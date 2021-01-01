West Lafayette, IN

Cincinnati Zoo renames sloth habitat aft...
The Cincinnati Zoo announced that they will be renaming the sloth habitat after a 1-year-old Indiana boy who died in February.
Tippecanoe County's COVID new cases flat; Indiana cases fall 8.9%
Indiana reported 16,462 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 8.9% from the previous week .
Opinion: The push to ban my book in Indi...
Lafayette, Ind., author Julia Scheeres pens a commentary about how her book is a target of book banning across the state.
Three facing charges in death of man who...
Three people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a man's remains were found in a burn pile in Lafayette Parish.
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis, DEO, DOT, Enterprise Florida Sec. of Commerc...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Winter Haven at 10 a.m at City Hall. The governor will be joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle, Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault and Enterprise Florida Secretary of Commerce Jamal Sowell.
Far Eastside community arts center openi...
Phalen Leadership Academies had initially planned to open the community cultural center earlier this year, but ribbon cuttings continue to be postponed due to COVID-19.
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Mustangs win Dottie ...
The Mustangs defeated Switzerland County 25-18, 25-11, clipped Clarksville 25-15, 25-16 before outlasting Charlestown 33-31, 25-23. New Wash (15-13) will face South Central (2-16) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday night in the first round of the Class A Rock Creek Sectional.
AUSA 2021: GM Defense showcasing upgunned ISV concept
GM Defense, the manufacturer for the US Army's new Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), is unveiling an upgunned version of the truck that will only carry five
Little pushback from Columbus hospital w...
Vaccination rates of Columbus-area hospital workers are increasing with deadlines for mandates approaching this fall.
Ground Operations with Less Risk to Huma...
The program combines an innovative operational concept with the latest and most advanced state-of-the-art technologies, which provide solutions in the future battlefield based on a small team, and extensive reliance on autonomous capabilities based on artificial intelligence (AI),
UK ex-chancellor Philip Hammond joins crypto firm Copper
Lord Philip Hammond will provide advisory services to Copper's team as it looks to expand globally but within a regulatory framework
5 Italian Stocks To Consider For Columbu...
Columbus Day has sparked controversy in recent years as historians re-evaluate the legacy of Christopher Columbus. The stock market ignores this celebration – it shares
6 Amazing Pumpkin-Carving Ideas for Ever...
Looking for your next great pumpkin project? We've compiled some of the best pumpkin-carving ideas from social media!
Southwest Airlines Customers Drive 1,500...
A group of friends who attended a wedding in Austin had to drive for 20 hours back to their home on the East Coast after Southwest Airlines canceled at least 80 flights out of the Texan city on Sunday.
Put a Spell on Your Home With 'Hocus Pocus' Candles
The witching hour has never smelled so good! The Sanderson Sisters have conjured up countless products for the Halloween season.
What Does Domestic Violence Actually Loo...
October is Domestic Violence awareness month. Quite often the only question asked is, has he ever hit you? Assault is actually only a small part of the abusive system that makes up domestic violence.
Top 10 Horror Movies Since 2000
While some of the films on this list will be familiar from their theatrical runs, there are also a few festival gems that deserve some accolades. A top 10 list isn’t worth it without a little controversy.
The Definitive Ranking of the Best Halloween Episodes of 'The Off...
We've gone ahead and created a definitive ranking of the best Halloween episodes of "The Office." Nothing's spookier than Halloween at Dunder Mifflin ...
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or...
Dressing up for Halloween is great if you're creative, but it can be a daunting challenge if you're not exactly a "Pinterest expert". Consider these ugly Halloween sweaters your get-out-of-jail-free card if you're heading out this year.
Celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day on O...
Whether moldy cheese makes your mouth water or your upper lip curl, check out ways to celebrate this holiday.
Looks Like Eggo Pop-Tarts Are on the Horizon
L'eggo my ... pastry? Kellogg's is launching the perfect hybrid to kick-start your mornings.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan an...
The OCN Drinks crew shows some more love for classic cocktails like the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. We're all about classy day drinking at the office!
Threads Worldwide: Are You Ready, Girls?...
We can do this: #trustthechills! Threads Worldwide partners with artisan women jewelers around the world.
9 Boozy Hot Drink Recipes to Cozy Up To
From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.