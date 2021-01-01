H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justi...
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Ways to deal with our water woes
Over a million residents in the Klang Valley faced yet another water crisis this past week, beginning on Sept 3, 2020. Supply was being restored in stages at the time of writing, with 62.7% of affected areas reconnected on Sunday (Sept 6) night.
GM, Honda announce North America car alliance
A joint press release said the venture would save money from shared vehicle platforms and propulsion systems, joint purchasing and shared research and development spending.
Black and gold reunion
Austin Bruins head coach Steve Howard is bringing a little piece of home with him as he looks to lead the Bruins in his fourth year as head coach of the team. Howard recently brought another slice of Michigan to the Bruins when he brought in Justin Fisher,
$600 million is Michigan’s down payment ...
That’s how Fonger refers to the announcement last week that the state of Michigan is going to pay $600 million to settle claims related to the damages caused in the Flint Water Crisis. But as the foremost expert journalist covering the water crisis,
Police identify 3 men accused of robbing...
Police have identified three men who were arrested on accusations that they robbed a teenager at gunpoint outside of a Walmart in Sterling Heights, fled into Warren and ran across a freeway with officers in pursuit.
3 charged in armed robbery of man in Sterling Heights during sale...
Three young men accused of robbing a man Tuesday in the parking lot of a Sterling Heights Walmart store and leading police on a car chase have been charged, officials said. All three were formally charged Wednesday in 41-A District Court in Sterling Heights.
162 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned...
SalesLeads announced today the September 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity;
Midseason grades: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan...
It’s the half-way point of the 2021 college football season, at least for Michigan, and Jim Harbaugh’s team happens to be on a bye. So what better time to do some mid-season grading than now, with the 6-0 Wolverines ranked eighth in the country and riding a wave of momentum.
Four-star forward Jett Howard, Juwan Howard's son, commits to Mic...
Jett Howard chose Michigan basketball but fielded offers from Florida, Tennessee, LSU, North Carolina State and Georgetown, among others.
Michigan to resettle 1,300 Afghan refuge...
At least 300 Afghan refugees will arrive in Greater Lansing in the next few months, part of 1,300 people evacuated from Afghanistan that will be resettled in Michigan during the same period. Although Lansing has already resettled several refugees this year following the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan,
Local leaders gear up to urge redistrict...
Local leaders, dissatisfied with some of the draft maps released by Michigan's redistricting commission, are gearing up to ask the commission — once again — to keep their communities together. Groups that submitted maps and mobilized community members to testify before the commission are particularly unhappy with the commission's draft maps for the state House and Senate districts.
One of the 50 most delicious restaurants in US is in Michigan say...
Now the rest of the country just got word thanks to the New York Times list of 50 most vibrant and delicious restaurants of 2021. The only Michigan restaurant on the list just released by the NY Times is AlTayeb.
Column: Theatrical time travel takes one...
Everything old is new again, whether one is facing a moral dilemma in ancient Greece, in Sophocles’ “Antigone” with the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company, or fearing an alien invasion in Barefoot
Despite vision woes, Lee T keeps one eye...
While he went with the red pill to pull the wool back from his eyes that was blinding him from the truth, I take both in hopes that I’ll regain vision in my left eye. That’s right, all season, I’ve been making my high school football predictions with one eye closed.
Top-50 prospect Jett Howard commits to play for dad Juwan Howard ...
Jett Howard, ranked No. 41 in the ESPN 100 for 2022, has committed to play for his father, Juwan Howard, and the Wolverines.
Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson named midsea...
Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson hasn’t had any trouble adjusting to a new defensive scheme this season. The senior defensive end is off to a great start for the 6-0 Wolverines, recording 24 tackles, 5 ½ sacks and one forced fumble while frequently drawing double teams.
Wendy's, Kellogg's Team Up for Frosty Ch...
Wendy's and Kellogg's are partnering together on the new Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal, set to debut in December.
2022 Awards Season Schedule: Oscars, Emm...
The 2022 awards season is just around the corner, and we've got the list of dates you're gonna want to keep in your back pocket as things start to roll out—even as early as this October!
Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Make at Home
Here are a few ways you can whip up a creative costume with stuff from around the house or your local thrift store.
Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Includ...
Nostradamus has made many predictions about the future of humanity and he predicted 2021 will be worse than 2020. These predictions included a global famine, asteroids, a devastating earthquake, and a Zombie Apocalypse.
Dunkin's Brewed Up a Frightful New Bever...
The Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato will have you saying "trick-or-treat"!
WATCH: Shark Circles, Bites Alligator in Viral Video
In a recent viral video, a shark circles then bites an alligator's foot near Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
A 10-Step Guide to Carving a Pumpkin
We've put together a great 10-step "pumpkin-carving guide" for creating the best jack-o'-lantern in the world!
7 More Classic Halloween TV Episodes to ...
We've gathered more of our favorite Halloween TV episodes! We've added 7 more classic Halloween-themed episodes to make sure that you're having an even spookier time. From "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" to "Home Improvement", these are our favorite Halloween TV episodes!
Krispy Kreme Has a New Name ...?
Now through October 31, the national chain is changing its name to “Krispy Skreme,” offering up spooky-looking doughnuts, weekly deals, and special Halloween packaging.
Today, October 13, Is National Train You...
Engage your brain to grow its thinking power. And, we're not talking about obedience school.
Do You Really Need to Rake Up Those Leav...
The dreaded fall chore of raking up fallen leaves may actually be doing more harm than good. Step away from the rake, and see what the experts have to say.
What Is a Life-Saving Divorce?
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Nearly half of divorces in America are for serious issues.