Texas man sentenced for Kansas crash
A Texas man has been sentenced to three years and two months in prison in a deadly Kansas crash. The Hutchinson News reports ... in the April 2017 crash that killed Stephanie Futral, of Wichita, A state trooper testified at the preliminary hearing that ...
Franchise tagging Justin Simmons for a s...
The clock is officially ticking on Broncos safety Justin Simmons' future in Denver. The NFL's franchise tag window opened Tuesday and closes March 9. If the Broncos want to tag Simmons for a second consecutive season,
Kansas Dept. of Labor releases unemploym...
The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) releases data on the fraud attempts and fraud payments the agency has paid since the start of 2020.
Bill restricting transgender youths in sports faces uncertain fut...
“I am concerned that some of the dialogue, as we are asking questions and then responses, that we are not allowing that to happen in the committee process,” said Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, D-Lenexa ... decision here in Kansas to preserve ...
Amid tussle over executive powers, Repub...
Republican legislators are pushing to resurrect a dormant mechanism of rejecting orders crafted by state agencies.
1 Mistake Every NFL Team Must Avoid Maki...
Winning the NFL draft isn't nearly as important as winning on the field. Over the long term, a team's draft success is often defined more by the mistakes it avoided rather than the home runs it
Cast of Apple TV+ Series 'Ted Lasso' to Participate in Panel Disc...
The Paley Center for Media today announced the full lineup of programming for its virtual PaleyFest LA 2021 television festival next month,
How To Watch: No. 14 Texas VS No. 17 Kan...
The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is looking to get back on track on Tuesday when they welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to the Erwin Center
Iowa State soccer releases spring schedu...
Iowa State women’s soccer will be back in action as the team announced their spring schedule for this season. The Cyclones will play five games as they will face University of Northern Iowa (Feb. 28),
KU football adds new special teams coordinator, outside linebacke...
Les Miles’ third-year Kansas football coaching staff has undergone another offseason transformation. Miles on Monday morning announced the hiring of Jake Schoonover as the Jayhawks’ new special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.
Area Athlete of the Week: Emporia's Brax...
DIVING SOPHOMORE. HIS PERFORMANCE: Higgins capped an undefeated season with his first Class 5-1A State Diving Championship on Saturday in Lenexa. After
Men’s preview: No. 14 Texas vs. No. 17 K...
Texas is supposed to have six regular-season games remaining. However, only one of those is at home. Thus, Tuesday is the home finale and senior night. The school will honor walk-ons Drayton Whiteside and Blake Nevins along with key support staff members.
Patrick Jones II's Potential May Be Too ...
Pittsburgh EDGE Patrick Jones II is an athletic prospect with a high ceiling. That combination is right up the Kansas City Chiefs' alley.
Quick Recap: No. 23 Oklahoma State defeats Kansas State 67-60
Oklahoma State let a 20-point advantage slip away in the second half against Kansas State, but was able to recover and hold on for a 67-60 win Saturday afternoon inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The No. 23-ranked Cowboys got another strong performance from star freshman Cade Cunningham,
NCAA Basketball Wednesday Betting Previe...
SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on matchups from the SEC and Big 12 Conference on his Wednesday college basketball betting card.
How to Watch Kansas State basketball vs....
Kansas State (5-17, 1-12 Big 12) returns home on Wednesday to host No. 23/24 Kansas (15-7, 9-5 Big 12) in the 295th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at 7 p.m., CT at Bramlage Coliseum. It is the sixth-most played rivalry (294) and eighth-most continuously played (115) in NCAA?
Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Criti...
The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications came on top of ongoing
Roughing the Kicker's 2021 Chiefs Mock D...
Wednesdays are for mock drafts at Arrowhead Report. Get the latest Roughing the Kicker 2021 Chiefs Mock Draft 2.0.
Amid renewed postal service concerns, Ka...
Under legislation proposed in the Kansas House, mail ballots would need to arrive by 5 p.m. on the day after Election Day.
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers: Latest Expert, NFL Player Predictions for ...
The Kansas City Chiefs or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? One of these teams will be the winner of Super Bowl 55, while the other will come up one victory short of getting to celebrate with the Lombardi Trophy to end the 2020 NFL
Super Bowl 2021: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers B...
It feels like this Super Bowl is bound to produce some fireworks. The Kansas City Chiefs enter Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having combined for 60 points and 877 yards of total offense in their two playoff
Reactions after K-State's loss at Kansas...
February started nearly identical to the way all of January unfolded for the Kansas State Wildcats. Tuesday night, Kansas was not anything special in shooting 43% as the Jayhawks made nine 3-pointers behind Christian Braun.
Super Bowl LV Odds: Why You Should Bet Under In Chiefs-Buccaneers
Your gut reaction might be to bet the Over in Super Bowl LV, but there's reason to believe Chiefs-Buccaneers won't be a total shootout.
Rewind: Kansas 74, K-State 51
Kansas was not anything special in shooting 43% as the Jayhawks made nine 3-pointers behind Christian Braun. Still, in a 74-51 Wildcat defeat, KU made it a second-half rout as is often the case in Allen Fieldhouse for this once-storied rivalry.
4 Must-Have Products for Walking or Runn...
Walking or running with your dog doesn't have to be a pain. Here are four products we swear by.
According to a Survey, This Is What Your...
A new survey performed by breakfast maker Weetabix says that what we eat for breakfast says more about our personality than simply what tickles our taste buds.
Trailer for 'Spencer' Released—Kristen Stewart Already Getting Ra...
Audiences got their first peek of the movie trailer for Pablo Larraín's "Spencer" which releases in theatres on November 5, and from the social media responses, Stewart should be writing her Oscar award acceptance speech.
Best Classic Horror Movies to Get in You...
It's starting to cool down, the leaves are beginning to change, and fall is in the air. And there's no better way to get into the Halloween spirit than with some classic horror films. We'll be diving into films from the 1920s all the way to the 1990s! Grab a cozy blanket, make some popcorn, and pop in one of these classic horror flicks! (And maybe keep the lights on while you're at it.)
Leaving Mormonism: Living My Truth
One woman's story of how she left The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and found peace through nature.
WATCH: Trailer for Netflix's Upcoming 'Britney vs. Spears' Docume...
Netflix recently released a trailer for its upcoming documentary about Britney Spears and her ongoing battle with her father, Jamie Spears. "Britney vs. Spears" will debut on Netflix on September 28.
A New 'Harry Potter' Attraction Coming t...
Potterheads unite! A new addition is coming to the Wizarding World.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Classic Mart...
Whether you prefer it dirty, up, wet, or dry with gin or vodka, nothing rivals the old-school cool of the classic martini.
Need an Easy Halloween Costume? Go Inflatable!
If you're looking for a fun and unique Halloween costume, look no further. This year, we're all about the inflatable costume. And why wouldn't we be? They're hysterical.
Study Finds Holocaust Knowledge Severely...
Half of the participants in a study reported Holocaust denial on social media, unable to name concentration camps.
Preheat Your Ovens—Pillsbury Just Droppe...
Pillsbury's limited seasonal cookie dough consists of cream cheese chips sprinkled with autumn! Each cookie is stuffed with gooey cream cheese chips.
'Tiger King' Season 2 Is Officially on the Way!
"Tiger King," the Netflix documentary series that captured the world by storm during the early days of the pandemic, is returning for an all-new season!