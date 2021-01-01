Columbia, MD

10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (August 6–8)
Check out what's happening in DC, Maryland, and Virginia for the weekend roundup for Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.
3 Places to Pick the Sweetest Maryland P...
Is there anything better than a tree-ripened peach? Maryland is dotted with family farms just waiting for you to come out and pick some, so put on the sunscreen and head out!
Did You Know That The Washington Monumen...
Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.
The Baltimore Hunger Project Needs Your Help to Provide Birthday ...
Everyone deserves a treat on their special day. The good folks at Baltimore Hunger Project are looking for donations for birthday packs that they can distribute to those who need them most.
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthous...
Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.
DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta...
DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
The 6 Commandments of 'Slugging'
Slugging is little more than organized hitchhiking. Unique to the D.C. region, it brings scores of commuters to huddle in shuffling masses, just waiting for the right offer.
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of B...
Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (July 30–August ...
Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!
Masks Required for Prince George's Count...
On Monday, Prince George's County CEO Monica Goldson announced that students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks during the 2021-2022 school year, regardless of one's vaccine status.
Maryland State Fair Announces 2021 Conce...
Catch Jesse McCartney and Blue Oyster Cult on September 3 and 5!
Maryland Zoo Launches Beer to Raise Awar...
The PGF IPA honors the Panamanian golden frog believed to be extinct in the wild.
Smithsonian Institute Is Nursing a Male Cheetah Cub
The male cub was the only one to survive the litter with two additional cubs either stillborn or perished minutes after the birth.
Massive Exhibit at National Mall Pays Tr...
"In America: Remember" will be on display from September 17 to October 3.
Maryland State Audit Finds Overbilling a...
Customers were double-billed and charged for the wrong number of axles at tolling stations.
Monsters, Ghosts, and Things That Go Bump in the Night: DMV’s Inf...
The Curse of the Three Sisters, the Demon Cat of Doom ... Learn more about the urban legends of the DMV and how they've haunted everyone's darkest nightmares.
Maryland Restaurant Week: Here Are the R...
Maryland Restaurant Week is back for a second year! This year, more than 100 restaurants from every county will be participating.
How to Plan a Fabulous DC Vacation on th...
A visit to the nation's capital doesn't have to break the bank. Here are some ideas on how to plan an affordable D.C. vacation.
9 Big Cats at Smithsonian National Zoo Being Treated for COVID-19
Zookeepers at the Smithsonian National Zoo announced that nine of their big cats—six African lions, two Amur tigers, and a Sumatran tiger—are currently being treated for coronavirus.
Road Closures, Restrictions in Place for...
The Metropolitan Police Department has closed off several roads around the U.S. Capitol Building in D.C. ahead of the “Justice for J6” rally on Saturday, September 18.
Our Marylanders Then: Edgar Allan Poe
Is there anyone who understands the dark side of human nature better than Edgar Allan Poe? Did you know Edgar Allan Poe had significant connections to Baltimore, Maryland?
5 Scenic Places in Maryland to Catch Peak Leaf Colors!
The month of October is upon us. From Cunningham Falls to Rocky Gap State Park, here are five scenic places to catch peak leaf colors in Maryland.
Maryland's Delfest Has Been Canceled for...
DelFest, the bluegrass music festival hosted in Cumberland, Maryland, has been canceled, once again, due to the spread of COVID-19.
4 Must-Have Products for Walking or Runn...
Walking or running with your dog doesn't have to be a pain. Here are four products we swear by.
According to a Survey, This Is What Your...
A new survey performed by breakfast maker Weetabix says that what we eat for breakfast says more about our personality than simply what tickles our taste buds.
Trailer for 'Spencer' Released—Kristen Stewart Already Getting Ra...
Audiences got their first peek of the movie trailer for Pablo Larraín's "Spencer" which releases in theatres on November 5, and from the social media responses, Stewart should be writing her Oscar award acceptance speech.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Classic Mart...
Whether you prefer it dirty, up, wet, or dry with gin or vodka, nothing rivals the old-school cool of the classic martini.
Leaving Mormonism: Living My Truth
One woman's story of how she left The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and found peace through nature.
WATCH: Trailer for Netflix's Upcoming 'Britney vs. Spears' Docume...
Netflix recently released a trailer for its upcoming documentary about Britney Spears and her ongoing battle with her father, Jamie Spears. "Britney vs. Spears" will debut on Netflix on September 28.
A New 'Harry Potter' Attraction Coming t...
Potterheads unite! A new addition is coming to the Wizarding World.
Best Classic Horror Movies to Get in You...
It's starting to cool down, the leaves are beginning to change, and fall is in the air. And there's no better way to get into the Halloween spirit than with some classic horror films. We'll be diving into films from the 1920s all the way to the 1990s! Grab a cozy blanket, make some popcorn, and pop in one of these classic horror flicks! (And maybe keep the lights on while you're at it.)
Study Finds Holocaust Knowledge Severely Lacking Among Gen Z, Mil...
Half of the participants in a study reported Holocaust denial on social media, unable to name concentration camps.
Need an Easy Halloween Costume? Go Infla...
If you're looking for a fun and unique Halloween costume, look no further. This year, we're all about the inflatable costume. And why wouldn't we be? They're hysterical.
Interactive Map Lets You Virtually Dig t...
Where would you end up if you dug straight through the earth? This online tool will tell you. The Antipodes Map site allows you to enter a country, city, address, or zip code to send its animated earth digger on a virtual journey through the earth so you don't have to risk it in real life.
Preheat Your Ovens—Pillsbury Just Dropped Pumpkin Cookie Dough!
Pillsbury's limited seasonal cookie dough consists of cream cheese chips sprinkled with autumn! Each cookie is stuffed with gooey cream cheese chips.