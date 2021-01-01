Lenexa, KS

Robby Steinhardt Dies: Violinist, Foundi...
Robby Steinhardt, the violinist and co-lead vocalist of the rock band Kansas, died Saturday several months after seeming to recover from acute septic shock at a Tampa hospital following a case of
Texas man sentenced for Kansas crash
A Texas man has been sentenced to three years and two months in prison in a deadly Kansas crash. The Hutchinson News reports ... in the April 2017 crash that killed Stephanie Futral, of Wichita, A state trooper testified at the preliminary hearing that ...
Franchise tagging Justin Simmons for a s...
The clock is officially ticking on Broncos safety Justin Simmons' future in Denver. The NFL's franchise tag window opened Tuesday and closes March 9. If the Broncos want to tag Simmons for a second consecutive season,
Kansas Dept. of Labor releases unemploym...
The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) releases data on the fraud attempts and fraud payments the agency has paid since the start of 2020.
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State score: Sooners drop to a No. 3 seed in ...
The Sooners (14-6, 9-5 Big 12) will fall off the No. 2 seed line after the defeat, which qualifies as one of the worst imaginable losses for a team playing in a major conference. Kansas State (7-18, 3-13 Big 12) had lost 13 straight games until it beat TCU on Saturday.
1 Mistake Every NFL Team Must Avoid Maki...
Winning the NFL draft isn't nearly as important as winning on the field. Over the long term, a team's draft success is often defined more by the mistakes it avoided rather than the home runs it
Cast of Apple TV+ Series 'Ted Lasso' to ...
The Paley Center for Media today announced the full lineup of programming for its virtual PaleyFest LA 2021 television festival next month,
How To Watch: No. 14 Texas VS No. 17 Kansas
The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is looking to get back on track on Tuesday when they welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to the Erwin Center
KU football adds new special teams coord...
Les Miles’ third-year Kansas football coaching staff has undergone another offseason transformation. Miles on Monday morning announced the hiring of Jake Schoonover as the Jayhawks’ new special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.
Iowa State soccer releases spring schedu...
Iowa State women’s soccer will be back in action as the team announced their spring schedule for this season. The Cyclones will play five games as they will face University of Northern Iowa (Feb. 28),
Area Athlete of the Week: Emporia's Braxton Higgins
DIVING SOPHOMORE. HIS PERFORMANCE: Higgins capped an undefeated season with his first Class 5-1A State Diving Championship on Saturday in Lenexa. After
Men’s preview: No. 14 Texas vs. No. 17 K...
Texas is supposed to have six regular-season games remaining. However, only one of those is at home. Thus, Tuesday is the home finale and senior night. The school will honor walk-ons Drayton Whiteside and Blake Nevins along with key support staff members.
Ouija Boards: Evil or Unbelievable?
Here we look at a brief history of the Ouija board, and why we tend to believe more in the supernatural, depending on our circumstances.
Three Words: Pumpkin. French. Toast.
Add a bit of fall flavor to your breakfast with this seasonal Pumpkin French Toast recipe!
How to Order the 'Hocus Pocus' Frappuccinos From Starbucks' Secre...
Starbucks' secret menu items now include Frappucinos that represent the Sanderson Sisters from "Hocus Pocus."
Disney+ Reboots 'Cheaper by the Dozen' W...
Disney+ will release a "Cheaper by the Dozen" reboot featuring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union and written by the creator and producer of "Black-ish" and "Grown-ish" in 2022.
HBO Cut Ties With Amazon Prime and Milli...
Streamers everywhere were surprised with an email this week informing them that HBO would no longer be available through Amazon Prime. Here's what you need to know.
Terrifying Video Shows 16-Year-Old Surfer Getting Attacked By a S...
16-year-old surfer Doyle Nielson was bit by a six-foot-long shark off New Smyrna Beach, the "unofficial shark-bite capital of the world."
McDonald's Debuts Walt Disney World Happ...
Take home a piece of Disney magic with a Happy Meal anniversary toy, available while supplies last.
VIDEO: New Jersey Teacher Jumps Into Mov...
The heroic teacher, who was on her orthopedic boot, quickly jumped into the unmanned vehicle moving towards the children.
Top Gymnasts Rebuke the FBI for Botched Larry Nassar Trial
Top gymnasts McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, and Maggie Nichols bore testimony against the FBI agents who mishandled and allegedly falsified statements in the investigation into Larry Nassar abuse claims.
Taco Bell Testing Monthly Taco Subscript...
If you love tacos, Taco Bell has a deal for you. The fast-food taco chain is testing a new taco subscription that will allow fans to get one taco every day for 30 days for a flat rate. The Taco Lovers Pass will be available at select stores in Arizona.
4 Slow Cooker Recipes to Keep You Warm T...
Is there anything better than coming home to find your dinner simmering away in a slow cooker? Here are some simple crockpot recipes that anyone can tackle.
7 Unusual Things to Do With Your Body After You Die
Your funeral is your last chance to make an impact on the social scene. I mean, literally, it is your last human chance. So own it, sweetheart.