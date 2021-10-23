Ann Arbor, MI

New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Re...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Jim Harbaugh joins Michigan football mar...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said all the Big Ten coaches want to play football this fall, and although he has not been in direct communication with university president Mark Schlissel, he believes starting the season at some point in October is a possibility.
Obesity may cause irregular immune respo...
Obesity may cause a hyperactive immune system response to COVID-19 infection that makes it difficult to fight off the virus, according to a new manuscript published in the Endocrine Society's journal,
Ann Arbor nonprofit to host online event focused on suicide in yo...
The message we want to get out is that you are not alone," Julie Halpert said. "There are many people to turn to for help. There are many incredible organizations and resources for young people to get the help that they need.
New Ann Arbor mural celebrates city cult...
How cold was the ice age? Researchers no...
A team of scientists has nailed down the temperature at the peak of the last ice age, a time known as the Last Glacial Maximum, to about 46 degrees
Finally for Michigan State football, 'th...
Michigan State Spartans keep surviving because 'our guys will not flinch.' Now, after a bye week, their biggest test yet awaits: Michigan Wolverines.
Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays a...
Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Bowling Green Falcons college football matchup on October 23, 2021.
Michigan vs. Northwestern College Footba...
Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Michigan Wolverines vs. Northwestern Wildcats college football matchup on October 23, 2021.
Civil War veterans' stories come to life...
On Saturday, people toured the Old Edenville Cemetery, located at 292 State Street, to hear about the lives of several Civil War veterans buried there. The event was held to educate people on Civil War history and to raise money to help honor the veterans buried in the cemetery and preserve their gravestones.
Stellantis, LG announce joint venture to produce EV batteries in ...
The plant to have an annual production capacity of 40 gigawatt hours with the goal of starting production by first quarter of 2024, Stellantis said.
In tight housing market, signs of stabil...
The Southeast Michigan housing market continues to be tight, as prices rise, inventory falls and homes sell within a month of being listed. But in Detroit, Darralyn Bowers said she's seeing signs of recovery that have long eluded the city.
Miles: Michigan undermines public trust ...
If Michigan wants to restore credibility — in elections and health, in universities and local communities — it needs to strengthen transparency.
McDavid nets hat trick, Oilers douse Flames 5-2
Connor McDavid scored three goals for his 11th career hat trick and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Saturday night. Mike Smith made 45 saves, and Jesse Juljujarvi had a goal and two assists for Edmonton (2-0).
Coleman jams for fireworks
Musicians gathered Saturday night for the Coleman Annual Variety Show at Coleman Junior-Senior High School to play to a crowd between 50-100 people. The funds raised at the event will go toward the annual holiday fireworks.
Riverview boys win 2021 Downriver Gabrie...
After a cancellation last season, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Downriver Gabriel Richard Invitational was back on for 2021. Several area teams headed to Young Patriots Park in
Hockey Mountain High Podcast: Pierre Lacroix Night at Ball Arena
Hockey Mountain High Podcast breaks down Pierre Lacroix's banner-raising ceremony at Ball Arena on Saturday before reviewing the Avalanche's loss and upcoming road trip.
Petoskey golf ends another season at Div...
Coming off a higher regional round than they’ve played at throughout the season, the Division 2 state championships offered a chance to rebound for the Petoskey girls’ golf team. Unfortunately, that rebound didn’t come.
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup a...
For Halloween, Heinz is doubling down by launching a “blood” version of their ketchup, along with some ketchup-friendly costumes.
White Vans Sales See 7,800% Increase Tha...
Vans has seen a 7,800% increase in sales ever since "Squid Game" premiered on Netflix in September—and they're selling out very fast!
2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game
Nothing says the holiday season quite like a cheesy, overly dramatic Hallmark Christmas movie. Allow me to introduce the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game, created by yours truly. Please drink responsibly.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste o...
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minute Halloween Costume
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Former US president Bill Clinton in hosp...
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holi...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off Fiery Collab With 'Hotti...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
7 Wild Conspiracy Theories We Can't Stop...
We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.
Friday Office Cocktail: Aviation Cocktai...
The OCN Drinks crew is serving up something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Make at Home
Here are a few ways you can whip up a creative costume with stuff from around the house or your local thrift store.