Ocean City, MD

Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?
Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthous...
Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.
DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta...
DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
The 6 Commandments of 'Slugging'
Slugging is little more than organized hitchhiking. Unique to the D.C. region, it brings scores of commuters to huddle in shuffling masses, just waiting for the right offer.
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of B...
Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (July 30–August ...
Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!
Masks Required for Prince George's Count...
On Monday, Prince George's County CEO Monica Goldson announced that students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks during the 2021-2022 school year, regardless of one's vaccine status.
'Superbug' Fungus Hitting DC Nursing Hom...
Outbreaks of a "superbug" fungus has occurred in a Washington D.C. nursing home and two hospitals in Dallas. Some cases have shown resistance to treatment and medication.
Maryland State Fair Announces 2021 Concert Lineup
Catch Jesse McCartney and Blue Oyster Cult on September 3 and 5!
Maryland Could Take Part in Multi-Billio...
Drug distributors and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson are facing a settlement for putting opioids out to patients without warranted medical purposes. Maryland is part of the settlement and could get $485 million.
Dolphins 'all over the place' in Chesape...
Hundreds of Atlantic bottlenose dolphins are spending their summers in Chesapeake Bay waters. And now, with the help of crowd-sourced sightings reported each of the last four years, researchers are beginning to understand when and where these mesmeric marine mammals are likely to emerge.
Oceana Air Show Canceled Due to Rising C...
Navy cites the surging Delta variant for influencing their decision.
6 Maryland Police Offers Charged in Fraud Schemes
The defendants worked for the Anne Arundel, Prince George's County, Fairmount Heights Police Departments and Maryland-National Capital Park Police.
Recipe: 'Watergate Salad'—And a Bit of D...
Watergate Salad is best known for its pastel green color and its curious name. Is there really a link between it and the infamous D.C. scandal?
6 Things You Can Do Right Now to Prepare...
From storing drinking water to filling up your gas tanks, here are six things you should do now to prepare for the worst-case hurricane scenario.
These Local Non-Profits Are Helping Afghan Refugees Resettle in D...
Many groups are requesting donations, as well as assistance with housing and transportation.
Baltimore-Washington Parkway to Close Th...
Starting on Friday at midnight, a portion of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway will be closed, announced the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.
20 Million Oysters to Be Planted in Mary...
On Friday, August 20, the Severn River Association and the Oyster Recovery Partnership will be planting 20 million juvenile oysters in Maryland's Severn River, in an effort to improve water quality.
Live Updates: Police Investigating Explosive Device Found at the ...
An investigation is underway by police in Washington, D.C., after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in front of the Library of Congress building on Capitol Hill.
Anastasia the Lemur Passes Away at Maryl...
The female Coquerel's sifaka died from Addison's disease. The Maryland Zoo posted, ... "Her death is quite a lost for all of us."
10 Things to Do If You're Stuck in Reaga...
Unexpected delays when you're flying are the worst! Lucky for you, there is plenty to do at Reagan National Airport if you find yourself with some time on your hands.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (August 20–22)
Check out our fun list of activities to do this weekend: concerts, food festivals, Quidditch tournaments. Summer is still on, and we couldn't be any more excited!
'OktoBEARfest' Roaring Back to Maryland ...
Two days of beer sampling and live entertainment awaits!
Learn How to Crochet in 3 Easy Steps
All you need to learn how to crochet is yarn, a crochet hook, and a willingness to try. This textile art is one of the easiest to pick up, and before you know it, you'll be making all sorts of cool crafts.
We Know When the Pumpkin Spice Latte (an...
We've got the scoop on Starbucks' plans to start selling their famous PSL and the rest of the fall drink menu.
Olympian Auctions Medal for Charity—And the Highest Bidder Return...
Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejcyzk won a silver medal during the Tokyo Olympics. She auctioned off her medal for $125,000 to raise money for a baby's surgery.
Goodbye, Free FastPass; Disney 'Genie' W...
Genie +will be available for an additional fee on top of regular park admission.
14 Iconic TV Theme Songs of the 1960s
We love 1960s television—back when simplicity and comic hijinks ruled the airwaves. And the theme songs for shows like "Gilligan's Island" and "Green Acres" were catchy and fun. Check out our favorite TV theme songs of the 1960s!
Marie Kondo Returns to Netflix With a New Show
The world's favorite clean queen is back with a new Netflix show, "Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo."
WATCH: The Official 'Spider-Man: No Way ...
Marvel and Sony have released the official first-look of the highly anticipated "Spider-Man: No Way Home" film in a brand-new trailer.
White House Relieves Student Loan Debt f...
The Department of Education announced their sweeping plan to automatically eliminate $5.8 billion dollars in charges from over 300,000 people experiencing total and permanent disabilities (TPD).
REPORT: Anthony Mackie Will Wield the Shield as Cap in 'Captain A...
According to reports, Anthony Mackie as Falcon will take on the role of Captain America in the franchise's fourth installment. The film currently does not have a release date or official title.
When to Use Acetaminophen and When to Us...
Ibuprofen or Acetaminophen? OTC medicine is more powerful than you realize.
IHOP Will Soon Start Serving Alcohol at ...
IHOP is adding alcohol to its popular menu of pancakes, waffles, French toast, sausage, and egg options.
Dr Pepper Introduces New Flavor as Part of 'Pepper Perks' Program
Dr Pepper has introduced a new flavor, FANtastic Chocolate, as an incentive for customers to participate in their 'Pepper Perks' points program. The exclusive, limited-time flavor is only available through the program.