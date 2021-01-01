Wichita, KS

Devin White slams ‘cocky’ Chiefs for dumb gameplan
Devin White ripped the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 55 gameplan to shreds on Undisputed. Devin White and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers had no issues
Top Kansas official expects ‘pockets’ of...
Kansas is likely to have pockets of a new, more contagious coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom, and public health officials believe it could become
ECU's game Sunday at Wichita State postp...
ECU has now had seven conference games postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 issues. It was announced earlier this week by the American that the second matchup between ECU and Wichita State - scheduled to be played in Greenville - would not be played at all.
GT Midwest Joins the Kansas Distribution Alliance
The Kansas Distribution Alliance is proud to announce that industrial supply and manufacturing company GT Midwest has joined
Gonzaga and Baylor Remain Atop AP Top 25...
Gonzaga and Baylor lead an unchanged quartet atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while Kansas has returned to the rankings at No. 23 after a one-week absence. Coach Mark Few’s Bulldogs received 59 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s latest AP Top 25,
The Kansas Educational Establishment Att...
The Kansas Tax Credit for Low Income Students Scholarship Program is not a threat to Kansas public schools in either its current form or in the form that legislators hope to change it to.
Kansas adult care homes could get COVID-19 legal immunity
When Kansas lawmakers met last year to quickly craft emergency legislation in response to the pandemic's onset, they provided businesses and healthcare providers with immunity from civil liability related to COVID-19.
Kansas measure would criminalize care fo...
Kansas legislation that would make it a felony for doctors to provide medical treatments that help transgender youth transition is unlikely to get a hearing
Here's How Coronavirus Is Affecting Wich...
The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has been tracking the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in nursing homes, including some in Wichita. CMS reported around 15,000 nursing home resident COVID-19 cases nationwide during the week of Jan.
Wichita Public Schools Drops 'Redskins' Name From North High
Wichita North High School will no longer be the Redskins. The school board voted 6-0 Monday night to drop the controversial mascot at the recommendation of
Missing Kansas Teen Found Dead Within Da...
A missing teen from Kansas was found dead in her car not long after her boyfriend was apparently shot dead. Kaylah Blackmon, 18, was found dead in her gray 2005 Ford Escape early Thursday, according to a police statement obtained by Oxygen.
KCC completes investigation of Wichita a...
The Kansas Corporation Commission has completed an investigation into whether the recent string of earthquakes occurring in the Wichita area are relate
Robby Steinhardt Dies: Violinist, Foundi...
Robby Steinhardt, the violinist and co-lead vocalist of the rock band Kansas, died Saturday several months after seeming to recover from acute septic shock at a Tampa hospital following a case of
Franchise tagging Justin Simmons for a second-straight season mig...
The clock is officially ticking on Broncos safety Justin Simmons' future in Denver. The NFL's franchise tag window opened Tuesday and closes March 9. If the Broncos want to tag Simmons for a second consecutive season,
Bill restricting transgender youths in s...
“I am concerned that some of the dialogue, as we are asking questions and then responses, that we are not allowing that to happen in the committee process,” said Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, D-Lenexa ... decision here in Kansas to preserve ...
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State score: Sooners...
The Sooners (14-6, 9-5 Big 12) will fall off the No. 2 seed line after the defeat, which qualifies as one of the worst imaginable losses for a team playing in a major conference. Kansas State (7-18, 3-13 Big 12) had lost 13 straight games until it beat TCU on Saturday.
Amid tussle over executive powers, Republicans push for power to ...
Republican legislators are pushing to resurrect a dormant mechanism of rejecting orders crafted by state agencies.
1 Mistake Every NFL Team Must Avoid Maki...
Winning the NFL draft isn't nearly as important as winning on the field. Over the long term, a team's draft success is often defined more by the mistakes it avoided rather than the home runs it
Cast of Apple TV+ Series 'Ted Lasso' to ...
The Paley Center for Media today announced the full lineup of programming for its virtual PaleyFest LA 2021 television festival next month,
How To Watch: No. 14 Texas VS No. 17 Kansas
The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is looking to get back on track on Tuesday when they welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to the Erwin Center
KU football adds new special teams coord...
Les Miles’ third-year Kansas football coaching staff has undergone another offseason transformation. Miles on Monday morning announced the hiring of Jake Schoonover as the Jayhawks’ new special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.
Iowa State soccer releases spring schedu...
Iowa State women’s soccer will be back in action as the team announced their spring schedule for this season. The Cyclones will play five games as they will face University of Northern Iowa (Feb. 28),
Area Athlete of the Week: Emporia's Braxton Higgins
DIVING SOPHOMORE. HIS PERFORMANCE: Higgins capped an undefeated season with his first Class 5-1A State Diving Championship on Saturday in Lenexa. After
Men’s preview: No. 14 Texas vs. No. 17 K...
Texas is supposed to have six regular-season games remaining. However, only one of those is at home. Thus, Tuesday is the home finale and senior night. The school will honor walk-ons Drayton Whiteside and Blake Nevins along with key support staff members.
4 Must-Have Products for Walking or Runn...
Walking or running with your dog doesn't have to be a pain. Here are four products we swear by.
According to a Survey, This Is What Your...
A new survey performed by breakfast maker Weetabix says that what we eat for breakfast says more about our personality than simply what tickles our taste buds.
Trailer for 'Spencer' Released—Kristen Stewart Already Getting Ra...
Audiences got their first peek of the movie trailer for Pablo Larraín's "Spencer" which releases in theatres on November 5, and from the social media responses, Stewart should be writing her Oscar award acceptance speech.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Classic Mart...
Whether you prefer it dirty, up, wet, or dry with gin or vodka, nothing rivals the old-school cool of the classic martini.
Leaving Mormonism: Living My Truth
One woman's story of how she left The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and found peace through nature.
WATCH: Trailer for Netflix's Upcoming 'Britney vs. Spears' Docume...
Netflix recently released a trailer for its upcoming documentary about Britney Spears and her ongoing battle with her father, Jamie Spears. "Britney vs. Spears" will debut on Netflix on September 28.
A New 'Harry Potter' Attraction Coming t...
Potterheads unite! A new addition is coming to the Wizarding World.
Best Classic Horror Movies to Get in You...
It's starting to cool down, the leaves are beginning to change, and fall is in the air. And there's no better way to get into the Halloween spirit than with some classic horror films. We'll be diving into films from the 1920s all the way to the 1990s! Grab a cozy blanket, make some popcorn, and pop in one of these classic horror flicks! (And maybe keep the lights on while you're at it.)
Study Finds Holocaust Knowledge Severely Lacking Among Gen Z, Mil...
Half of the participants in a study reported Holocaust denial on social media, unable to name concentration camps.
Need an Easy Halloween Costume? Go Infla...
If you're looking for a fun and unique Halloween costume, look no further. This year, we're all about the inflatable costume. And why wouldn't we be? They're hysterical.
Interactive Map Lets You Virtually Dig t...
Where would you end up if you dug straight through the earth? This online tool will tell you. The Antipodes Map site allows you to enter a country, city, address, or zip code to send its animated earth digger on a virtual journey through the earth so you don't have to risk it in real life.
Preheat Your Ovens—Pillsbury Just Dropped Pumpkin Cookie Dough!
Pillsbury's limited seasonal cookie dough consists of cream cheese chips sprinkled with autumn! Each cookie is stuffed with gooey cream cheese chips.