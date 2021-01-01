Silver Spring, MD

3 Places to Pick the Sweetest Maryland Peaches This Summer
Is there anything better than a tree-ripened peach? Maryland is dotted with family farms just waiting for you to come out and pick some, so put on the sunscreen and head out!
Did You Know That The Washington Monumen...
Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthous...
Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.
DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta Variant Surges
DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
The 6 Commandments of 'Slugging'
Slugging is little more than organized hitchhiking. Unique to the D.C. region, it brings scores of commuters to huddle in shuffling masses, just waiting for the right offer.
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of Baby Black-Footed Ferrets
Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!
Masks Required for Prince George's Count...
On Monday, Prince George's County CEO Monica Goldson announced that students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks during the 2021-2022 school year, regardless of one's vaccine status.
'Superbug' Fungus Hitting DC Nursing Home
Outbreaks of a "superbug" fungus has occurred in a Washington D.C. nursing home and two hospitals in Dallas. Some cases have shown resistance to treatment and medication.
Maryland State Fair Announces 2021 Conce...
Catch Jesse McCartney and Blue Oyster Cult on September 3 and 5!
Maryland Could Take Part in Multi-Billio...
Drug distributors and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson are facing a settlement for putting opioids out to patients without warranted medical purposes. Maryland is part of the settlement and could get $485 million.
5 Apps to Help You Stay Safe During a Hu...
Find cheap gas, connect with nearby residents, and get the fastest alerts for impending danger in your area using these apps.
Here Are 10 Fall Festivals Happening in the DMV This Year
Get your fill of the season with pumpkin-picking, hayrides, handicrafts, and more!
Things to Do in the DMV for September 11...
Throughout the weekend of September 11, the DMV will host events that honor and remember the lives sacrificed on 9/11. The area will also host other events that celebrate life after 9/11 and bring people together such as the DC Potter Crawl and Adams Morgan Day.
World Central Kitchen Welcomes Afghan Re...
Sometimes, a full belly and familiar foods are priceless. The good folks at World Central kitchen teamed up with local chefs and restaurants to provide hot food to refugees from Afghanistan as they landed at Dulles International Airport.
Hurricane Ida to Bring Rain to DC, Maryland, and Virginia
On Wednesday, remnants of Hurricane Ida are projected to reach D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, bringing as much as 5 inches of rain to the mid-Atlantic region.
Baltimore's American Visionary Art Museu...
Each of the five winners receives $10,000 and the chance to exhibit art from Oliver's collection.
Maryland and Virginia Schools Rank in th...
The study looked at test scores, student to teacher ratios and safety factors like bullying and guns in schools.
Positive COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Governor Larry Hogan's Offic...
All staff members are fully vaccinated against the virus.
Inside One of the Most Haunted Buildings...
Halcyon House may look like another decadent mansion in Georgetown, but it holds some spooky secrets.
Ocean City's 'Jellyfish Festival' Return...
After a pandemic hiatus last year, Ocean City's ultimate beach bash returns for 2021!
Maryland Mansions: An Eastern Shore Estate in St. Michaels for $1...
Life is great on the Eastern Shore! This elegant St. Michaels waterfront home is a beautiful blend of form and function.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
From state fairs to stand-up comedy, these are the must-see events in the region!
Australian Sheep Farmer Makes 'Sheep Art...
Ben Jackson, an Australian sheep farmer, set up his sheep in the shape of a heart to pay tribute to his Aunty Deb, whose funeral he couldn't attend because of COVID border restrictions.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Responds to Vi...
A photo of a Morgan County Sherriff's Office lieutenant went viral for his uncanny resemblance to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Now the real Johnson is reacting to finding his doppelgänger.
Alleged Fake High School Dupes ESPN to Play on National TV
Allegedly fake high school Bishop Sycamore dupes ESPN to play on National TV, prompting an investigation into how old the players really are, the head coach's fraud charges, and whether the school even exists.
DC FanDome 2021 Promises Glimpses into ‘...
DC FanDome revealed its schedule for the upcoming virtual comic convention. The line-up includes a trailer from "The Batman" and sneak peeks at "The Flash," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."
China Bans Children From Playing Video G...
The Chinese government banned minors from playing video games on weekdays. Starting September 1, children under the age of 18 may only play a total of three hours a week between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays.
McDonald's Among Other Chains May Be Closing Dining Rooms Again
With the Delta variant spiking throughout the country, many fast-food chains may close their dining rooms in the near future; if they haven't already.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Ma...
There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in September 2021.
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video...
With so many Amazon Prime Video Originals and other classic movie and TV titles, you'll have plenty to binge-watch this month! Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime in September 2021.
'9/11: One Day in America': A 6-Part Documentary Series Commemora...
It's been 20 years since the events of 9/11 took place, and National Geographic is commemorating the 20th anniversary by airing a 4-night, 6-part documentary series, "9/11: One Day in America." It features in-depth, first-person accounts of survivors.
Recipe: A Lightened-Up Mock Bolognese Sa...
Sometimes you just need a plate of pasta with a big, rich, red sauce. This lighter version of a hearty Bolognese sauce is a great alternative to calorie-dense restaurant fare.
Not a Drill: Lucky Charms Brings Back It...
General Mills is bringing back its marshmallows-only cereal this year! The "Just Magical Marshmallows" returns with 8 different bag options.
Hurricane Ida: How You Can Help Those Impacted
Hurricane Ida made landfall over the weekend, bringing a ton of destruction in its wake. Here's how you can help the thousands of residents across the state.