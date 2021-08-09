Baltimore, MD

Maryland Increasing Vaccinate Requirements for Hospitals, Nu...
National Aquarium Is Offering Free Tickets for Vaccines
The History of Old Bay
10 Maryland Laws You Won't Believe Exist ...
4 Best Places to Go Crabbing in Maryland
'Sip & Stroll' Happy Hours Coming Back to Maryland Zoo

Happy hour is back at the Maryland Zoo. The popular "Sip & Stroll" event returns this fall on weekend nights at 1 Safari Place.

Baltimore City to Reinstate Mask Mandate

The new mask requirement goes into effect on August 9, 2021.

Get a Mustard-Flavored Hot Dog Bun at Ca...

Fans will be able to get a special mustard hot dog bun during the Orioles game on Saturday.

Embrace Cottagecore at The Clarksville Sunflower Festival

Is there anything more cheery than sunflowers? Find them in full bloom at the Clarksville Sunflower Festival happening all month at Mary's Land Farm, located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Take a Bite Out of Hagerstown's 42nd Ann...

Leitersburg Ruritan Club's peachy event features food, games, and a 5K run for charity!

10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...

Check out what's happening in DC, Maryland, and Virginia for the weekend roundup for Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.

The Baltimore Hunger Project Needs Your Help to Provide Birthday ...

Everyone deserves a treat on their special day. The good folks at Baltimore Hunger Project are looking for donations for birthday packs that they can distribute to those who need them most.

Did You Know That The Washington Monumen...

Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.

3 Places to Pick the Sweetest Maryland P...

Is there anything better than a tree-ripened peach? Maryland is dotted with family farms just waiting for you to come out and pick some, so put on the sunscreen and head out!

Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthouse in New Forever Stamp

Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.

DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta...

DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.

5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know

D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.

Is It Haunted? Look Out for the Spirits ...

Berlin, Maryland's Atlantic Hotel may have some guests that never left!

Recipe: 'Watergate Salad'—And a Bit of DC History

Watergate Salad is best known for its pastel green color and its curious name. Is there really a link between it and the infamous D.C. scandal?

6 Things You Can Do Right Now to Prepare...

From storing drinking water to filling up your gas tanks, here are six things you should do now to prepare for the worst-case hurricane scenario.

These Local Non-Profits Are Helping Afgh...

Many groups are requesting donations, as well as assistance with housing and transportation.

Live Updates: Police Investigating Explosive Device Found at the ...

An investigation is underway by police in Washington, D.C., after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in front of the Library of Congress building on Capitol Hill.

Anastasia the Lemur Passes Away at Maryl...

The female Coquerel's sifaka died from Addison's disease. The Maryland Zoo posted, ... "Her death is quite a lost for all of us."

20 Million Oysters to Be Planted in Mary...

On Friday, August 20, the Severn River Association and the Oyster Recovery Partnership will be planting 20 million juvenile oysters in Maryland's Severn River, in an effort to improve water quality.

10 Things to Do If You're Stuck in Reagan National Airport

Unexpected delays when you're flying are the worst! Lucky for you, there is plenty to do at Reagan National Airport if you find yourself with some time on your hands.

10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...

Check out our fun list of activities to do this weekend: concerts, food festivals, Quidditch tournaments. Summer is still on, and we couldn't be any more excited!

WATCH: Lightning Strike Hits the Washing...

The Washington Monument on the National Mall in D.C. was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm over the weekend, and it was captured on video.

There Are Over 10,000 Spies in DC on a Daily Basis

According to the International Spy Museum, there are thousands of spies operating in Washington, D.C., and chances are you probably met one today.

6 Picture-Perfect Covered Bridges in Mar...

Gas up the car and dust off the camera lens; it’s time for a covered bridge tour of the Old Line State. Here are six covered bridges to check out in Maryland this fall.

Marie Kondo Returns to Netflix With a Ne...

The world's favorite clean queen is back with a new Netflix show, "Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo."

White House Relieves Student Loan Debt f...

The Department of Education announced their sweeping plan to automatically eliminate $5.8 billion dollars in charges from over 300,000 people experiencing total and permanent disabilities (TPD).

14 Iconic TV Theme Songs of the 1960s

We love 1960s television—back when simplicity and comic hijinks ruled the airwaves. And the theme songs for shows like "Gilligan's Island" and "Green Acres" were catchy and fun. Check out our favorite TV theme songs of the 1960s!

Goodbye, Free FastPass; Disney 'Genie' W...

Genie +will be available for an additional fee on top of regular park admission.

REPORT: Anthony Mackie Will Wield the Sh...

According to reports, Anthony Mackie as Falcon will take on the role of Captain America in the franchise's fourth installment. The film currently does not have a release date or official title.

When to Use Acetaminophen and When to Use Ibuprofen

Ibuprofen or Acetaminophen? OTC medicine is more powerful than you realize.

Coronavirus Booster Shots Available Next...

Booster shots for people with compromised immune systems were already approved earlier this month.

Cyberattack on T-Mobile Exposes Personal...

If your current phone service is through T-Mobile, or if you've ever applied for an account with them, listen up. A recent hack has exposed the personal data for millions of people.

Dr Pepper Introduces New Flavor as Part of 'Pepper Perks' Program

Dr Pepper has introduced a new flavor, FANtastic Chocolate, as an incentive for customers to participate in their 'Pepper Perks' points program. The exclusive, limited-time flavor is only available through the program.

IHOP Will Soon Start Serving Alcohol at ...

IHOP is adding alcohol to its popular menu of pancakes, waffles, French toast, sausage, and egg options.

Top 10 Signs That Fall Is on the Way

The first official day of fall is September 22, but most people start kicking summer out the door around Labor Day. Here are 10 surefire signs that autumn is just around the corner.

When Does the Pumpkin Spice Latte Return to Starbucks?

And while nothing has been officially announced by Starbucks just yet, we're putting our detective hats on and making a prediction on when the Pumpkin Spice Latte will hit Starbucks shelves in 2021.

