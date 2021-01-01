West Lafayette, IN : News
West Lafayette, IN
TECH
Tech
PSA: Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp Are All Down in Major Outage
World
World
LOCAL NEWS
News
Cincinnati Zoo renames sloth habitat after late 1-year-old Indiana boy
Local News
Tippecanoe County's COVID new cases flat; Indiana cases fall 8.9%
Local News
Indiana State Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Ripley County
NATIONAL NEWS
National News
Southwest Airlines Customers Drive 1,500 Miles From Wedding After Flights Canceled
National News
Purdue study: Indiana lagging behind in AI, data tech
Things To Do
Biden to nominate former Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly as ambassador to the Vatican
WORLD
World
Could a Black Hole Defy the Laws of Physics?
World
14-Year-Old Invents Solar-Powered Ironing Cart
World
China Outlaws Cryptocurrency
BUSINESS
Business
MARTINO: Could Indiana be home to black bears in future?
Business
Stellantis retooling 3 Indiana plants for electric vehicles
Business
Stellantis investing $229 million to build new electrified transmission in Indiana
SPORTS
Sports
Indiana men’s swim and dive wins first meet of the season against Kentucky
Sports
Maryland volleyball snaps losing streak, defeats Indiana, 3-0
Sports
Gophers' Trey Potts released from Indiana hospital after six days
