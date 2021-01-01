Shreveport, LA

Time for some good eating: Shreveport/Bossier Black Restaurant We...
Monday kicked off the first ever Shreveport/Bossier Black Restaurant week, and what a treat is in store for local diners.
Fired for Biblical Marriage Views, Forme...
Former Atlanta fire chief says his faith carried him through the "flames of persecution" after he was fired for his biblical marriage views.
‘The next Henry Ford’ raised millions to...
Paul Elio fell on hard times during the Great Recession of 2008. He built a plan to rebound but that road back has been littered with speedbumps.
Developing: SPD working at three shootings in less than an hour
Shreveport police are at the scene of a double shooting in the Stoner Hill area, along with seven Shreveport Fire Department medical units.
Warmer for the remainder of the week, sl...
After 3 consecutive days with highs in the 70s, most areas will wind up in the 80s this afternoon, and although you might need the air conditioning again it
Louisiana lawmaker blasts state disaster...
House Speaker Pro-Tem Tanner Magee of House said GOSEP's recovery response to Hurricane Ida has been 'nothing short of a disaster.'
‘We’re here to help’: Shreveport nonprofit educating victims of a...
October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a downtown nonprofit wants to make victims of abuse are armed with knowledge.
Shooting reported in Madison Park area o...
Police are working two shooting calls in the Madison Park area of Shreveport. Details about who was shot and what happened in the 200 block of East Dudley Drive, which is off Fern Avenue, are not yet available.
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns coach Billy Napi...
UL football coach Billy Napier praised Ed Orgeron but said he has not spoken with anyone from LSU about replacing him. LSU announced Sunday it had reached a separation agreement w
Multiple shootings reported in Shreveport
Shreveport police are working multiple shooting calls, including 2 in the Madison Park area and another less than three miles away. Details about who was shot and what happened in the 200 block of East Dudley Drive,
Community Matters: SRAC’s Fall ‘Uncommon...
The Shreveport Regional Arts Council and Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation put together a Sunday afternoon full of entertainment and art at Caddo Common Park.
Beth Courtney, CEO of Louisiana Public B...
Beth Courtney, president and CEO of Louisiana Public Broadcasting, will retire at the end of January. Courtney, who has worked in public broadcasting for more than 45 years, has led LPB since 1985. Deputy Director Clarence Copeland will serve as LPB’s acting director as the station searches for a permanent successor.
Severe weather in southeast Louisiana an...
This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Louisiana, making it the perfect time to prepare for severe weather now before cold fronts bring more frequent risks of dangerous weather. Severe weather can occur any time of year,
Alabama pushes rebel monument case after Louisiana dismissal
An Alabama prosecutor says he has no plans to dismiss an indictment in an unusual ransom plot involving a stolen Confederate monument, despite a decision by prosecutors in Louisiana to drop related ch
Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz says h...
Billionaire Nelson Peltz told CNBC that he talks every week to centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who is pushing for cuts to President Biden's agenda.
'Russian roulette with children': School...
The region’s public health director was blunt with the Rapides Parish School Board in his assessment of a potential change in its COVID-19 quarantine policy.
Alexandria woman reaches plea deal after daughter found dead amid...
A 50-year-old Louisiana woman has accepted a 50-year sentence as part of a plea agreement in the death of her 25-year-old disabled daughter, who died dehydrated and in filth.
LSUA releases Cenla Economic Dashboard f...
The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its October 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard.
Colfax man charged with rape, kidnapping...
A Grant Parish man accused of holding multiple women captive has changed his plea in the midst of his trial this week. Grant Parish District Attorney Jay Lemoine told News Channel 5 that Justin Walters,
La Crosse roundtable focuses on child care crisis
Rep. Jill Billings (D-La Crosse), and Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson participated in a child care workforce listening session at the La
Go pink with KNOE on Oct. 20 to promote ...
We invite you to put on your pinkest outfit, snap a selfie or a photo with your friends and family, and upload it to our photo gallery above.
Officer shot at stopping ATV theft in Island Dr. area, MPD says
When the off-duty officer identified himself, the person ran and fired a handgun at the officer, the department says.
Teen accused of killing 74-year-old Bato...
A Baton Rouge teenager accused of fatally shooting a 74-year-old woman during a 2019 attempted burglary at her home off Tiger Bend Road is competent to stand trial, a judge
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t Exis...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfe...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.
ICYMI: A Petition Calling for the Removal of the Firefighter Scen...
An individual has started a petition on Change.Org to remove a scene from the new movie Halloween Kills, where Michael Myers kills a group of firefighters. The petition has gained some traction.
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Si...
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.
RUMOR: Facebook Is Changing Its Name
Facebook is planning to change its company name next week, as first reported by The Verge. To what exactly? Well, we don't know yet ...
Butterball Recalls 14,000 Pounds of Ground Turkey Due to Plastic ...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and Butterball issued the recall after receiving complaints of blue pieces of plastic being found in the turkey.
Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines ...
The three biggest carriers—United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and United Parcels Service (UPS)—have announced deadlines for December 25 deliveries.
Fans Jokingly Request 'National Security...
As Betty White nears her 100th birthday, fans on Twitter jokingly demanded "national security protection" for the actress and comedian. We offer extra ideas on how to protect and celebrate this national treasure.
Plane Engulfed in Flames After Crashing in Texas Field; Investiga...
An investigation is currently underway following a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday morning. According to reports, 21 people were on board—18 passengers and three crew members.