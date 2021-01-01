Shreveport, LA

Time for some good eating: Shreveport/Bossier Black Restaurant We...
Monday kicked off the first ever Shreveport/Bossier Black Restaurant week, and what a treat is in store for local diners.
Fired for Biblical Marriage Views, Forme...
Former Atlanta fire chief says his faith carried him through the "flames of persecution" after he was fired for his biblical marriage views.
‘The next Henry Ford’ raised millions to...
Paul Elio fell on hard times during the Great Recession of 2008. He built a plan to rebound but that road back has been littered with speedbumps.
Developing: SPD working at three shootings in less than an hour
Shreveport police are at the scene of a double shooting in the Stoner Hill area, along with seven Shreveport Fire Department medical units.
Warmer for the remainder of the week, sl...
After 3 consecutive days with highs in the 70s, most areas will wind up in the 80s this afternoon, and although you might need the air conditioning again it
Louisiana lawmaker blasts state disaster...
House Speaker Pro-Tem Tanner Magee of House said GOSEP's recovery response to Hurricane Ida has been 'nothing short of a disaster.'
‘We’re here to help’: Shreveport nonprofit educating victims of a...
October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a downtown nonprofit wants to make victims of abuse are armed with knowledge.
Shooting reported in Madison Park area o...
Police are working two shooting calls in the Madison Park area of Shreveport. Details about who was shot and what happened in the 200 block of East Dudley Drive, which is off Fern Avenue, are not yet available.
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns coach Billy Napi...
UL football coach Billy Napier praised Ed Orgeron but said he has not spoken with anyone from LSU about replacing him. LSU announced Sunday it had reached a separation agreement w
Multiple shootings reported in Shreveport
Shreveport police are working multiple shooting calls, including 2 in the Madison Park area and another less than three miles away. Details about who was shot and what happened in the 200 block of East Dudley Drive,
Community Matters: SRAC’s Fall ‘Uncommon...
The Shreveport Regional Arts Council and Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation put together a Sunday afternoon full of entertainment and art at Caddo Common Park.
Beth Courtney, CEO of Louisiana Public B...
Beth Courtney, president and CEO of Louisiana Public Broadcasting, will retire at the end of January. Courtney, who has worked in public broadcasting for more than 45 years, has led LPB since 1985. Deputy Director Clarence Copeland will serve as LPB’s acting director as the station searches for a permanent successor.
In fight over Ray Brandt's estate, Louis...
The Louisiana Supreme Court this week dismissed a legal attack on the last will and testament that auto dealership mogul Ray Brandt signed weeks before his death in 2019, stalling
The Editorial Board: Democrats’ hesitation over Walton mirrors na...
New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs used a poor choice of words this week in trying to explain why his party was not endorsing India B. Walton for
6 C-USA schools apply for AAC membership
UAB, UTSA, Rice, North Texas, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic — have applied for membership with the American and are expected to be accepted by the end of the week, according to two people with knowledge of the process who spoke with.
College Football Best Bets: 3 best small...
Looking at the 3 best small-school picks and predictions for Week 8 of the college football season, based on the odds and lines at Tipico Sportsbook.
Concerns about fair representation prevalent at first redistricti...
Northeast Louisiana residents asked lawmakers to redraw political districts in ways that accurately represent populations.
Volunteers keep St. Clare Health Mission...
St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County has served as a last resort for people in need of medical care. "It's basically for adults who fall through the cracks, who don't have health insurance and don't qualify for any medical assistance,
Looking for things to do this weekend? A...
Looking for things to do this weekend? Come join the fun that the Twin Cities have to offer. CareSolutions, Inc. and Glenwood Regional Medical are hosting a charity golf tournament to raise funds for MedCamps of Louisiana from 8 a.
Midway through the 2021 season, how much has South Alabama improv...
South Alabama football has hit the midway point of its 2021 regular season, six games down, six left to be played. The Jaguars are 4-2 overall, 1-2 in the Sun Belt heading into Saturday’s game at Louisiana-Monroe (3-3,
Pakistani police: 3 Afghans from IS grou...
Pakistani counter-terrorism forces say they have killed three Afghan militants who belonged to the Islamic State group during a raid on a hideout near the country’s
Orgeron begins LSU exit with SEC visit t...
LSU (4-3, 2-2) visits No. 12 Mississippi (5-1, 2-1) in a West Division matchup. Ed Orgeron enters the first of his final five regular season games as LSU coach after he and the school agreed on Sunday that he would not return after this season.
Louisiana governor, lawmakers at odds over Superdome upgrade
John Bel Edwards' administration is trying to persuade legislative leaders to commit to putting up the cash for Superdome upgrades central to those plans. The Edwards administration agreed that Louisiana would steer $90 million toward the $450 million renovation project,
Business First Bancshares, Inc. and Texa...
Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Business First) (Nasdaq: BFST), the holding company for b1BANK, and Texas Citizens Bancorp, Inc. (Texas Citizens) today jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which Business First will acquire Texas Citizens and its wholly owned bank subsidiary,
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t Exis...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
RUMOR: Facebook Is Changing Its Name
Facebook is planning to change its company name next week, as first reported by The Verge. To what exactly? Well, we don't know yet ...
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfe...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.
ICYMI: A Petition Calling for the Remova...
An individual has started a petition on Change.Org to remove a scene from the new movie Halloween Kills, where Michael Myers kills a group of firefighters. The petition has gained some traction.
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Simpsons'
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.