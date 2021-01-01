Detroit, MI

New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Re...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
Laid-off Detroit executive found new cal...
Rex Roy, son of the iconic ad agency executive Ross Roy, was laid off because of COVID-19. He decided to help others.
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
NFL Week 3 Wrap-Up: Seahawks Fly While R...
With Russell Wilson proving he is the MVP front-runner, the empty stadiums are shedding light on which teams are elite and which teams need assistance.
Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Spe...
Celebrate Star Wars' Life Day for the holidays!
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justi...
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Detroit statue vandalized amid ongoing racial unrest in US cities
A Detroit statue was found vandalized Saturday as racial unrest continues to shake up cities across the country.
New Ann Arbor mural celebrates city cult...
She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistic
GM, Honda announce North America car all...
A joint press release said the venture would save money from shared vehicle platforms and propulsion systems, joint purchasing and shared research and development spending.
Expedia's Top Trending Spring Break 2021...
A picture is worth a thousand words. Expedia's offering up their 10 most-searched spring break destinations, and you may be surprised where people want to go in 2021.
College basketball misery index: Michigan State continues to plum...
As men's college basketball teams try to round into shape for next month's NCAA Tournament, several are having trouble stringing wins together.
Biden Nominates first African-American S...
Elect Joe Biden will appoint retired four-star general Lloyd J. Austin III as his secretary of defense, according to the scoop by Lara Seligman, Tyler Pager, Connor O'Brien and Natasha Bertrand at Politico.
City provides update on 37 park improvem...
The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department provided an annual update to the city commission on 37 recently completed, current and upcoming park improvement projects.
Michigan prosecutor: No charges in Amish buggy crash that killed ...
The three siblings — ages 8, 10 and 13 — were killed and their 6-year-old brother was hurt in the Sept. 18, 2019, car crash.
Michigan lawmakers join bipartisan effor...
Lawmakers said would help U.S. students, families and businesses through March amid the surge of coronavirus cases across the nation
Rocket Watts Leads No. 8 Michigan State ...
No. 8 Michigan State added a key nonconference win to its resume with a 75-69 victory over No. 6 Duke in Tuesday's Champions
Ford building on the past, crafting a new future at Detroit’s Mic...
Ford Motor Company has long been a pioneer in helping people move across cities and towns, highways and one-lane rural roads. Why wouldn't Ford's plans for the long-abandoned Michigan Central train station in Detroit focus on the future of transportation?
Where to find real Christmas trees in th...
But you don't have to venture deep into the Michigan wilderness — à la Clark Griswold of "Christmas Vacation" — to find the right tree this holiday season, thanks to a number of cut-your-own and pre-cut options in the Battle Creek area.
Pringles® Stacks The End Of 2020 With Ne...
BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 has been the year we've all learned to adjust to change and the Pringles® brand and its iconic mascot, Mr. Pringle,
Relief On The Horizon: Michigan Strategic Fund Board Announces Pu...
With COVID-19 still raging in the community [and world], small, eligible businesses in Michigan could see a glimmer of hope after a special Michigan Strategic Fund [MSF] Board meeting on November 30 approved a Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative.
Michigan State basketball at Duke tipoff...
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch breaks down the Spartans' Champions Classic matchup with the Blue Devils
'Black Cherry Blitz' Is September's $5 M...
If fruity drinks are right up your alley, then you'll love this month's premium margarita at Chili's Grill & Bar. The "Black Cherry Blitz" is sure to make any outing a little sweeter, so drink up!
VIDEO: Steve From 'Blue's Clues' Has a M...
"Blue's Clues" turns 25 this year, and to mark the occasion, Steve—the original host of the beloved series—is back with a special message just for you. Yep, YOU!
Pokémon, Krispy Kreme Team Up for Ultimate Collaboration, But The...
Through a collaboration with Krispy Kreme, you can now enjoy Pokémon-themed doughnuts based on the popular franchise. The catch: they're only available in Australia.
What's the Deal With Poke? Let's Take a ...
Part sushi, part comfort food–poke is a delicious, nutritious meal all rolled into one handy bowl. Here's what you need to know about this Asian-inspired creation.
13 Reasons Why Not: An Open Letter to My...
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The following letter was written by a young man to his friend who died by suicide.
How to Watch the 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies, Coverage Live
Various networks across the country will be broadcasting live for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Ceremonies and commemorative events will take place at Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial, and other 9/11 sites.
5 Tips for Foraging Wild Pawpaws
September is peak pawpaw season and the air is rich with the tropical scents of this strange native fruit. Here's how you can find them, and what to do with them once you locate a pawpaw patch.
Pop-Tarts' Dìa de Muertos Variety Featur...
Starting in September, Pop-Tarts is rolling out their Frosted Chocolately Churro pastry printed with special designs inspired by Day of the Dead at retailers nationwide.
This Harvest Cocktail Combines the Best Parts of the Fall Season
Check out the full Harvest Cocktail recipe below, and get ready to indulge in some delicious fall flavors.
Amazon's 'Cinderella' Adds a Modern Twis...
Thought you knew the story of "Cinderella?" Think again. Amazon's take on the timeless tale will have you singing along—yes, it's a musical.
A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Flyin...
An asteroid classified as NY1 is hurtling through space at insane speeds, says NASA. The asteroid is set to pass us here on Earth, but it's still close enough for NASA to call it a "potentially hazardous Near-Earth Object (NEO)."
VIDEO: Southwest Passenger Who Assaulted Flight Attendant Is Now ...
The flight attendant lost 2 teeth in the bloody assault, alongside other facial injuries.