West Lafayette, IN

All
.
STORE
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t...
Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Include an Apocalypse, Fam...
Popular Children's Entertainer 'Blippi' Has a Questionable P...
Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan and The Old Fashioned
Random (And Fun) Halloween Tidbits You May Not Have Heard Of
Local Articles
View more "local" news
State Articles
Michigan State vs. Indiana College Footb...

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Michigan State Spartans vs. Indiana Hoosiers college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Local Culture
Allen, Bills beat Chiefs 38-20 in AFC title game rematch

Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, sending the Buffalo Bills to a 38-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in an AFC title

Lifestyle
High school football sectional tournamen...

The Indiana High School Athletic Association football state tournament pairings were unveiled Sunday night. Here are 10 takeaways pertaining to sectionals that include schools from Greater Lafayette.

National News
Lawmakers say Indiana may not have enoug...

Indiana lawmakers worry the rush to end emergency permits for special education teachers will leave schools with unfilled positions to help students with disabilities.

Professional
IHSAA releases sectional pairings for football state tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) -With sectionals set to start in just over two weeks, the IHSAA held it’s 49th annual football state tournament show on Sunday night to determine first round pairings.

Community
Mastodons Celebrate Senior Day and defea...

The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer team celebrated senior day and picked up three huge points with a 2-1 win over Wright State on Sunday, Oct. 10 at the Hefner

Lifestyle
Trevecca cross country team scrambles fo...

Trevecca Nazarene University’s cross country team is scrambling for a way home after its flight from Chicago to Nashville was canceled on Saturday.

Things To Do
Arkansas State golf to host tournaments starting Monday

The Arkansas State golf teams are set to host its annual home tournaments, starting Monday, October 11. The Lady Red Wolves Classic takes place October 11-12 at Sage Meadows Country Club and the 26th annual Arkansas State Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate golf tournament begins Monday at RidgePointe Country Club.

Local Culture
Africa Investment Forum roundtable event...

The Africa Investment Forum held a roundtable event to preview two agribusiness deals worth nearly $400 million as part of the lead-in to its upcoming 2021 Market Days. The investment opportunities, drawn from the Africa Investment Forum’s pipeline,

Business
Union MoS Fisheries visits Trout Fish Fa...

As part of Central Government's Public Outreach Programme, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Dr. L. Murugan today visited Trout Fish Farming Project Kokernag.

News
The NSW government needs to stop prosecuting Aboriginal fishers i...

There is a contradiction between the New South Wales government’s plan for Closing the Gap and its persecution of Aboriginal people who want to maintain their saltwater culture.

Lifestyle
Purdue study: Indiana lagging behind in ...

A lack of awareness and a need for a qualified workforce to utilize the technology are the main reasons why Indiana manufacturers are lagging behind implementation of data-driven approaches and

National News
View more "state" news
National Articles
6 Amazing Pumpkin-Carving Ideas for Ever...

Looking for your next great pumpkin project? We've compiled some of the best pumpkin-carving ideas from social media!

Home & Garden
The Definitive Ranking of the Best Hallo...

We've gone ahead and created a definitive ranking of the best Halloween episodes of "The Office." Nothing's spookier than Halloween at Dunder Mifflin ...

TV
Top 10 Horror Movies Since 2000

While some of the films on this list will be familiar from their theatrical runs, there are also a few festival gems that deserve some accolades. A top 10 list isn’t worth it without a little controversy.

Film
What Does Domestic Violence Actually Loo...

October is Domestic Violence awareness month. Quite often the only question asked is, has he ever hit you? Assault is actually only a small part of the abusive system that makes up domestic violence.

Wellness
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or...

Dressing up for Halloween is great if you're creative, but it can be a daunting challenge if you're not exactly a "Pinterest expert". Consider these ugly Halloween sweaters your get-out-of-jail-free card if you're heading out this year.

Style
Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan and The Old Fashioned

The OCN Drinks crew shows some more love for classic cocktails like the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. We're all about classy day drinking at the office!

Recipes
Looks Like Eggo Pop-Tarts Are on the Hor...

L'eggo my ... pastry? Kellogg's is launching the perfect hybrid to kick-start your mornings.

Products & Promotions
Celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day on O...

Whether moldy cheese makes your mouth water or your upper lip curl, check out ways to celebrate this holiday.

Events
Threads Worldwide: Are You Ready, Girls? It's Time to Change the ...

We can do this: #trustthechills! Threads Worldwide partners with artisan women jewelers around the world.

Style
9 Boozy Hot Drink Recipes to Cozy Up To

From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.

Recipes
Random (And Fun) Halloween Tidbits You M...

Did you ever think that Michael Myers looked oddly like William Shatner? You're not wrong.

Local Culture
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back!

On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer. Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!

Products & Promotions
View more "national" news

Videos
Restaurants Near Me | Back to Broomfield | S03E07
Electronics | Parental Composure Ep. 02
PowerA Fusion Wireless Arcade Stick - Hands-on Gameplay | P2G

Follow Us!