Baton Rouge, LA

LSU adjusting to roster overhaul, key injury in 2021-22
LSU coach Will Wade aggressively jumped into the college basketball transfer market to address the losses of four starters, including top scorer Cam Thomas. The result is a group of veterans who should keep the Tigers competitive in the SEC,
Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge...
Dance and sing at Rock N Rowe Thursday Rock N Rowe is bringing an amazing lineup of music this month. This Thursday, Oc. 21, will be no different, as the band Na Na Sha taking the stage. Na Na Sha is a collective of musicians who love to play dance songs from decades past.
Pakistani police: 3 Afghans from IS grou...
Pakistani counter-terrorism forces say they have killed three Afghan militants who belonged to the Islamic State group during a raid on a hideout near the country’s
Orgeron begins LSU exit with SEC visit to No. 12 Mississippi
LSU (4-3, 2-2) visits No. 12 Mississippi (5-1, 2-1) in a West Division matchup. Ed Orgeron enters the first of his final five regular season games as LSU coach after he and the school agreed on Sunday that he would not return after this season.
Louisiana governor, lawmakers at odds ov...
John Bel Edwards' administration is trying to persuade legislative leaders to commit to putting up the cash for Superdome upgrades central to those plans. The Edwards administration agreed that Louisiana would steer $90 million toward the $450 million renovation project,
Business First Bancshares, Inc. and Texa...
Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Business First) (Nasdaq: BFST), the holding company for b1BANK, and Texas Citizens Bancorp, Inc. (Texas Citizens) today jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which Business First will acquire Texas Citizens and its wholly owned bank subsidiary,
‘Respect for Life’ mentorship programs kicks off at Scotlandville...
Students at Scotlandville Magnet High School are some of the first in the city to engage in the new ‘Respect for Life’ a partnership the district launched with 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge and
Jambalaya Jam happening in downtown Bato...
Guests are invited to enjoy cold drinks and live music by party band After 8 while sampling jambalaya from more than 30 competing teams.
Teen accused of killing 74-year-old Bato...
A Baton Rouge teenager accused of fatally shooting a 74-year-old woman during a 2019 attempted burglary at her home off Tiger Bend Road is competent to stand trial, a judge
Hurricane Ida’s Damage Forces Louisiana Voting Site Changes
Dozens of caskets and tombs from two nearby cemeteries are strewn across lawns for blocks. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hurricane Ida’s destruction across southeastern Louisiana will force thousands of voters to cast their ballots ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING Allied Power Ra...
ALLIED POWER RANKED 2ND IN ENGINEERING NEWS-RECORD’S (ENR) LIST OF TOP OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE POWER CONTRACTORS Power Plant Service Provider Also Received a #21 Ranking in the List of Top Power Sector Contractors Allied Power,
Unfunded Pension Liabilities Cost Louisi...
Louisiana’s public school system had $853 million less to spend on education in fiscal year 2020 because of debt payments schools made to employee pension systems. The finding comes from a new legislative auditor report evaluating the impact of unfunded accrued liability (UAL) payments for two of Louisiana’s largest public pension
Stephen Curry scores 45, Warriors hold o...
Stephen Curry raised his arms, waved to acknowledge the adoring fans as shot after shot dropped through the net and screamed in celebration — no trash
Curman Gaines, former St. Paul Public Schools superintendent, die...
Gaines, the first person of color to serve as superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools, died Oct. 10. He was 81. Gaines was remembered as a popular school administrator who advocated for higher achievement of minority students and those from low-income families,
Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra welcome...
As with all Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra concerts, admission is free while donations are welcome. With featured soloist Anne Krabill of Port Townsend, the orchestra will present the concertino for oboe and strings by Brenno Blauth,
García to start Game 6 of ALCS for Astro...
Rookie Luis García will start for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series on Friday night with a trip to the World Series on the line.
UN: Excluding women from peace talks risks more conflict
Increasingly vast military expenditures and “the extreme marginalization and exclusion” of women from peace negotiations are risking renewed conflicts instead of promoting
Kirks celebrating 50th anniversary today
Kirk of Monroe are observing their golden wedding anniversary today. Mr. Kirk and Gail L. Woodward were married Oct. 22, 1971. The couple’s children and their spouses are James L. Kirk ll of Rockwood,
App State Homecoming festivities planned...
Activities for Saturday, Oct. 30, include the annual Alumni and Friends Breakfast at the Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences and the home football game between App State’s Mountaineers and the University of Louisiana-Monroe’s Warhawks. For information ...
Pelicans donate thousands of dollars to Nicholls State University...
Nicholls State University announced the New Orleans Pelicans donated $100,000 to Nicholls State University for hurricane relief.
7 indicted in connection with 3 Shrevepo...
A Caddo Parish Grand jury handed up five indictments Wednesday in connection with three separate murders earlier this year in Shreveport, and two others were indicted on charges they failed to
Shreveport mayor hopes to see a drop in ...
Hours before a new juvenile curfew is set to take effect — Mayor Adrian Perkins is sounding off. “Right now, a significant amount of our crime, even our violent crime, is being committed by juveniles,
New Orleans Saints red zone defense has risen to NFL's top spot
It's not that the New Orleans Saints defense has been impenetrable. Through five games it allowed 18.2 points per game, third-fewest in the NFL and a worthy testament to stinginess, but not totally a wall of perfection.
GRAPHIC: ‘I want all three of them in ja...
In a cell phone video from a passenger on the school bus, you see the parents on board the bus confronting Anderson. Then the parents dragged Anderson off the bus and continued to beat and kick her at the bus stop,
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nico...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins Killed on Movie Set in Pr...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day...
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7.7 million in Paris
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellingto...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
BREAKING: Human Remains Found in Florida...
Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Freddy Krueger's Elm Street Home Is Up f...
The iconic and terrifying home of Freddy Kreuger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has just been listed for sale. If you're looking to buy, the house is a chilling $3.25 million.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.