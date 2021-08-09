Baltimore, MD

'Sip & Stroll' Happy Hours Coming Back to Maryland Zoo
Happy hour is back at the Maryland Zoo. The popular "Sip & Stroll" event returns this fall on weekend nights at 1 Safari Place.
Baltimore City to Reinstate Mask Mandate
The new mask requirement goes into effect on August 9, 2021.
Get a Mustard-Flavored Hot Dog Bun at Ca...
Fans will be able to get a special mustard hot dog bun during the Orioles game on Saturday.
Embrace Cottagecore at The Clarksville Sunflower Festival
Is there anything more cheery than sunflowers? Find them in full bloom at the Clarksville Sunflower Festival happening all month at Mary's Land Farm, located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Take a Bite Out of Hagerstown's 42nd Ann...
Leitersburg Ruritan Club's peachy event features food, games, and a 5K run for charity!
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Check out what's happening in DC, Maryland, and Virginia for the weekend roundup for Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.
The Baltimore Hunger Project Needs Your Help to Provide Birthday ...
Everyone deserves a treat on their special day. The good folks at Baltimore Hunger Project are looking for donations for birthday packs that they can distribute to those who need them most.
Did You Know That The Washington Monumen...
Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.
3 Places to Pick the Sweetest Maryland P...
Is there anything better than a tree-ripened peach? Maryland is dotted with family farms just waiting for you to come out and pick some, so put on the sunscreen and head out!
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthouse in New Forever Stamp
Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.
DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta...
DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
6 Things You Can Do Right Now to Prepare...
From storing drinking water to filling up your gas tanks, here are six things you should do now to prepare for the worst-case hurricane scenario.
These Local Non-Profits Are Helping Afghan Refugees Resettle in D...
Many groups are requesting donations, as well as assistance with housing and transportation.
10 Things to Do If You're Stuck in Reaga...
Unexpected delays when you're flying are the worst! Lucky for you, there is plenty to do at Reagan National Airport if you find yourself with some time on your hands.
Anastasia the Lemur Passes Away at Maryl...
The female Coquerel's sifaka died from Addison's disease. The Maryland Zoo posted, ... "Her death is quite a lost for all of us."
Live Updates: Police Investigating Explosive Device Found at the ...
An investigation is underway by police in Washington, D.C., after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in front of the Library of Congress building on Capitol Hill.
20 Million Oysters to Be Planted in Mary...
On Friday, August 20, the Severn River Association and the Oyster Recovery Partnership will be planting 20 million juvenile oysters in Maryland's Severn River, in an effort to improve water quality.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Check out our fun list of activities to do this weekend: concerts, food festivals, Quidditch tournaments. Summer is still on, and we couldn't be any more excited!
There Are Over 10,000 Spies in DC on a Daily Basis
According to the International Spy Museum, there are thousands of spies operating in Washington, D.C., and chances are you probably met one today.
WATCH: Lightning Strike Hits the Washing...
The Washington Monument on the National Mall in D.C. was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm over the weekend, and it was captured on video.
6 Picture-Perfect Covered Bridges in Mar...
Gas up the car and dust off the camera lens; it’s time for a covered bridge tour of the Old Line State. Here are six covered bridges to check out in Maryland this fall.
Military bases near Chesapeake Bay contaminated with forever chem...
Nine military bases near the Chesapeake Bay are contaminated with "forever chemicals" from firefighting foams used by the Defense Department, an environmental advocacy group warned this week.
7 Pretty Accurate Stereotypes of People ...
Socialite? Smartypants? Hipster? You can probably name off at least a person or two who fits each of these D.C. stereotypes. Enjoy.
White House Relieves Student Loan Debt f...
The Department of Education announced their sweeping plan to automatically eliminate $5.8 billion dollars in charges from over 300,000 people experiencing total and permanent disabilities (TPD).
Marie Kondo Returns to Netflix With a Ne...
The world's favorite clean queen is back with a new Netflix show, "Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo."
14 Iconic TV Theme Songs of the 1960s
We love 1960s television—back when simplicity and comic hijinks ruled the airwaves. And the theme songs for shows like "Gilligan's Island" and "Green Acres" were catchy and fun. Check out our favorite TV theme songs of the 1960s!
When to Use Acetaminophen and When to Us...
Ibuprofen or Acetaminophen? OTC medicine is more powerful than you realize.
Dr Pepper Introduces New Flavor as Part ...
Dr Pepper has introduced a new flavor, FANtastic Chocolate, as an incentive for customers to participate in their 'Pepper Perks' points program. The exclusive, limited-time flavor is only available through the program.
Cyberattack on T-Mobile Exposes Personal Information for Over 40 ...
If your current phone service is through T-Mobile, or if you've ever applied for an account with them, listen up. A recent hack has exposed the personal data for millions of people.
IHOP Will Soon Start Serving Alcohol at ...
IHOP is adding alcohol to its popular menu of pancakes, waffles, French toast, sausage, and egg options.
Coronavirus Booster Shots Available Next...
Booster shots for people with compromised immune systems were already approved earlier this month.
Top 10 Signs That Fall Is on the Way
The first official day of fall is September 22, but most people start kicking summer out the door around Labor Day. Here are 10 surefire signs that autumn is just around the corner.
Public Mask Mandate Issued By National P...
Effective immediately, masks will be required at all park buildings and outdoor areas. There are over 400 National Parks in the United States.
McDonald's Introduces Glazed Pull-Apart ...
McDonald's is dropping Glazed Pull-Apart Donuts on their breakfast menu for a limited time, starting on September 1.
When Does the Pumpkin Spice Latte Return to Starbucks?
And while nothing has been officially announced by Starbucks just yet, we're putting our detective hats on and making a prediction on when the Pumpkin Spice Latte will hit Starbucks shelves in 2021.