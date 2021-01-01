Kentucky : Sports
Kentucky
.
Restaurants that have opened, closed around Greater Cincinnati this week
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Coleman stepping down from cabinet secretary role
Lt. Gov. Coleman stepping down from cabinet secretary role
Where Kentucky stands in the latest College Football Playoff odds
Ky. pharmacies preparing for increased demand for COVID-19 boosters
Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Boston College
Louisville mother keeping daughter’s memory alive, 3 months after teen was shot and killed
Norma L. Cook
Where Kentucky stands in the latest College Football Playoff odds
Bourbon maker reaches tentative deal with striking workers
Norma L. Cook
“Survey of Kentucky Nurses” released by Kentucky Nurses Association
Norma L. Cook
How Jarrod West's Leadership, Defensive Prowess Separates Him in Crowded Louisville Backcourt
Louisville Head Coach Jeff Walz Receives Contract Extension
Covington Catholic grad CJ Fredrick not yet 100%, eyeing return for Kentucky vs....
Kentucky to honor Tubby Smith with retired jersey in Dec. 31 ceremony
National championship-winning coach Tubby Smith to be honored by Kentucky basket...
Kentucky basketball cracks top 10 in first AP Top 25 Poll
Monday ‘Dawg Bites
Tiger Woods Injured in Car Crash, 'Jaws of Life' Needed to R...
WATCH: Lake Tahoe Officials Create a Rink for NHL Outdoors G...
March Madness 2021 Schedule Released
Former NFL Wide Receiver Vincent Jackson Has Died
VIDEO: Tom Brady Throws Lombardi Trophy From Boat During Sup...
How is Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt adjusting? Here's what Greg Schiano has seen
Kentucky's TyTy Washington Jr. Signs Contract with Porsche Dealership Under NIL Rules
Kentucky basketball’s CJ Fredrick not yet 100%, eyeing return for Duke game
Who will be Kentucky basketball’s leading scorer? And does it matter?
WVU Remains in United Soccer Coaches Top 25
Prep Sports Notebook: Top-ranked Notre Dame rolls to first-round win in girls state soccer tournament
Ducks dethroned as Atlantic League champions by Lexington in four games
CovCath soccer team advances to state tournament quarterfinals with 3-2 win over Montgomery County
Louisville Men's Basketball Receives Votes in 2021-22 Preseason AP Top 25
Dock grad Strickland collects hat trick for Millersville
Michigan is No. 6 in Associated Press preseason basketball Top 25; Michigan State unranked
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 poll ahead of No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Kansas
Notre Dame, CovCath soccer teams return to state playoffs after winning 9th Region championships
Louisville Opens as Nine-Point Home Favorite vs. Boston College
Tagovailoa to start, CBs Howard, Jones out for Dolphins
WKU defeats Old Dominion, 43-20, snaps four-game losing streak
Kentucky Football handed first loss against No. 1 Georgia
Friday Football Roundup: Ryle, CovCath win one-point games to remain on top in district standings
Louisville retiring former Heisman Trophy winner and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's No. 8
