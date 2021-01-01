Lawrence, KS

Iowa State soccer releases spring schedule
Iowa State women’s soccer will be back in action as the team announced their spring schedule for this season. The Cyclones will play five games as they will face University of Northern Iowa (Feb. 28),
Area Athlete of the Week: Emporia's Brax...
DIVING SOPHOMORE. HIS PERFORMANCE: Higgins capped an undefeated season with his first Class 5-1A State Diving Championship on Saturday in Lenexa. After
Men’s preview: No. 14 Texas vs. No. 17 K...
Texas is supposed to have six regular-season games remaining. However, only one of those is at home. Thus, Tuesday is the home finale and senior night. The school will honor walk-ons Drayton Whiteside and Blake Nevins along with key support staff members.
Grain rail, truck traffic improves as temps rise
As thermometers began to elevate late last week across the US Upper Midwest, northern and southern Plains and most of the Central states, the grain transportation logistics picture improved. While a mid-February extended cold snap spurred conversations about potential winterkill damage to dormant winter wheat crops,
As Cities Grapple With Climate Change, G...
Facing the rising threat of wildfire and extreme drought, Flagstaff, Ariz., unveiled an ambitious effort two years ago to cut the heat-trapping emissions
NFL Mailbag: When and Where Will Wentz B...
Plus, a 49ers fit among draft QBs, Belichick’s future, whether QBs like Rodgers and Wilson will have more say in personnel decisions, and more.
Kansas to Take on Kansas State in Manhattan Wednesday
No. 23/24 Kansas (15-7, 9-5) takes a three-game winning streak into the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Kansas State (5-17, 1-12) Wednesday, Feb. 17, at
Micah Parsons makes jump in new NFL.com ...
Former Penn State football star Micah Parsons is moving in the right direction upon publication of an updated 2021 mock draft from NFL.com. This 32-pick rundown, revealed Tuesday, marked a second attempt by analyst Daniel Jeremiah to forecast what awaits April 29.
Iowa State travels to Kansas to take on ...
After their first matchup was rescheduled for later in the season, Iowa State will travel to Lawrence, Kansas, to take on the Jayhawks for the first time this season Wednesday.
Wildcats keep positive outlook for second round of Sunflower Show...
Kansas State coach Bruce Weber has been impressed by the Wildcats' resilience through a 12-game losing streak.
Abilene Grad and Southeast of Saline Gra...
A pair of men, originally from the Salina area, are honored by Kansas State University for professional success in their careers. Charles Wilson–an Abilene High School graduatei
NCAA Basketball: Buy or sell – Final Fou...
We're not too far away until Selection Sunday for the NCAA Basketball Tournament. As of today, there are only two clear-cut favorites in Baylor and
Family says Kansas City hit and run vict...
Sherlaun Moore, a Kansas CIty woman who was the victim of a hit-and-run back in August recently woke up from a coma and now the family wants her to know justice is on the way.
Kansas City mother looking for support after 1-year-old diagnosed...
The child’s mother said local doctors told her the tumor is inoperable and are giving the little girl 1 to 3 years to survive.
Twins clinch last place in AL Central wi...
Last place it is. And on merit, if Friday was any indication. The Twins clinched last place in the AL Central for the fifth time in the past 11 seasons, allowing the Royals to score at least two runs in five different innings en route to an 11-6 rout at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City man, 54, charged with multip...
A Kansas City man was charged Friday with multiple child sex offenses involving two girls in Platte County following an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas City Police Department.
Kansas City's biggest Oktoberfest returns after taking one year o...
Kansas City's Oktoberfest is back after taking a year off because of the pandemic. KC Bier Company is in its third year organizing the festival, and expects thousands to attend. Everyone 12 years old and up must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to attend the festival.
Kansas State Hall of Famer Darren Sprole...
Darren Sproles was a Kansas State football giant, but at 5-foot-6 and 187 pounds he inspired many a smaller running back.
K-State Athletics welcomes 2021 Hall of ...
“This place is special. My years here, it molded me into the person the person I am today. So it feels good to be back, and I’m honored. I’m honored to go into the Hall of Fame.”
Kansas State football hopes to continue mastery of No. 4 Oklahoma
Kansas State is looking to continue its mastery of Oklahoma on Saturday, going for a third straight victory over the Sooners.
Kansas City man charged with sex crimes ...
A Kansas City man has been charged in Platte County with multiple child sex offenses involving two girls and authorities are seeking the public’s help to determine whether there are other alleged
Kansas City Streetcar Authority will stu...
Kansas City transportation leaders plan to study a major east-west public transit expansion, likely along 39th Street and Linwood Boulevard.
Kansas man celebrates his birthday with a $10,000 lottery prize
A Kansas man who celebrated his birthday by buying a pair of scratch-off lottery tickets ended up receiving a $10,000 gift from himself.
Kansas introduces new dashboard tracking...
A new public dashboard will track rates of COVID-19 disease and vaccinations in Kansas school districts. “This dashboard will provide transparent, frequently updated
