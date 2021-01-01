Louisiana

All
.
STORE
ABBA to Release First Studio Album in 40 Years
Paramount Delays 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Mission: Impossible 7...
'9/11: One Day in America': A 6-Part Documentary Series Comm...
Slang Terms From the 1920s That We Need to Bring Back 100 Ye...
Start Saving Now: First Space Hotel Set to Open in 2027
Local Articles
View more "local" news
State Articles
NFL Week 6 Wrap-Up: The NFC (L)East

With Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season finished, the NFC East is atrocious, the Titans are special, and Rodgers needed a wake-up call.

Sports
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Hal...

Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.

Wellness
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' C...

Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!

Products & Promotions
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's th...

"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)

TV
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'

After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!

National News
Recall Alert: Walmart Removing Packaged ...

Cut watermelon and apples are among the produce being recalled at Walmart.

National News
NFL Week 4 Wrap-Up: Cowboys... We Need t...

With the NFL working around COVID diagnoses of notable players like Cam Newton and a multitude of Titans personnel, we see the Cowboys struggle and Houston's coach is fired.

Sports
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores

After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.

Style
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...

Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!

Style
Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The L...

Celebrate Star Wars' Life Day for the holidays!

Film
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perfectly Melt Cheese on Toas...

After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.

Recipes
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments

Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!

Home & Garden
View more "state" news
National Articles
Voting Is Now Open for People's 'World's...

The winning pup gets a spread in "People" Magazine and free kibble for a year!

National News
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Responds to Vi...

A photo of a Morgan County Sherriff's Office lieutenant went viral for his uncanny resemblance to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Now the real Johnson is reacting to finding his doppelgänger.

Film
Alleged Fake High School Dupes ESPN to Play on National TV

Allegedly fake high school Bishop Sycamore dupes ESPN to play on National TV, prompting an investigation into how old the players really are, the head coach's fraud charges, and whether the school even exists.

Sports
DC FanDome 2021 Promises Glimpses into ‘...

DC FanDome revealed its schedule for the upcoming virtual comic convention. The line-up includes a trailer from "The Batman" and sneak peeks at "The Flash," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

Entertainment
Australian Sheep Farmer Makes 'Sheep Art...

Ben Jackson, an Australian sheep farmer, set up his sheep in the shape of a heart to pay tribute to his Aunty Deb, whose funeral he couldn't attend because of COVID border restrictions.

World
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Max This Month

There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in September 2021.

Entertainment
McDonald's Among Other Chains May Be Clo...

With the Delta variant spiking throughout the country, many fast-food chains may close their dining rooms in the near future; if they haven't already.

Restaurants
China Bans Children From Playing Video G...

The Chinese government banned minors from playing video games on weekdays. Starting September 1, children under the age of 18 may only play a total of three hours a week between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays.

Gaming
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video This Month

With so many Amazon Prime Video Originals and other classic movie and TV titles, you'll have plenty to binge-watch this month! Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime in September 2021.

Entertainment
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...

New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in September 2021.

Entertainment
Recipe: A Lightened-Up Mock Bolognese Sa...

Sometimes you just need a plate of pasta with a big, rich, red sauce. This lighter version of a hearty Bolognese sauce is a great alternative to calorie-dense restaurant fare.

Recipes
Family and Fans Mourn Princess Diana's Death on 24th Anniversary

The Princess of Wales lost her life in a car accident on August 31, 1997. She was 36 years old.

World
View more "national" news

Videos
Mercedes G500 Off-Road Build | G Wagon Build Walkthrough | OCN Rigs
What we wish we knew before our wedding!
Restaurants Near Me | Breckenridge | S03E06

Follow Us!