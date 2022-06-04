Baltimore, MD

National Aquarium Sends Off Grey Seal to Natural Habitat
"Tom Sawyer" is the third seal to be rehabilitated at the aquarium this year.
Howard County to Spend $8 Million on Par...
Howard County has announced it will be using new grant funds to renovate fields, lighting, and playgrounds at three public parks.
National Aquarium Is Offering Free Ticke...
Free admission will be given to anyone who gets a vaccine during the National Aquarium clinics in August and September.
Annapolis Postpones 2021 Pride Parade Due to Rising Delta Variant
The date has been moved to June 4, 2022. It was originally scheduled for October 30, 2021.
'Sip & Stroll' Happy Hours Coming Back t...
Happy hour is back at the Maryland Zoo. The popular "Sip & Stroll" event returns this fall on weekend nights at 1 Safari Place.
Baltimore City to Reinstate Mask Mandate
The new mask requirement goes into effect on August 9, 2021.
Get a Mustard-Flavored Hot Dog Bun at Camden Yards This Weekend
Fans will be able to get a special mustard hot dog bun during the Orioles game on Saturday.
Embrace Cottagecore at The Clarksville S...
Is there anything more cheery than sunflowers? Find them in full bloom at the Clarksville Sunflower Festival happening all month at Mary's Land Farm, located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Take a Bite Out of Hagerstown's 42nd Ann...
Leitersburg Ruritan Club's peachy event features food, games, and a 5K run for charity!
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (August 6–8)
Check out what's happening in DC, Maryland, and Virginia for the weekend roundup for Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.
3 Places to Pick the Sweetest Maryland P...
Is there anything better than a tree-ripened peach? Maryland is dotted with family farms just waiting for you to come out and pick some, so put on the sunscreen and head out!
Did You Know That The Washington Monumen...
Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.
Love Pyrex? There's a Festival in Maryla...
JoRetro, a shop in Havre De Grace, is a dream come true for any Pyrex lover. The shop holds a festival twice a year to celebrate their love of vintage Pyrex.
Bloody Lane Trail in Maryland Harbors a Spooky Historical Past—An...
Antietam Battlefield, otherwise known as Bloody Lane Trail, is the site of one of the Civil War's bloodiest battles. Now it's thought to be haunted.
5 Tips for Foraging Wild Pawpaws
September is peak pawpaw season and the air is rich with the tropical scents of this strange native fruit. Here's how you can find them, and what to do with them once you locate a pawpaw patch.
Maryland One of the First States to Allo...
Maryland is one of eight states to participate in the new digital identification program.
Here Are 10 Fall Festivals Happening in the DMV This Year
Get your fill of the season with pumpkin-picking, hayrides, handicrafts, and more!
5 Apps to Help You Stay Safe During a Hu...
Find cheap gas, connect with nearby residents, and get the fastest alerts for impending danger in your area using these apps.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV Labo...
This Labor Day, catch the region's hottest attractions from DC's Festival of Magic and JazzFest to the final round of Maryland's State Fair. End summer on a high note with Labor Day weekend's hottest events!
Things to Do in the DMV for September 11 Weekend
Throughout the weekend of September 11, the DMV will host events that honor and remember the lives sacrificed on 9/11. The area will also host other events that celebrate life after 9/11 and bring people together such as the DC Potter Crawl and Adams Morgan Day.
World Central Kitchen Welcomes Afghan Re...
Sometimes, a full belly and familiar foods are priceless. The good folks at World Central kitchen teamed up with local chefs and restaurants to provide hot food to refugees from Afghanistan as they landed at Dulles International Airport.
Hurricane Ida to Bring Rain to DC, Maryl...
On Wednesday, remnants of Hurricane Ida are projected to reach D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, bringing as much as 5 inches of rain to the mid-Atlantic region.
Maryland and Virginia Schools Rank in the Top 10
The study looked at test scores, student to teacher ratios and safety factors like bullying and guns in schools.
Positive COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Gov...
All staff members are fully vaccinated against the virus.
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Actor Michael...
Actor Michael Constantine has died. He was 94 years old. Known best for his role in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," Constantine played patriarch Gus Portokalos in the beloved film.
Pokémon, Krispy Kreme Team Up for Ultima...
Through a collaboration with Krispy Kreme, you can now enjoy Pokémon-themed doughnuts based on the popular franchise. The catch: they're only available in Australia.
WATCH: 'The Matrix Resurrections' Trailer Is Finally Here!
The first official trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections" is here! The long-awaited trailer made its debut on Thursday morning.
What's the Deal With Poke? Let's Take a ...
Part sushi, part comfort food–poke is a delicious, nutritious meal all rolled into one handy bowl. Here's what you need to know about this Asian-inspired creation.
'Black Cherry Blitz' Is September's $5 M...
If fruity drinks are right up your alley, then you'll love this month's premium margarita at Chili's Grill & Bar. The "Black Cherry Blitz" is sure to make any outing a little sweeter, so drink up!
VIDEO: Steve From 'Blue's Clues' Has a Message for Grown-Up Fans,...
"Blue's Clues" turns 25 this year, and to mark the occasion, Steve—the original host of the beloved series—is back with a special message just for you. Yep, YOU!
A Ship Got Stuck in the Suez Canal ... A...
Egyptian authorities announced on Thursday that a bulk carrier vessel became wedged in the Suez Canal, causing blockage. The Coral Crystal was able to resume its voyage shortly after running aground.
13 Reasons Why Not: An Open Letter to My...
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The following letter was written by a young man to his friend who died by suicide.
How to Watch the 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies, Coverage Live
Various networks across the country will be broadcasting live for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Ceremonies and commemorative events will take place at Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial, and other 9/11 sites.
This Harvest Cocktail Combines the Best ...
Check out the full Harvest Cocktail recipe below, and get ready to indulge in some delicious fall flavors.
Pop-Tarts' Dìa de Muertos Variety Featur...
Starting in September, Pop-Tarts is rolling out their Frosted Chocolately Churro pastry printed with special designs inspired by Day of the Dead at retailers nationwide.
Disney Store Is Coming to Select Target Locations, and We’re in a...
Target is planning to add more than 160 Disney Store locations by the end of the year, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.