Bethesda, MD

Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthouse in New Forever Stamp
Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.
DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta...
DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
The 6 Commandments of 'Slugging'
Slugging is little more than organized hitchhiking. Unique to the D.C. region, it brings scores of commuters to huddle in shuffling masses, just waiting for the right offer.
Fried Chicken Chain Roaming Rooster to O...
The DC-based eatery arrives in the fall at Pike & Rose shopping center.
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of B...
Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (July 30–August ...
Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!
Masks Required for Prince George's Count...
On Monday, Prince George's County CEO Monica Goldson announced that students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks during the 2021-2022 school year, regardless of one's vaccine status.
'Superbug' Fungus Hitting DC Nursing Hom...
Outbreaks of a "superbug" fungus has occurred in a Washington D.C. nursing home and two hospitals in Dallas. Some cases have shown resistance to treatment and medication.
Maryland State Fair Announces 2021 Concert Lineup
Catch Jesse McCartney and Blue Oyster Cult on September 3 and 5!
Maryland Could Take Part in Multi-Billio...
Drug distributors and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson are facing a settlement for putting opioids out to patients without warranted medical purposes. Maryland is part of the settlement and could get $485 million.
Smithsonian Institute Needs Help Naming ...
Vote online or through the zoo's mobile gaming app "Zoo Guardians."
Maryland Mansions: An Eastern Shore Esta...
Life is great on the Eastern Shore! This elegant St. Michaels waterfront home is a beautiful blend of form and function.
Ocean City's 'Jellyfish Festival' Returns for Labor Day Weekend
After a pandemic hiatus last year, Ocean City's ultimate beach bash returns for 2021!
Oceana Air Show Canceled Due to Rising C...
Navy cites the surging Delta variant for influencing their decision.
6 Maryland Police Offers Charged in Frau...
The defendants worked for the Anne Arundel, Prince George's County, Fairmount Heights Police Departments and Maryland-National Capital Park Police.
Is It Haunted? Look Out for the Spirits of Maryland's Atlantic Ho...
Berlin, Maryland's Atlantic Hotel may have some guests that never left!
Recipe: 'Watergate Salad'—And a Bit of D...
Watergate Salad is best known for its pastel green color and its curious name. Is there really a link between it and the infamous D.C. scandal?
6 Things You Can Do Right Now to Prepare...
From storing drinking water to filling up your gas tanks, here are six things you should do now to prepare for the worst-case hurricane scenario.
Baltimore-Washington Parkway to Close This Weekend
Starting on Friday at midnight, a portion of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway will be closed, announced the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.
These Local Non-Profits Are Helping Afgh...
Many groups are requesting donations, as well as assistance with housing and transportation.
10 Things to Do If You're Stuck in Reaga...
Unexpected delays when you're flying are the worst! Lucky for you, there is plenty to do at Reagan National Airport if you find yourself with some time on your hands.
Live Updates: Police Investigating Explosive Device Found at the ...
An investigation is underway by police in Washington, D.C., after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in front of the Library of Congress building on Capitol Hill.
Anastasia the Lemur Passes Away at Maryl...
The female Coquerel's sifaka died from Addison's disease. The Maryland Zoo posted, ... "Her death is quite a lost for all of us."
US Naval Academy Adjudication of Honor V...
Web chatter about a 2020 incident led to the comprehensive review of the midshipmen's performance on an online exam.
Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery Are Dropping...
A pop-up experience is planned at the Boston brewery next week!
Tony Hawk Provides Blood for Limited-Edition Skateboard
Former pro skater Tony Hawk has teamed up with canned water company Liquid Death to create a limited-edition skate deck that used paint infused with Hawk's blood.
Oreo Is Feeling the Fall Spirit With App...
Oreo has released Apple Cider Donut cookies just in time for the shift to autumn. The cookies are available in major retailers now, including Wal-Mart, Target, and Kroger.
FDA Grants Full Approval to the Pfizer V...
The Pfizer vaccine is the first coronavirus vaccine to be granted full approval by the FDA. The newly approved vaccine will go by the name "Comirnaty."
Thanksgiving 2021: Turkeys May Be in Short Supply ... Again
Plant closures and truck driver shortages are decreasing the number of turkeys going to market.
US Army Photojournalist Captures the Bea...
Ken Scar spent a year serving in Afghanistan as a U.S. Army photojournalist. He captured the beautiful faces of the children of Afghanistan while he was there, but they've captured his heart forever. See his incredible pictures on the OCN.
The Milk Crate Challenge Is the Latest T...
A new TikTok viral trend called the milk crate challenge is sweeping social media. The challenge involves climbing a pyramid of unstable milk crates without falling down.
Stock Your Beauty Bag With PEBBLES Palettes
It’s PEBBLES’ 50th birthday! Rock that look with the best of Bedrock’s colors and shades.
Learn How to Crochet in 3 Easy Steps
All you need to learn how to crochet is yarn, a crochet hook, and a willingness to try. This textile art is one of the easiest to pick up, and before you know it, you'll be making all sorts of cool crafts.
We Know When the Pumpkin Spice Latte (an...
We've got the scoop on Starbucks' plans to start selling their famous PSL and the rest of the fall drink menu.
Olympian Auctions Medal for Charity—And the Highest Bidder Return...
Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejcyzk won a silver medal during the Tokyo Olympics. She auctioned off her medal for $125,000 to raise money for a baby's surgery.