Has a M...
"Blue's Clues" turns 25 this year, and to mark the occasion, Steve—the original host of the beloved series—is back with a special message just for you. Yep, YOU!
A Ship Got Stuck in the Suez Canal ... Again
Egyptian authorities announced on Thursday that a bulk carrier vessel became wedged in the Suez Canal, causing blockage. The Coral Crystal was able to resume its voyage shortly after running aground.
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Actor Michael...
Actor Michael Constantine has died. He was 94 years old. Known best for his role in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," Constantine played patriarch Gus Portokalos in the beloved film.
What's the Deal With Poke? Let's Take a ...
Part sushi, part comfort food–poke is a delicious, nutritious meal all rolled into one handy bowl. Here's what you need to know about this Asian-inspired creation.
13 Reasons Why Not: An Open Letter to My Friend Who Committed Sui...
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The following letter was written by a young man to his friend who died by suicide.