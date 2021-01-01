Grand Rapids, MI

Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Spe...
Celebrate Star Wars' Life Day for the holidays!
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justi...
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Social Security informing you about recent scams
The most effective way to defeat scammers is to know how to identify scams. You should just hang up on any call you're uncertain of and ignore suspicious emails. Scammers are always finding new ways to steal your money and personal information by exploiting your fears.
Bear hunters asked not to shoot ear-tagg...
All collared bears have large (3 by 2 inch), colorful ear tags so hunters can simply identify a collared animal by these large tags, whether or not a collar is visible.
Expedia's Top Trending Spring Break 2021...
A picture is worth a thousand words. Expedia's offering up their 10 most-searched spring break destinations, and you may be surprised where people want to go in 2021.
Michigan Mother Dies Protecting Twin Sons in Tragic Car Crash
Hillarie Galazka, 29, was driving to her Lincoln Park home in Davison, Michigan, with her 5-year-old twin sons when a speeding driver rammed into the rear end of her Saturn Ion.
College basketball misery index: Michiga...
As men's college basketball teams try to round into shape for next month's NCAA Tournament, several are having trouble stringing wins together.
Biden Nominates first African-American S...
Elect Joe Biden will appoint retired four-star general Lloyd J. Austin III as his secretary of defense, according to the scoop by Lara Seligman, Tyler Pager, Connor O'Brien and Natasha Bertrand at Politico.
Michigan prosecutor: No charges in Amish buggy crash that killed ...
The three siblings — ages 8, 10 and 13 — were killed and their 6-year-old brother was hurt in the Sept. 18, 2019, car crash.
Michigan lawmakers join bipartisan effor...
Lawmakers said would help U.S. students, families and businesses through March amid the surge of coronavirus cases across the nation
Rocket Watts Leads No. 8 Michigan State ...
No. 8 Michigan State added a key nonconference win to its resume with a 75-69 victory over No. 6 Duke in Tuesday's Champions
Ford building on the past, crafting a new future at Detroit’s Mic...
Ford Motor Company has long been a pioneer in helping people move across cities and towns, highways and one-lane rural roads. Why wouldn't Ford's plans for the long-abandoned Michigan Central train station in Detroit focus on the future of transportation?
Where to find real Christmas trees in th...
But you don't have to venture deep into the Michigan wilderness — à la Clark Griswold of "Christmas Vacation" — to find the right tree this holiday season, thanks to a number of cut-your-own and pre-cut options in the Battle Creek area.
Pringles® Stacks The End Of 2020 With Ne...
BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 has been the year we've all learned to adjust to change and the Pringles® brand and its iconic mascot, Mr. Pringle,
Relief On The Horizon: Michigan Strategic Fund Board Announces Pu...
With COVID-19 still raging in the community [and world], small, eligible businesses in Michigan could see a glimmer of hope after a special Michigan Strategic Fund [MSF] Board meeting on November 30 approved a Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative.
Michigan State basketball at Duke tipoff...
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch breaks down the Spartans' Champions Classic matchup with the Blue Devils
ABBA to Release First Studio Album in 40...
ABBA has recently announced their first studio album in 40 years, and we're totally not freaking out right now! Called "Voyage," the album is set to release on November 5.
Voting Is Now Open for People's 'World's...
The winning pup gets a spread in "People" Magazine and free kibble for a year!
Paramount Delays 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Mission: Impossible 7' in ...
Paramount has recently announced the delay of three of its biggest titles—"Top Gun: Maverick," "Mission: Impossible 7," and "Jackass Forever." All three films have been pushed to 2022.
Alleged Fake High School Dupes ESPN to P...
Allegedly fake high school Bishop Sycamore dupes ESPN to play on National TV, prompting an investigation into how old the players really are, the head coach's fraud charges, and whether the school even exists.
DC FanDome 2021 Promises Glimpses into ‘...
DC FanDome revealed its schedule for the upcoming virtual comic convention. The line-up includes a trailer from "The Batman" and sneak peeks at "The Flash," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."
Australian Sheep Farmer Makes 'Sheep Art' Heart in Tribute to 'Ve...
Ben Jackson, an Australian sheep farmer, set up his sheep in the shape of a heart to pay tribute to his Aunty Deb, whose funeral he couldn't attend because of COVID border restrictions.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Responds to Vi...
A photo of a Morgan County Sherriff's Office lieutenant went viral for his uncanny resemblance to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Now the real Johnson is reacting to finding his doppelgänger.
China Bans Children From Playing Video G...
The Chinese government banned minors from playing video games on weekdays. Starting September 1, children under the age of 18 may only play a total of three hours a week between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays.
McDonald's Among Other Chains May Be Closing Dining Rooms Again
With the Delta variant spiking throughout the country, many fast-food chains may close their dining rooms in the near future; if they haven't already.
'9/11: One Day in America': A 6-Part Doc...
It's been 20 years since the events of 9/11 took place, and National Geographic is commemorating the 20th anniversary by airing a 4-night, 6-part documentary series, "9/11: One Day in America." It features in-depth, first-person accounts of survivors.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Ma...
There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in September 2021.
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video This Month
With so many Amazon Prime Video Originals and other classic movie and TV titles, you'll have plenty to binge-watch this month! Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime in September 2021.