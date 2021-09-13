Rockville, MD

The Baltimore Hunger Project Needs Your Help to Provide Birthday ...
Everyone deserves a treat on their special day. The good folks at Baltimore Hunger Project are looking for donations for birthday packs that they can distribute to those who need them most.
Did You Know That The Washington Monumen...
Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.
3 Places to Pick the Sweetest Maryland P...
Is there anything better than a tree-ripened peach? Maryland is dotted with family farms just waiting for you to come out and pick some, so put on the sunscreen and head out!
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthouse in New Forever Stamp
Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.
DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta...
DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
The 6 Commandments of 'Slugging'
Slugging is little more than organized hitchhiking. Unique to the D.C. region, it brings scores of commuters to huddle in shuffling masses, just waiting for the right offer.
Fried Chicken Chain Roaming Rooster to O...
The DC-based eatery arrives in the fall at Pike & Rose shopping center.
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of B...
Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (July 30–August ...
Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!
Masks Required for Prince George's Count...
On Monday, Prince George's County CEO Monica Goldson announced that students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks during the 2021-2022 school year, regardless of one's vaccine status.
Maryland State Fair Announces 2021 Conce...
Catch Jesse McCartney and Blue Oyster Cult on September 3 and 5!
Road Closures, Restrictions in Place for...
The Metropolitan Police Department has closed off several roads around the U.S. Capitol Building in D.C. ahead of the “Justice for J6” rally on Saturday, September 18.
How to Plan a Fabulous DC Vacation on the Cheap
A visit to the nation's capital doesn't have to break the bank. Here are some ideas on how to plan an affordable D.C. vacation.
9 Big Cats at Smithsonian National Zoo B...
Zookeepers at the Smithsonian National Zoo announced that nine of their big cats—six African lions, two Amur tigers, and a Sumatran tiger—are currently being treated for coronavirus.
Our Marylanders Then: Edgar Allan Poe
Is there anyone who understands the dark side of human nature better than Edgar Allan Poe? Did you know Edgar Allan Poe had significant connections to Baltimore, Maryland?
5 Scenic Places in Maryland to Catch Peak Leaf Colors!
The month of October is upon us. From Cunningham Falls to Rocky Gap State Park, here are five scenic places to catch peak leaf colors in Maryland.
Maryland's Delfest Has Been Canceled for...
DelFest, the bluegrass music festival hosted in Cumberland, Maryland, has been canceled, once again, due to the spread of COVID-19.
Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge Now O...
The Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge is now open in the District of Columbia. The new bridge has six traffic lanes and four pedestrian overlook areas.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (September 17–19...
Feeling a touch blue from summer ending? Check out the events happening this weekend in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia!
Police Install Fencing, Security Cameras...
Law enforcement in D.C. is securing the area around the Capitol ahead of a planned protest on Saturday, September 18. The “Justice for J6” rally is being held in support of people arrested in the riot on Capitol Hill on January 6.
Original Printings of Historical Texts S...
The "Founding Freedoms" exhibit runs daily through November 14 at the Annapolis State House. Visitors can examine printings of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and more.
3 Resources for Marylanders Facing WSSC Water Turnoffs
WSSC Water resumes residential water turnoffs on September 13, 2021. If you're facing potential disruption of service due to a past balance, these resources may be able to help.
Maryland Mansions: Historic 'Widehall' i...
Welcome to "Widehall." This 18th-century estate has been thoughtfully renovated over the years to create the ultimate waterfront luxury home.
Disney Ditches Virtual Queue System for ...
Walt Disney World (WDW) has just announced that it will be temporarily “pausing” the virtual queue service for "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" at Disney’s Hollywood Studios park. Instead, there will be the traditional standby line.
Here's What You Need to Know About Apple...
If you own any Apple products, listen up! A new report came out about potential spyware hacks and the company replied by rolling out emergency security patches for most of their operating systems.
Old Navy Expands Its Plus Size Product Line in Stores
Old Navy evened the playing field with this bold move, mixing extended sizes in with its existing offerings.
Amazon's 'LuLaRich' Pulls Back the Curta...
Let's get real. Amazon's original series "LuLaRich" dives headfirst into the LuLaRoe phenomenon by ripping back the curtain and tossing it out–curtain rod and all.
Taco Bell Wants Your Used Sauce Packets!
Taco Bell is teaming with TerraCycle in their efforts to go green, as they're encouraging customers to return sauce packets for recycling. This effort is aimed towards more recycling products that have been used.
Fall Officially Starts on Wednesday, and It’s Flannel City From H...
Autumn officially arrives Wednesday at 3:21 p.m. EDT, and we're ready. While we should have been winding down into milder temps this time of year, the weather has done anything but.
Cracking the Code on Gen Z Slang: Slaps,...
Need to talk to your kids but can't understand what they're saying? Need a guide to Gen Z slang and lingo? We've got the definitions to "cap," "simp," "sus," and so many more!
Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Hau...
People of the past brought their creepy A-game to Halloween. From looking at these nightmare-inducing photos, one thing's for sure: our ancestors were obsessed with huge heads, pillowcases, and general creepiness.
Full List of 2021 Emmy Award Winners
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were held Sunday night, and we've got the full list of winners from one of television's biggest award shows. Netflix's "The Crown" took home 7 awards, the biggest haul of the evening!
Dunkaroos Are Back—Here's Where You Can ...
Dunkaroos, the popular '90s snack, is making a comeback, and you can find them in an oddly convenient place.
'Friday' Actor Anthony 'AJ' Johnson Has ...
Actor Anthony 'A.J.' Johnson has passed away at the age of 55. His most iconic roles were as E.Z.E. in "House Party" and Ezal in the movie "Friday."
Your Ultimate Guide to Black Friday Shopping!
To lend a hand, we've put together this guide of everything you need to know about Black Friday 2021, including when it starts, where to shop, and the best deals.