H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justi...
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Ways to deal with our water woes
Over a million residents in the Klang Valley faced yet another water crisis this past week, beginning on Sept 3, 2020. Supply was being restored in stages at the time of writing, with 62.7% of affected areas reconnected on Sunday (Sept 6) night.
GM, Honda announce North America car alliance
A joint press release said the venture would save money from shared vehicle platforms and propulsion systems, joint purchasing and shared research and development spending.
Black and gold reunion
Austin Bruins head coach Steve Howard is bringing a little piece of home with him as he looks to lead the Bruins in his fourth year as head coach of the team. Howard recently brought another slice of Michigan to the Bruins when he brought in Justin Fisher,
$600 million is Michigan’s down payment ...
That’s how Fonger refers to the announcement last week that the state of Michigan is going to pay $600 million to settle claims related to the damages caused in the Flint Water Crisis. But as the foremost expert journalist covering the water crisis,
Top-50 prospect Jett Howard commits to p...
Jett Howard, ranked No. 41 in the ESPN 100 for 2022, has committed to play for his father, Juwan Howard, and the Wolverines.
Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson named midseason All-American
Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson hasn’t had any trouble adjusting to a new defensive scheme this season. The senior defensive end is off to a great start for the 6-0 Wolverines, recording 24 tackles, 5 ½ sacks and one forced fumble while frequently drawing double teams.
No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 25 Texas, and BYU...
No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas. The Cowboys are 5-0 for the first time since 2015, and have a chance to win three consecutive games over Top 25 teams for the first time in program history. Oklahoma State had double-digit wins over ranked teams in their first two Big 12 games before last week's open date.
Virtual meeting planned for input on Mos...
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is looking for input on suggested changes to the Mosquito Creek Lake Master Plan.
Independent investigation clears three Central Michigan Universit...
In addition to clearing the three faulty members. the investigation also made some recommendations on how the university can enhance training around sexual misconduct reporting and allow students enrolled in the internship program to offer feedback on their environment.
Number of stay-at-home dads on the rise ...
The number of stay-at-home dads has nearly doubled since 1989. And that number is rising as more women obtain higher paying jobs in the workplace, and experts say the pandemic has only accelerated the trend of more men holding down the fort at home,
Fraser shuts out Sterling Heights in district soccer opener
A free kick allowed Fraser to exhale and advance in the state soccer tournament. Dino Babi’s shot from 40 yards out hit the crossbar and caromed into the net to break a scoreless tie in the
They're trying to save Detroiters from e...
A group of Detroit nonprofits are taking it to the streets, going door-to-door and working with local businesses, to help tenants avoid eviction.
AlTayeb Restaurant named to New York Tim...
Only one Michigan restaurant made the list, AlTayeb Restaurant in Dearborn. It is located at 15010 Warren Avenue.
Midland political leaders divided by redistricting lines
Despite the intent of a partisan-free process, newly proposed maps have Midland political leaders divided over party lines, not just district lines. Michigan's redistricting panel released the proposed maps Monday for public comment,
Rollover of TCF customers to Huntington ...
TCF customers report that debit card purchases were being denied in the switch to Huntington's systems. And some said they couldn't access online banking.
Wendy's, Kellogg's Team Up for Frosty Ch...
Wendy's and Kellogg's are partnering together on the new Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal, set to debut in December.
2022 Awards Season Schedule: Oscars, Emm...
The 2022 awards season is just around the corner, and we've got the list of dates you're gonna want to keep in your back pocket as things start to roll out—even as early as this October!
Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Make at Home
Here are a few ways you can whip up a creative costume with stuff from around the house or your local thrift store.
Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Includ...
Nostradamus has made many predictions about the future of humanity and he predicted 2021 will be worse than 2020. These predictions included a global famine, asteroids, a devastating earthquake, and a Zombie Apocalypse.
Dunkin's Brewed Up a Frightful New Bever...
The Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato will have you saying "trick-or-treat"!
WATCH: Shark Circles, Bites Alligator in Viral Video
In a recent viral video, a shark circles then bites an alligator's foot near Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
A 10-Step Guide to Carving a Pumpkin
We've put together a great 10-step "pumpkin-carving guide" for creating the best jack-o'-lantern in the world!
7 More Classic Halloween TV Episodes to ...
We've gathered more of our favorite Halloween TV episodes! We've added 7 more classic Halloween-themed episodes to make sure that you're having an even spookier time. From "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" to "Home Improvement", these are our favorite Halloween TV episodes!
Krispy Kreme Has a New Name ...?
Now through October 31, the national chain is changing its name to “Krispy Skreme,” offering up spooky-looking doughnuts, weekly deals, and special Halloween packaging.
Today, October 13, Is National Train You...
Engage your brain to grow its thinking power. And, we're not talking about obedience school.
Do You Really Need to Rake Up Those Leav...
The dreaded fall chore of raking up fallen leaves may actually be doing more harm than good. Step away from the rake, and see what the experts have to say.
What Is a Life-Saving Divorce?
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Nearly half of divorces in America are for serious issues.