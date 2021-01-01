Ocean City, MD

All
.
STORE
Maryland Increasing Vaccinate Requirements for Hospitals, Nu...
National Aquarium Is Offering Free Tickets for Vaccines
The History of Old Bay
10 Maryland Laws You Won't Believe Exist ...
4 Best Places to Go Crabbing in Maryland
Local Articles
Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?

Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.

Local Culture
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthous...

Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.

Local News
DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta...

DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.

Local News
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know

D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.

Local Culture
The 6 Commandments of 'Slugging'

Slugging is little more than organized hitchhiking. Unique to the D.C. region, it brings scores of commuters to huddle in shuffling masses, just waiting for the right offer.

Automotive
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of B...

Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.

Local News
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (July 30–August ...

Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!

Events
Masks Required for Prince George's Count...

On Monday, Prince George's County CEO Monica Goldson announced that students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks during the 2021-2022 school year, regardless of one's vaccine status.

Local News
'Superbug' Fungus Hitting DC Nursing Hom...

Outbreaks of a "superbug" fungus has occurred in a Washington D.C. nursing home and two hospitals in Dallas. Some cases have shown resistance to treatment and medication.

Local News
Maryland State Fair Announces 2021 Concert Lineup

Catch Jesse McCartney and Blue Oyster Cult on September 3 and 5!

Events
Maryland Could Take Part in Multi-Billio...

Drug distributors and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson are facing a settlement for putting opioids out to patients without warranted medical purposes. Maryland is part of the settlement and could get $485 million.

Local News
Dolphins 'all over the place' in Chesape...

Hundreds of Atlantic bottlenose dolphins are spending their summers in Chesapeake Bay waters. And now, with the help of crowd-sourced sightings reported each of the last four years, researchers are beginning to understand when and where these mesmeric marine mammals are likely to emerge.

Local News
View more "local" news
State Articles
Oceana Air Show Canceled Due to Rising C...

Navy cites the surging Delta variant for influencing their decision.

Local News
6 Maryland Police Offers Charged in Fraud Schemes

The defendants worked for the Anne Arundel, Prince George's County, Fairmount Heights Police Departments and Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

Local News
Recipe: 'Watergate Salad'—And a Bit of D...

Watergate Salad is best known for its pastel green color and its curious name. Is there really a link between it and the infamous D.C. scandal?

Recipes
6 Things You Can Do Right Now to Prepare...

From storing drinking water to filling up your gas tanks, here are six things you should do now to prepare for the worst-case hurricane scenario.

Lifestyle
These Local Non-Profits Are Helping Afghan Refugees Resettle in D...

Many groups are requesting donations, as well as assistance with housing and transportation.

Local News
Baltimore-Washington Parkway to Close Th...

Starting on Friday at midnight, a portion of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway will be closed, announced the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

Local News
20 Million Oysters to Be Planted in Mary...

On Friday, August 20, the Severn River Association and the Oyster Recovery Partnership will be planting 20 million juvenile oysters in Maryland's Severn River, in an effort to improve water quality.

Local News
Live Updates: Police Investigating Explosive Device Found at the ...

An investigation is underway by police in Washington, D.C., after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in front of the Library of Congress building on Capitol Hill.

Local News
Anastasia the Lemur Passes Away at Maryl...

The female Coquerel's sifaka died from Addison's disease. The Maryland Zoo posted, ... "Her death is quite a lost for all of us."

Local News
10 Things to Do If You're Stuck in Reaga...

Unexpected delays when you're flying are the worst! Lucky for you, there is plenty to do at Reagan National Airport if you find yourself with some time on your hands.

Travel
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (August 20–22)

Check out our fun list of activities to do this weekend: concerts, food festivals, Quidditch tournaments. Summer is still on, and we couldn't be any more excited!

Events
'OktoBEARfest' Roaring Back to Maryland ...

Two days of beer sampling and live entertainment awaits!

Events
View more "state" news
National Articles
Learn How to Crochet in 3 Easy Steps

All you need to learn how to crochet is yarn, a crochet hook, and a willingness to try. This textile art is one of the easiest to pick up, and before you know it, you'll be making all sorts of cool crafts.

Style
We Know When the Pumpkin Spice Latte (an...

We've got the scoop on Starbucks' plans to start selling their famous PSL and the rest of the fall drink menu.

Products & Promotions
Olympian Auctions Medal for Charity—And the Highest Bidder Return...

Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejcyzk won a silver medal during the Tokyo Olympics. She auctioned off her medal for $125,000 to raise money for a baby's surgery.

Sports
Goodbye, Free FastPass; Disney 'Genie' W...

Genie +will be available for an additional fee on top of regular park admission.

Travel
14 Iconic TV Theme Songs of the 1960s

We love 1960s television—back when simplicity and comic hijinks ruled the airwaves. And the theme songs for shows like "Gilligan's Island" and "Green Acres" were catchy and fun. Check out our favorite TV theme songs of the 1960s!

TV
Marie Kondo Returns to Netflix With a New Show

The world's favorite clean queen is back with a new Netflix show, "Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo."

TV
WATCH: The Official 'Spider-Man: No Way ...

Marvel and Sony have released the official first-look of the highly anticipated "Spider-Man: No Way Home" film in a brand-new trailer.

Film
White House Relieves Student Loan Debt f...

The Department of Education announced their sweeping plan to automatically eliminate $5.8 billion dollars in charges from over 300,000 people experiencing total and permanent disabilities (TPD).

National News
REPORT: Anthony Mackie Will Wield the Shield as Cap in 'Captain A...

According to reports, Anthony Mackie as Falcon will take on the role of Captain America in the franchise's fourth installment. The film currently does not have a release date or official title.

Film
When to Use Acetaminophen and When to Us...

Ibuprofen or Acetaminophen? OTC medicine is more powerful than you realize.

Wellness
IHOP Will Soon Start Serving Alcohol at ...

IHOP is adding alcohol to its popular menu of pancakes, waffles, French toast, sausage, and egg options.

Products & Promotions
Dr Pepper Introduces New Flavor as Part of 'Pepper Perks' Program

Dr Pepper has introduced a new flavor, FANtastic Chocolate, as an incentive for customers to participate in their 'Pepper Perks' points program. The exclusive, limited-time flavor is only available through the program.

Products & Promotions
View more "national" news

Videos
Interview: Kaylyn Townsend | Parental Composure
Restaurants Near Me | Breckenridge | S03E06
PowerA Fusion Wireless Arcade Stick - Hands-on Gameplay | P2G

Follow Us!