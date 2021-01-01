Bethesda, MD

Inside One of the Most Haunted Buildings in DC—Halcyon House
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (August 27-...
Maryland Increasing Vaccinate Requirements for Hospitals, Nu...
National Aquarium Is Offering Free Tickets for Vaccines
The History of Old Bay
Local Articles
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthouse in New Forever Stamp

Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.

Local News
DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta...

DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.

Local News
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know

D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.

Local Culture
The 6 Commandments of 'Slugging'

Slugging is little more than organized hitchhiking. Unique to the D.C. region, it brings scores of commuters to huddle in shuffling masses, just waiting for the right offer.

Automotive
Fried Chicken Chain Roaming Rooster to O...

The DC-based eatery arrives in the fall at Pike & Rose shopping center.

Restaurants
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of B...

Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.

Local News
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (July 30–August ...

Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!

Events
Masks Required for Prince George's Count...

On Monday, Prince George's County CEO Monica Goldson announced that students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks during the 2021-2022 school year, regardless of one's vaccine status.

Local News
'Superbug' Fungus Hitting DC Nursing Hom...

Outbreaks of a "superbug" fungus has occurred in a Washington D.C. nursing home and two hospitals in Dallas. Some cases have shown resistance to treatment and medication.

Local News
Maryland State Fair Announces 2021 Concert Lineup

Catch Jesse McCartney and Blue Oyster Cult on September 3 and 5!

Events
Maryland Could Take Part in Multi-Billio...

Drug distributors and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson are facing a settlement for putting opioids out to patients without warranted medical purposes. Maryland is part of the settlement and could get $485 million.

Local News
Smithsonian Institute Needs Help Naming ...

Vote online or through the zoo's mobile gaming app "Zoo Guardians."

Local News
State Articles
Maryland Mansions: An Eastern Shore Esta...

Life is great on the Eastern Shore! This elegant St. Michaels waterfront home is a beautiful blend of form and function.

Real Estate
Ocean City's 'Jellyfish Festival' Returns for Labor Day Weekend

After a pandemic hiatus last year, Ocean City's ultimate beach bash returns for 2021!

Events
Oceana Air Show Canceled Due to Rising C...

Navy cites the surging Delta variant for influencing their decision.

Local News
6 Maryland Police Offers Charged in Frau...

The defendants worked for the Anne Arundel, Prince George's County, Fairmount Heights Police Departments and Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

Local News
Is It Haunted? Look Out for the Spirits of Maryland's Atlantic Ho...

Berlin, Maryland's Atlantic Hotel may have some guests that never left!

Local Culture
Recipe: 'Watergate Salad'—And a Bit of D...

Watergate Salad is best known for its pastel green color and its curious name. Is there really a link between it and the infamous D.C. scandal?

Recipes
6 Things You Can Do Right Now to Prepare...

From storing drinking water to filling up your gas tanks, here are six things you should do now to prepare for the worst-case hurricane scenario.

Lifestyle
Baltimore-Washington Parkway to Close This Weekend

Starting on Friday at midnight, a portion of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway will be closed, announced the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

Local News
These Local Non-Profits Are Helping Afgh...

Many groups are requesting donations, as well as assistance with housing and transportation.

Local News
10 Things to Do If You're Stuck in Reaga...

Unexpected delays when you're flying are the worst! Lucky for you, there is plenty to do at Reagan National Airport if you find yourself with some time on your hands.

Travel
Live Updates: Police Investigating Explosive Device Found at the ...

An investigation is underway by police in Washington, D.C., after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in front of the Library of Congress building on Capitol Hill.

Local News
Anastasia the Lemur Passes Away at Maryl...

The female Coquerel's sifaka died from Addison's disease. The Maryland Zoo posted, ... "Her death is quite a lost for all of us."

Local News
National Articles
US Naval Academy Adjudication of Honor V...

Web chatter about a 2020 incident led to the comprehensive review of the midshipmen's performance on an online exam.

National News
Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery Are Dropping...

A pop-up experience is planned at the Boston brewery next week!

Products & Promotions
Tony Hawk Provides Blood for Limited-Edition Skateboard

Former pro skater Tony Hawk has teamed up with canned water company Liquid Death to create a limited-edition skate deck that used paint infused with Hawk's blood.

Sports
Oreo Is Feeling the Fall Spirit With App...

Oreo has released Apple Cider Donut cookies just in time for the shift to autumn. The cookies are available in major retailers now, including Wal-Mart, Target, and Kroger.

Products & Promotions
FDA Grants Full Approval to the Pfizer V...

The Pfizer vaccine is the first coronavirus vaccine to be granted full approval by the FDA. The newly approved vaccine will go by the name "Comirnaty."

National News
Thanksgiving 2021: Turkeys May Be in Short Supply ... Again

Plant closures and truck driver shortages are decreasing the number of turkeys going to market.

National News
US Army Photojournalist Captures the Bea...

Ken Scar spent a year serving in Afghanistan as a U.S. Army photojournalist. He captured the beautiful faces of the children of Afghanistan while he was there, but they've captured his heart forever. See his incredible pictures on the OCN.

Lifestyle
The Milk Crate Challenge Is the Latest T...

A new TikTok viral trend called the milk crate challenge is sweeping social media. The challenge involves climbing a pyramid of unstable milk crates without falling down.

National News
Stock Your Beauty Bag With PEBBLES Palettes

It’s PEBBLES’ 50th birthday! Rock that look with the best of Bedrock’s colors and shades.

Style
Learn How to Crochet in 3 Easy Steps

All you need to learn how to crochet is yarn, a crochet hook, and a willingness to try. This textile art is one of the easiest to pick up, and before you know it, you'll be making all sorts of cool crafts.

Style
We Know When the Pumpkin Spice Latte (an...

We've got the scoop on Starbucks' plans to start selling their famous PSL and the rest of the fall drink menu.

Products & Promotions
Olympian Auctions Medal for Charity—And the Highest Bidder Return...

Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejcyzk won a silver medal during the Tokyo Olympics. She auctioned off her medal for $125,000 to raise money for a baby's surgery.

Sports
Videos
Logan Street Denver | OCN Eats: What's for Lunch?
Mercedes G500 Off-Road Build | G Wagon Build Walkthrough | OCN Rigs
HALLMARK CHANNEL: SWITCHED FOR CHRISTMAS (2017) REVIEW

