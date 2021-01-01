Owensboro, KY

Domestic violence victims speak out at Owensboro vigil
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but for the victims and their families, it’s every single day. Erica Owen was a victim of domestic violence from
Daviess Co. Sheriff announces retirement...
Sheriff Cain previously announced he would not seek re-election in 2022. His final day in office is set for Dec. 1. When Cain’s retirement becomes official, Major Barry Smith will assume the responsibilities of sheriff.
Fire damages at least two buildings at s...
A fire damages at least two buildings at a storage facility in Owensboro. The fire happened at AAA Rent-A-Space on West 4th Street in Owensboro. “My mother, who passed
Green River Distilling Company
You’re gonna find the world is smolderin’, and if you get lost, come on home to Green River.” Today we’ll be taking a (virtual) trip down to Owensboro, Kentucky. The focus of our attention will be a resurrected distillery that,
Spaghetti squash: Here's how easy it is ...
Fall is winter squash season. If you’ve never cooked with spaghetti squash, now’s the time to try it. While it’s often touted as a more nutritious, lower-carb alternative to pasta, it’s a delicious vegetable in its own right and can be served in endless healthy ways.
How is Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt adjustin...
Rutgers freshman QB Gavin Wimsatt is still new to college football, but the highly touted recruit has taken strides.
Honor Flights Tri-State and Bluegrass take veterans to D.C. to se...
Kentucky veterans from 21 cities were part of an Honor Flight Bluegrass on Wednesday to visit the memorials built in their honor. “It was a privilege to meet some of our nation’s heroes as they visited their memorials,
Owensboro woman recalls journey from ref...
As refugees from Afghanistan start arriving in the Tri-State, one western Kentucky woman who was a refugee is sharing her experience. She went from a child fleeing a civil war to resident of Daviess County.
Evansville's Smokin Pig BBQ is back in b...
The Smokin Pig BBQ on Lincoln Avenue near Downtown is open once more, but only until winter blows in. Le’Shaunte LeFlore is the owner. He’s a career military man who recently retired and is living in Houston,
Meet the ‘Big Twigs’ now at Lake Malone State park
A family of three has moved into Lake Malone State Park, and they call themselves the Big Twigs! Three giant sculptures of human-like creatures now sit at different areas of the park, each with its own purpose.
The Global War on Terror flag traveled t...
We begin in Perryville, with an emotional tribute to the servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in the war on Terror. “We drove three hours to see it today,” said Mullins. An emotional Cathy Mullins shows me the reason why she traveled from Owensboro,
Apollo High School honors school law enf...
A western Kentucky high school recognizes an officer for protecting others during two incidents earlier this school year.
Try ‘Pottery with a Purpose’ at Zembrodt...
Brandon Releford, executive director of education for The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center, has a purpose this fall. It’s pottery. And it’s set for Friday evening, November 12th at the Zembrodt Education Center (ZEC),
KWC Football Program Continues to Show Improvement, in Tough Loss...
The Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers gave perennial powerhouse Tiffin all they could handle on Saturday, forcing five turnovers and taking the Dragons to overtime before falling 34-28. With the win the Dragons move to 6-2 (3-1 G-MAC),
There's no stopping Louisville QB Malik ...
Malik Cunningham scored three touchdowns in 28-14 victory over Boston College, but his most dazzling play was made running the option.
BC Falls To 0-3 In ACC Play With 28-14 L...
Malik Cunningham rushed for three touchdowns, including a 14-yard clinching run with 2:53 remaining to cap a milestone performance, and Louisville overcame four turnovers to beat Boston College 28-14 on Saturday to snap a two-game losing streak.
Louisville's offensive line continues streak, showing it can be s...
After early-season struggles Louisville's offensive line showing it can be the strength of the team as it continues an impressive streak.
Butler falls to Elizabethtown in double ...
The Butler Bears (15-6-1) gave it their all across two overtime periods, but the Elizabethtown Panthers (21-3-3) found the game-winning goal with 2:41 left in the second overtime to win 2-1 in the state tournament’s second round.
Western Kentucky scores 24 straight en r...
While the intent may have been in earnest, few, if any gave FIU (1-6, 0-0) any chance at a win against the nation’s top passing attack in Western Kentucky (2-4, 2-1). Davis’ team hung tough for the first half and had opportunities to take a two-score lead at times.
Survey: COVID-19 taking a growing toll on Kentucky's depleted nur...
Repeated waves of COVID-19 cases, long hours and chronic staff shortages are taking a severe toll on Kentucky's nurses with many citing stress, burnout and distress over encounters with hostile patients and family members.
Holy cow! History: When the blackbirds c...
When the sun went down each evening a But this was no awe-inspiring natural wonder. Birds freely potty whenever and wherever they want. Hopkinsville suddenly found itself covered in millions of pounds of droppings.
5 improvements for Kentucky football to ...
The Kentucky Wildcats got off to a 6-0 start for the first time since 1950 and are now 6-1 as the bye week is set to conclude. Despite the incredible start to the season, the Cats, just like everyone else,
Madison, Clear Fork, Ontario, Lexington win soccer sectional titl...
Madison, Clear Fork, Ontario and Lexington all laid claim to sectional titles on Saturday beating their opponents by a combined 26-0. Check out how each team won their matchups as well as who shined on championship Saturday.
Young, Robinson power No. 4 Alabama past...
Alabama players once again got to light up those celebratory cigars after another win over border rival Tennessee. This one just didn’t come quite so easily for the
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!