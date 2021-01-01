Topeka, KS

Local Articles
Kansas governor to receive COVID-19 vaccine shot Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly plans to get a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday as part of a larger program to give shots to selected Kansas officials so that state government can continue

Local News
Kelly announces Kansas, FAA sign deal fo...

Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced today that KDOT and the Federal Aviation Administration

Local Culture
The Latest: Boston conference linked to ...

BOSTON — As many as 300,000 COVID-19 cases around the world can be traced to a two-day biotech meeting at a hotel in downtown Boston in February, according to a study published by the journal Science.

National News
State Articles
Bieber 3 solid innings, Indians avoid 3-...

Shane Bieber pitched three effective innings, Bradley Zimmer drove in three runs and the Cleveland Indians beat

Sports
Kansas City receives $25,000 grant to commission street art

Last summer, several groups took to Kansas City streets to paint Black Lives Matter murals across the city. Soon there will be more street art, thanks to a new $25,000 grant. Artist Avrion Jackson says her murals could use a fresh coat of paint.

News
Oklahoma at Kansas State odds, picks and...

Analyzing Saturday’s Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas State Wildcats odds and lines, with college football expert picks, predictions and best bets.

News
Looking for work? More than 60,000 jobs ...

Thousands of jobs are open in Kansas with hundreds of employers actively hiring. Curtis Jones, a Workforce Services Specialist, who works at the Topeka Workforce Center, said

Lifestyle
Woman says she tried running Kansas City mechanic with gun over t...

A Jackson County woman said a Kansas City mechanic isn’t telling the whole truth about an incident that involved a gun.

Lifestyle
Kansas tries to reduce standards to make...

KSDE is trying to revise standards on the state assessment to count a lot more students as being on track for college and career.

News
Chiefs gambling that Gordon can stay out...

The Kansas City Chiefs have never been shy about giving players with questionable backgrounds a second chance. Or third or fourth or fifth. Or, in the case of Josh Gordon,

Lifestyle
Police asking for tips after woman shot, killed leaving Kansas Ci...

Kansas City, Kansas police say Lillian Jackson was shot Sept. 18, 2021 as she was leaving church and was caught in the middle of a gun battle.

Local News
Shawnee Tribe asks for federal investiga...

The Shawnee Tribe called for federal lawmakers and the Biden administration to open an investigation into what happened at the Shawnee Indian Mission and other residential boarding schools across the country.

Local News
Can you pronounce these 10 city names co...

And when it comes to the names of many places in Kansas, the state's history provides some compelling answers. "The one thing I really love about language is how language can point to our history of human contact,

Local News
Nebraska officials bar St. Francis from taking new child welfare ...

State officials barred a Kansas contractor from caring for any new Omaha-area children and families for 60 days starting on Friday.

Professional
Kansas Universities Continue To Lose Stu...

Over the past five years, enrollment is down 8.6% at four-year universities in Kansas and 17.5% at community colleges.

News
National Articles
Not a Drill: Lime Skittles Are Back

After a hiatus of more than 8 years, Skittles is returning lime-flavored candies to its packs of original flavor Skittles.

Products & Promotions
Is It Safe to Trick-or-Treat This Year? ...

CDC director urges outdoor gatherings, limiting crowds for Halloween festivities.

National News
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month

New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in October 2021.

Entertainment
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...

The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.

Local Culture
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Ma...

There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in October 2021.

Entertainment
Friday Office Cocktail: Black and White Russian

With the change to cooler weather, "out" goes the air conditioner and "in" goes the heater in the office. What better way to celebrate the change of season with a Black or White Russian cocktail in hand. Cheers!

Recipes
The Haunted History of Halloween

We celebrate Halloween every October 31, but what do we really know about the history behind the holiday?

Local Culture
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes

Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.

Recipes
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!

Products & Promotions
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month

October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!

Entertainment
September 30 Is National Love People Day

National Love People Day "asks us to lift others up through the profound power of unconditional love." This national holiday reminds us to love people. All people.

Events
13 More Vintage Halloween Costumes That Are the Things of Nightma...

From the weird to the creepy and the unexplainable to the bizarre, people back in the day didn't joke around.

Style
