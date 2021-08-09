Annapolis, MD

Baltimore City to Reinstate Mask Mandate
The new mask requirement goes into effect on August 9, 2021.
Girl gets 42 stitches after suspected sh...
A 12-year-old girl suffered injuries after a suspected shark attack in Ocean City that left her with 42 stitches for 20 cuts.
COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 700 New Cases...
Maryland reported 729 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated.
Get a Mustard-Flavored Hot Dog Bun at Camden Yards This Weekend
Fans will be able to get a special mustard hot dog bun during the Orioles game on Saturday.
Take a Bite Out of Hagerstown's 42nd Ann...
Leitersburg Ruritan Club's peachy event features food, games, and a 5K run for charity!
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Check out what's happening in DC, Maryland, and Virginia for the weekend roundup for Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.
3 Places to Pick the Sweetest Maryland Peaches This Summer
Is there anything better than a tree-ripened peach? Maryland is dotted with family farms just waiting for you to come out and pick some, so put on the sunscreen and head out!
Did You Know That The Washington Monumen...
Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthous...
Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.
DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta Variant Surges
DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
The 6 Commandments of 'Slugging'
Slugging is little more than organized hitchhiking. Unique to the D.C. region, it brings scores of commuters to huddle in shuffling masses, just waiting for the right offer.
Love Pyrex? There's a Festival in Maryla...
JoRetro, a shop in Havre De Grace, is a dream come true for any Pyrex lover. The shop holds a festival twice a year to celebrate their love of vintage Pyrex.
Bloody Lane Trail in Maryland Harbors a Spooky Historical Past—An...
Antietam Battlefield, otherwise known as Bloody Lane Trail, is the site of one of the Civil War's bloodiest battles. Now it's thought to be haunted.
5 Tips for Foraging Wild Pawpaws
September is peak pawpaw season and the air is rich with the tropical scents of this strange native fruit. Here's how you can find them, and what to do with them once you locate a pawpaw patch.
A Baltimore Non-Profit Delivers Fresh Pr...
For $5, seniors can receive a box of fruits and vegetables without leaving the house.
Maryland One of the First States to Allow Digital IDs on iPhones
Maryland is one of eight states to participate in the new digital identification program.
5 Apps to Help You Stay Safe During a Hu...
Find cheap gas, connect with nearby residents, and get the fastest alerts for impending danger in your area using these apps.
Here Are 10 Fall Festivals Happening in ...
Get your fill of the season with pumpkin-picking, hayrides, handicrafts, and more!
Things to Do in the DMV for September 11 Weekend
Throughout the weekend of September 11, the DMV will host events that honor and remember the lives sacrificed on 9/11. The area will also host other events that celebrate life after 9/11 and bring people together such as the DC Potter Crawl and Adams Morgan Day.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV Labo...
This Labor Day, catch the region's hottest attractions from DC's Festival of Magic and JazzFest to the final round of Maryland's State Fair. End summer on a high note with Labor Day weekend's hottest events!
World Central Kitchen Welcomes Afghan Re...
Sometimes, a full belly and familiar foods are priceless. The good folks at World Central kitchen teamed up with local chefs and restaurants to provide hot food to refugees from Afghanistan as they landed at Dulles International Airport.
Hurricane Ida to Bring Rain to DC, Maryland, and Virginia
On Wednesday, remnants of Hurricane Ida are projected to reach D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, bringing as much as 5 inches of rain to the mid-Atlantic region.
Baltimore's American Visionary Art Museu...
Each of the five winners receives $10,000 and the chance to exhibit art from Oliver's collection.
What's the Deal With Poke? Let's Take a ...
Part sushi, part comfort food–poke is a delicious, nutritious meal all rolled into one handy bowl. Here's what you need to know about this Asian-inspired creation.
'Black Cherry Blitz' Is September's $5 M...
If fruity drinks are right up your alley, then you'll love this month's premium margarita at Chili's Grill & Bar. The "Black Cherry Blitz" is sure to make any outing a little sweeter, so drink up!
VIDEO: Steve From 'Blue's Clues' Has a Message for Grown-Up Fans,...
"Blue's Clues" turns 25 this year, and to mark the occasion, Steve—the original host of the beloved series—is back with a special message just for you. Yep, YOU!
Pokémon, Krispy Kreme Team Up for Ultima...
Through a collaboration with Krispy Kreme, you can now enjoy Pokémon-themed doughnuts based on the popular franchise. The catch: they're only available in Australia.
13 Reasons Why Not: An Open Letter to My...
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The following letter was written by a young man to his friend who died by suicide.
How to Watch the 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies, Coverage Live
Various networks across the country will be broadcasting live for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Ceremonies and commemorative events will take place at Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial, and other 9/11 sites.
This Harvest Cocktail Combines the Best ...
Check out the full Harvest Cocktail recipe below, and get ready to indulge in some delicious fall flavors.
Pop-Tarts' Dìa de Muertos Variety Featur...
Starting in September, Pop-Tarts is rolling out their Frosted Chocolately Churro pastry printed with special designs inspired by Day of the Dead at retailers nationwide.
VIDEO: Southwest Passenger Who Assaulted Flight Attendant Is Now ...
The flight attendant lost 2 teeth in the bloody assault, alongside other facial injuries.
A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Flyin...
An asteroid classified as NY1 is hurtling through space at insane speeds, says NASA. The asteroid is set to pass us here on Earth, but it's still close enough for NASA to call it a "potentially hazardous Near-Earth Object (NEO)."
Disney Store Is Coming to Select Target ...
Target is planning to add more than 160 Disney Store locations by the end of the year, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Amazon's 'Cinderella' Adds a Modern Twist to the Classic Fairy Ta...
Thought you knew the story of "Cinderella?" Think again. Amazon's take on the timeless tale will have you singing along—yes, it's a musical.