Baton Rouge, LA

BR truck driving programs seeing increase in enrollment
It’s a job that needs to be done all over the world,” says Carla Brown who is a student at Baton Rouge Community College’s Commercial Driver’s License. Brown says she is ready to hit the road, “my goal is to drive tractor trailers,
La. sports betting moving through final ...
Many of you have been anxiously waiting to bet on some of your favorite sports. And although we are close to the light at the end of that tunnel, there are still a few final details that need to be worked out.
Local clinics join together to mentor st...
Clinics across Baton Rouge have partnered together to mentor over 60 students who are interested in healthcare. Students in the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition (BRYC)
LSU adjusting to roster overhaul, key injury in 2021-22
LSU coach Will Wade aggressively jumped into the college basketball transfer market to address the losses of four starters, including top scorer Cam Thomas. The result is a group of veterans who should keep the Tigers competitive in the SEC,
Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge...
Dance and sing at Rock N Rowe Thursday Rock N Rowe is bringing an amazing lineup of music this month. This Thursday, Oc. 21, will be no different, as the band Na Na Sha taking the stage. Na Na Sha is a collective of musicians who love to play dance songs from decades past.
Pakistani police: 3 Afghans from IS grou...
Pakistani counter-terrorism forces say they have killed three Afghan militants who belonged to the Islamic State group during a raid on a hideout near the country’s
Orgeron begins LSU exit with SEC visit to No. 12 Mississippi
LSU (4-3, 2-2) visits No. 12 Mississippi (5-1, 2-1) in a West Division matchup. Ed Orgeron enters the first of his final five regular season games as LSU coach after he and the school agreed on Sunday that he would not return after this season.
Louisiana governor, lawmakers at odds ov...
John Bel Edwards' administration is trying to persuade legislative leaders to commit to putting up the cash for Superdome upgrades central to those plans. The Edwards administration agreed that Louisiana would steer $90 million toward the $450 million renovation project,
Business First Bancshares, Inc. and Texa...
Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Business First) (Nasdaq: BFST), the holding company for b1BANK, and Texas Citizens Bancorp, Inc. (Texas Citizens) today jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which Business First will acquire Texas Citizens and its wholly owned bank subsidiary,
‘Respect for Life’ mentorship programs kicks off at Scotlandville...
Students at Scotlandville Magnet High School are some of the first in the city to engage in the new ‘Respect for Life’ a partnership the district launched with 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge and
Jambalaya Jam happening in downtown Bato...
Guests are invited to enjoy cold drinks and live music by party band After 8 while sampling jambalaya from more than 30 competing teams.
Teen accused of killing 74-year-old Bato...
A Baton Rouge teenager accused of fatally shooting a 74-year-old woman during a 2019 attempted burglary at her home off Tiger Bend Road is competent to stand trial, a judge
5 leaders in under 2 years: A timeline o...
Since the beginning of Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration, the Lafayette Police Department has been plagued by the turnover of police chiefs.
Baton Rouge man gets prison for Alexandria arson fires
A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to federal prison for setting two arson fires in Alexandria, according to a release.
Alexandria man arrested for burglary, tr...
An Alexandria man has been arrested after a burglary investigation began early Friday morning. RPSO responded to a report of a vehicle burglary on Amanda Lane on October 22. Shortly after, deputies found a vehicle in the middle of the road on Amanda Lane with a covered license plate,
2021-22 Louisiana WMA duck preview
Public-land hunters have plenty of options around Louisiana this season, even after Hurricane Ida’s game-changing visit.
Shreveport region risks losing elected seats in Louisiana’s polit...
Northwest Louisiana residents urged state lawmakers Thursday to draw political boundaries that allow their region to retain the same number of political seats it currently has for the next decade.
Will Shreveport-Bossier preserve 4th Con...
Advocates debate whether the Louisiana Legislature should create a second minority majority when crafting the state's new political boundaries.
WATCH LIVE: LDH releases new guidance on...
KSLA will stream a briefing by the LDH over the new COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.The following information was provided by the Louisiana Department of Health:COVID-19 booster shots of the Moderna vaccine are available in Louisiana in accordance with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Louisiana Department of Health release health new guidance
COVID-19 booster shots of the Moderna vaccine are available in Louisiana in accordance with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The approval expands the availability of booster shots in Louisiana,
Housing Supply Remains Tight In Shrevepo...
About 35 percent of single-family homes listed for sale in the 71106 ZIP code were under contract within two weeks, according to Redfin.
Recycling event being held in New Orlean...
Recycling collection is currently suspended citywide while city sanitation contractors focus on household solid waste collection.
Saints Run Defense vs. Seahawks Rushing Attack
New Orleans faces a desperate Seattle team in need of a win on Monday night. The Saints must continue their dominant run defense to make the Seahawks one-dimensional without injured QB Russell Wilson.
The Caesars Sportsbook App is Now Live i...
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!