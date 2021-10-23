Buddy Bench in Corbin inspires Fr. Sichko to fund one in Lexingto...
From Corbin to Lexington, one local artist's work is bringing hope to those in need. In June, Beth Grove with Moonbow Treasures created a Buddy Bench, which was installed in front of First Baptist Church's White Flag Ministry in Corbin through a grant given by the Green Dot Community.
Glen Townsend
Glen Townsend Glenn Roy “Pop” Townsend, 79, of Richmond, Virginia, formerly of Hurricane, West Virginia and Ironton, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 22, 2021. Over the past twelve years in Richmond,
Wake’s Clawson, Pitt’s Pickett top AP’s ...
Wake Forest has turned years of steady winning into a potential breakthrough moment in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Pittsburgh has made a leap behind the rise of quarterback Kenny Pickett. They headline Wednesday's list of midseason honorees in the league from The Associated Press.
Role of Fungal Pathogen in Citrus Fruit Drop at Center of Symposi...
Growers and industry stakeholders gather to learn about the latest in peptide technology. Find out what was discussed.
Local law enforcement participating in p...
Local law enforcement is partnering to host the prescription take back event on Oct 23 at three different locations in Warren County.
WKU ‘Wild, Wild Western’ Homecoming Oct....
Western Kentucky University will celebrate Homecoming 2021 with a “Wild, Wild Western” theme throughout the week concluding Saturday, Oct. 30, when the Hilltoppers take on Conference USA rival Charlotte.
Louisville vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and In...
Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles college football matchup on October 23, 2021.
Louisville Metro councilmember represent...
The councilmember said he is proud of the work he and his colleagues did through the pandemic, and being part of police reform efforts.
Louisville Picked Second in ACC Preseaso...
Louisville women's basketball sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith has been named a Preseason All-ACC selection, and the Cardinals have been voted to finish second in the ACC.
What is Louisville doing to house homeless people? Your questions...
It's been three months since Louisville officials announced a four-part plan for supporting homeless people. They still have a long way to go.
Louisville prepares to open season witho...
Chris Mack will have a lot of time on his hands in November watching Louisville basketball from a distance. The fourth-year Cardinals coach is suspended the first six games
Middle East Crude-Benchmarks ease; Surgu...
SINGAPORE- Middle East crude benchmarks Oman and Dubai eased on Wednesday, along with Murban, as trading gradually winds down for December-loading cargoes. Taiwanese refiner CPC may have bought Upper Zakum crude in a tender for December loading,
Kentucky Retail Federation advises holid...
The Kentucky Retail Federation is urging Kentuckians to get their holiday shopping done early this year. Supply chain issues, staffing shortages and rising prices that have been exacerbated by the pandemic are among the leading factors contributing to what is sure to be a difficult holiday season for retailers and consumers alike.
Kentucky will honor ex-coach Tubby Smith with retired jersey
Kentucky plans to honor former coach Tubby Smith, who led the Wildcats to the 1998 NCAA men's basketball championship and multiple Southeastern Conference titles, by retiring a jersey later this year.
4-Year-Old Boy Survives 70-Foot Fall In Kentucky's Red River Gorg...
Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team (WCSART) was called after what can only be described as every parent's nightmare: a child had taken a "tumbling fall off of a cliff" while hiking near Princess Arch with his parents.
Bourbon producer signals intent to hire ...
Declaring an impasse in contract talks with striking union workers, global spirits producer Heaven Hill said Monday it will start hiring
University of Kentucky student dies afte...
A University of Kentucky student died Monday night after he was found unresponsive inside a fraternity house. The death of Thomas "Lofton" Hazelwood, 18, was caused by suspected alcohol toxicity and was ruled accidental by the Fayette County Coroner,
H2 For You: Think Eric Bledsoe and John Wall at Kentucky, Except ...
It's not unreasonable to suggest the Tide backcourt pairing of Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford will be the best in the SEC since that of Kentucky's guards 12 years ago.
Veteran-owned distillery will be new add...
Officials from Horse Soldier Bourbon broke ground on a new $200 million project to move their facility into Kentucky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear welcomes Hors...
Gov. Andy Beshear joined leaders from the Somerset community in congratulating Horse Soldier Bourbon on the official groundbreaking of a new $200 million tourism development project that will bring new jobs,
Kentucky men's basketball picked to win SEC, four players land on...
The Kentucky basketball team is projected to, once again, win the SEC. Following the worst season in the program's recent memory, SEC and national media members picked UK to win the 14-team league. UK basketball was picked ahead of No.
Louisville ranked No. 6 in preseason AP ...
Following last year's Elite Eight appearance, Louisville is ranked No. 6 in the preseason AP poll entering the 2021-22 season. Last season, U of L achieved a ranking of No. 1 in late January and eventually reached the Elite Eight,
