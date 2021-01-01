Thieves target Lexington Habitat for Humanity
Lexington Habitat for Humanity is adding “repair damaged vehicles” to its to-do list after an overnight break-in Wednesday.
Lexington $7.5 million water main upgrad...
Kentucky American Water is starting construction this fall on five water main improvement projects in Lexington, which collectively are valued at approximately $7.5 million in infrastructure investment.
Columbia Gas of Ky. expects ‘more signif...
Typically we have an increase in our prices about this time of year but this year, that increase is expected to be more significant,” said Risa Richardson, the communications manager for Columbia Gas of Kentucky.
JCPS may stop traditional schools from kicking out kids. Some par...
JCPS traditional school parents defend the program, arguing it provides the structured environment the rest of the public school system sorely lacks.
First Coast Varsity Weekly: Rings reward...
Raines athletes receive a special honor, University Christian's coach hits a football milestone, plus much more in First Coast Varsity Weekly.
Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ elect...
For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions
How school meals fight hunger and create a sense of community for...
As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the economic stability of families across the country, this Fall, hundreds of thousands of children — including 1 in 5 right here in Kentucky — could struggle with hunger.
Rep. Patti Minter speaks at SGA meeting
The Student Government Association met on Tuesday Oct. 19 to discuss executive reports for the week and to highlight two guest speakers. The meeting began with guest speaker State Representative and WKU history professor Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green),
Locations across Warren County to partic...
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. Some 6.2 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs, according to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
Federal prosecution of La Placita robbery concludes with Final Se...
The men were involved in the March 2017 robbery of La Placita on Morgantown Road that resulted in the death of Jose Cruz.
Sister-owned Bowling Green Pet Daycare s...
Bowling Green pet owners will get an upgrade to their pet boarding options in November with the opening of ‘The Barkmore.’
Highway signs highlights Kentucky’s two ...
Andy Beshear announced new roadside signs to recognize Kentucky’s two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This week contractors will begin work to install five signs on two Kentucky interstates and a local Jefferson County roadway.
Kentucky basketball to retire jersey in ...
The Kentucky basketball program will retire a jersey in the honor of Tubby Smith in December, the program announced on Tuesday. Smith, the legendary former UK coach, led the program to a 263-83 record in 10 seasons and won a national championship with the team in 1998.
4-year-old boy falls off 70-foot Kentucky cliff and walks away wi...
A 4-year-old boy who fell off a 70-foot cliff at Red River Gorge in eastern Kentucky suffered a few scratches and bruises but walked away without any severe injuries, officials said.
Kentucky Retail Federation advises holid...
The Kentucky Retail Federation is urging Kentuckians to get their holiday shopping done early this year. Supply chain issues, staffing shortages and rising prices that have been exacerbated by the pandemic are among the leading factors contributing to what is sure to be a difficult holiday season for retailers and consumers alike.
Bourbon producer signals intent to hire replacement non-union wor...
Declaring an impasse in contract talks with striking union workers, global spirits producer Heaven Hill said Monday it will start hiring
University of Kentucky student dies afte...
A University of Kentucky student died Monday night after he was found unresponsive inside a fraternity house. The death of Thomas "Lofton" Hazelwood, 18, was caused by suspected alcohol toxicity and was ruled accidental by the Fayette County Coroner,
H2 For You: Think Eric Bledsoe and John ...
It's not unreasonable to suggest the Tide backcourt pairing of Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford will be the best in the SEC since that of Kentucky's guards 12 years ago.
Veteran-owned distillery will be new addition to Kentucky’s Bourb...
Officials from Horse Soldier Bourbon broke ground on a new $200 million project to move their facility into Kentucky.
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of ...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Will Change Your Life
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
ICYMI: A Petition Calling for the Remova...
An individual has started a petition on Change.Org to remove a scene from the new movie Halloween Kills, where Michael Myers kills a group of firefighters. The petition has gained some traction.
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Simpsons'
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfe...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.
Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines ...
The three biggest carriers—United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and United Parcels Service (UPS)—have announced deadlines for December 25 deliveries.
Butterball Recalls 14,000 Pounds of Ground Turkey Due to Plastic ...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and Butterball issued the recall after receiving complaints of blue pieces of plastic being found in the turkey.
Plane Engulfed in Flames After Crashing ...
An investigation is currently underway following a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday morning. According to reports, 21 people were on board—18 passengers and three crew members.
Fans Jokingly Request 'National Security...
As Betty White nears her 100th birthday, fans on Twitter jokingly demanded "national security protection" for the actress and comedian. We offer extra ideas on how to protect and celebrate this national treasure.
White Vans Sales See 7,800% Increase Thanks to 'Squid Game'
Vans has seen a 7,800% increase in sales ever since "Squid Game" premiered on Netflix in September—and they're selling out very fast!