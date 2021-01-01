Owings Mills, MD

Embrace Cottagecore at The Clarksville Sunflower Festival
Is there anything more cheery than sunflowers? Find them in full bloom at the Clarksville Sunflower Festival happening all month at Mary's Land Farm, located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Check out what's happening in DC, Maryland, and Virginia for the weekend roundup for Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.
Did You Know That The Washington Monumen...
Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.
3 Places to Pick the Sweetest Maryland Peaches This Summer
Is there anything better than a tree-ripened peach? Maryland is dotted with family farms just waiting for you to come out and pick some, so put on the sunscreen and head out!
The Baltimore Hunger Project Needs Your ...
Everyone deserves a treat on their special day. The good folks at Baltimore Hunger Project are looking for donations for birthday packs that they can distribute to those who need them most.
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthous...
Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.
DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta Variant Surges
DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
The 6 Commandments of 'Slugging'
Slugging is little more than organized hitchhiking. Unique to the D.C. region, it brings scores of commuters to huddle in shuffling masses, just waiting for the right offer.
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of Baby Black-Footed Ferrets
Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!
Masks Required for Prince George's Count...
On Monday, Prince George's County CEO Monica Goldson announced that students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks during the 2021-2022 school year, regardless of one's vaccine status.
Positive COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Gov...
All staff members are fully vaccinated against the virus.
Maryland Mansions: An Eastern Shore Estate in St. Michaels for $1...
Life is great on the Eastern Shore! This elegant St. Michaels waterfront home is a beautiful blend of form and function.
Ocean City's 'Jellyfish Festival' Return...
After a pandemic hiatus last year, Ocean City's ultimate beach bash returns for 2021!
Oceana Air Show Canceled Due to Rising C...
Navy cites the surging Delta variant for influencing their decision.
6 Maryland Police Offers Charged in Fraud Schemes
The defendants worked for the Anne Arundel, Prince George's County, Fairmount Heights Police Departments and Maryland-National Capital Park Police.
Is It Haunted? Look Out for the Spirits ...
Berlin, Maryland's Atlantic Hotel may have some guests that never left!
Recipe: 'Watergate Salad'—And a Bit of D...
Watergate Salad is best known for its pastel green color and its curious name. Is there really a link between it and the infamous D.C. scandal?
6 Things You Can Do Right Now to Prepare for a Future Hurricane
From storing drinking water to filling up your gas tanks, here are six things you should do now to prepare for the worst-case hurricane scenario.
Baltimore-Washington Parkway to Close Th...
Starting on Friday at midnight, a portion of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway will be closed, announced the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.
These Local Non-Profits Are Helping Afgh...
Many groups are requesting donations, as well as assistance with housing and transportation.
20 Million Oysters to Be Planted in Maryland's Severn River on Fr...
On Friday, August 20, the Severn River Association and the Oyster Recovery Partnership will be planting 20 million juvenile oysters in Maryland's Severn River, in an effort to improve water quality.
10 Things to Do If You're Stuck in Reaga...
Unexpected delays when you're flying are the worst! Lucky for you, there is plenty to do at Reagan National Airport if you find yourself with some time on your hands.
Get 2 Free Krispy Kreme Donuts With Proo...
Krispy Kreme offers two free donuts a day for vaccinated customers with a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. The promotion runs from August 30 to September 5.
'Nevermind' Album Cover Star Sues Nirvan...
Spencer Elden, the now-30-year-old star of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album cover, is suing Nirvana for producing child pornography, alleging that his parents "never authorized consent for how the images would be used" and that his privacy has been shattered by the childhood photo focusing on his genitalia.
Top 5 Songs Released: August 15–23
It's our weekly music review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our weekly music review and which songs/artists you'd like to see in the future.
5 Fragrances to Wear Back to Work This F...
Five fragrances selected for different professional settings as employees return to their work places.
Recipe: Turkish-Style Eggplant With Toma...
Every now and then, a trip to the farmers' market ends up with an exotic new dish. This simple vegan recipe will have you eating your veggies with gusto, so give it a try next time you see some beautiful eggplants for sale.
Oreo Is Feeling the Fall Spirit With Apple Cider Donut Cookies
Oreo has released Apple Cider Donut cookies just in time for the shift to autumn. The cookies are available in major retailers now, including Wal-Mart, Target, and Kroger.
Tony Hawk Provides Blood for Limited-Edi...
Former pro skater Tony Hawk has teamed up with canned water company Liquid Death to create a limited-edition skate deck that used paint infused with Hawk's blood.
Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery Are Dropping...
A pop-up experience is planned at the Boston brewery next week!
FDA Grants Full Approval to the Pfizer Vaccine
The Pfizer vaccine is the first coronavirus vaccine to be granted full approval by the FDA. The newly approved vaccine will go by the name "Comirnaty."
US Naval Academy Adjudication of Honor V...
Web chatter about a 2020 incident led to the comprehensive review of the midshipmen's performance on an online exam.
Thanksgiving 2021: Turkeys May Be in Sho...
Plant closures and truck driver shortages are decreasing the number of turkeys going to market.
US Army Photojournalist Captures the Beautiful Faces of the Child...
Ken Scar spent a year serving in Afghanistan as a U.S. Army photojournalist. He captured the beautiful faces of the children of Afghanistan while he was there, but they've captured his heart forever. See his incredible pictures on the OCN.